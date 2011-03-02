Pediatric Psychopharmacology in the 21st Century, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 58-1

Pediatric and Adolescent Psychopharmacology is reviewed in this issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Dilip Patel, Donald Greydanus, and Cynthia Feucht. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on Therapy in the Age of Pharmacology: Point-Counterpoint, Principles of Pharmacology and Neurotransmission, Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Pediatric Mental Health, Psychopharmacology of Anxiety Disorders, Psychopharmacologic Control of Aggression and Violence, Autistic Spectrum Disorders, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Psychopharmacology of Anorexia and Bulimia Nervosa, Psychopharmacology of Obesity, Psychopharmacology of Depression, Psychopharmacology of Pediatric Bipolar Disorders, Cognitive-Adaptive Disabilities, Psychopharmacology of Schizophrenia, Management of Psychotic States Induced by Medical Conditions, Substance Use and Abuse, Psychopharmacology of Tic Disorders, and Pharmacology of Sleep Disorders.