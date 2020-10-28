Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-4

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Patrick Parenzin, is devoted to Pediatric Orthopedics. Articles in this issue include: Human Trafficking: Knowing the signs, Adolescent Concussion: Evaluation and treatment, Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, Pediatric Upper Extremity Trauma, Toe Walking, Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip, Anterior Knee Pain in Adolescents, Adolescent Back Pain, Cerebral Palsy, Toeing, Bowing and Flatfeet in Children, and more.