Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 61-6

Dr. Cook has compiled a list of articles that will be highly relevant to practicing pediatricians because he organized the issue on issues that are most commonly seen, those that may have confusing assessment and management recommendations, and those that may have some change or advancement in treatment. The issue is focused on 4 major sections: the hip, sports, office pediatric orthopedics, and advances in pediatric orthopedics. Readers will leave with a thorough update on the most common orthopedic clinical challenges that face them in their practice.