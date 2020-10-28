COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733939

Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-4

1st Edition

Editors: Patrick Parenzin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323733939
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Patrick Parenzin, is devoted to Pediatric Orthopedics. Articles in this issue include: Human Trafficking: Knowing the signs, Adolescent Concussion: Evaluation and treatment, Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, Pediatric Upper Extremity Trauma, Toe Walking, Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip, Anterior Knee Pain in Adolescents, Adolescent Back Pain, Cerebral Palsy, Toeing, Bowing and Flatfeet in Children, and more.

About the Editors

Patrick Parenzin

