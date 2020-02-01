Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 66-5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Evaluation: Pediatric Orthopedic Exam;
Genetic and Metabolic Conditions;
Musculoskeletal Infections;
Neuromuscular Conditions - Orthopedic Manifestations;
Pediatric Anesthesia as Related To Orthopedic Procedures -Perioperative Management;
The Limping Child;
Pediatric Orthopedic Trauma;
Hand and Upper Extremity;
Hip and Pelvis;
Knee and Lower Extremity;
Foot and Ankle;
Pediatric Spine;
Pediatric Sports Injuries;
Concussions and Chronic Overuse Injuries And Injury Prevention;
Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Dr. Paul Haynes has assembled expert authors to bring current information to pediatricians on the topic of Pediatric Orthopedics. The issue provides a general overview of evaluation and treatment of the pediatric orthopedic patients. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Evaluation: Pediatric Orthopedic Exam; Genetic and Metabolic Conditions; Musculoskeletal Infections; Neuromuscular Conditions - Orthopedic Manifestations; Pediatric Anesthesia as Related To Orthopedic Procedures -Perioperative Management; The Limping Child; Pediatric Orthopedic Trauma; Hand and Upper Extremity; Hip and Pelvis; Knee and Lower Extremity; Foot and Ankle; Pediatric Spine; Pediatric Sports Injuries; Concussions and Chronic Overuse Injuries And Injury Prevention; and Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions. Readers will come away with the most current information on this important topic.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323710428