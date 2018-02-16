Pediatric Physical Examination

Unit I: General Assessment

1. Approach to Care and Assessment of Children and Adolescents

2. Physical Assessment Parameters

3. Developmental Surveillance and Screening

4. Comprehensive Health Gathering

5. Environmental Health History

6. NEW! Newborn Assessment

Unit II: System-Specific Assessment

7. Skin

8. Heart and Vascular System

9. Chest and Respiratory System

10. Head and Neck

11. Lymphatic System

12. Eyes

13. Ears

14. Nose, Mouth, and Throat

15. Abdomen and Rectum

16. Male Genitalia

17. Male and Female Breast

18. Female Genitalia

19. Musculoskeletal System

20. Neurological System

Index

