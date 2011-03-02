Pediatric Psychopharmacology in the 21st Century, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704828

Pediatric Psychopharmacology in the 21st Century, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 58-1

1st Edition

Authors: Dilip Patel Donald Greydanus Cynthia Feucht Cynthia Feucht
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704828
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2011
Page Count: 344
Description

Pediatric and Adolescent Psychopharmacology is reviewed in this issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Dilip Patel, Donald Greydanus, and Cynthia Feucht. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on Therapy in the Age of Pharmacology: Point-Counterpoint, Principles of Pharmacology and Neurotransmission, Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Pediatric Mental Health, Psychopharmacology of Anxiety Disorders, Psychopharmacologic Control of Aggression and Violence, Autistic Spectrum Disorders, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Psychopharmacology of Anorexia and Bulimia Nervosa, Psychopharmacology of Obesity, Psychopharmacology of Depression, Psychopharmacology of Pediatric Bipolar Disorders, Cognitive-Adaptive Disabilities, Psychopharmacology of Schizophrenia, Management of Psychotic States Induced by Medical Conditions, Substance Use and Abuse, Psychopharmacology of Tic Disorders, and Pharmacology of Sleep Disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704828

About the Authors

Dilip Patel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Kalamazoo, MI, USA

Donald Greydanus Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Kalamazoo, MI, USA

Cynthia Feucht Cynthia Feucht Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacology, Ferris State University College of Pharmacy, Kalamazoo, MI, USA

