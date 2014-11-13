Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 61-6
1st Edition
Authors: P. Cook
eBook ISBN: 9780323326711
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326704
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Description
Dr. Cook has compiled a list of articles that will be highly relevant to practicing pediatricians because he organized the issue on issues that are most commonly seen, those that may have confusing assessment and management recommendations, and those that may have some change or advancement in treatment. The issue is focused on 4 major sections: the hip, sports, office pediatric orthopedics, and advances in pediatric orthopedics. Readers will leave with a thorough update on the most common orthopedic clinical challenges that face them in their practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 13th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323326711
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323326704
About the Authors
P. Cook Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
