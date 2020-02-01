Pediatric Orthopedics, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 66-5

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Dr. Paul Haynes has assembled expert authors to bring current information to pediatricians on the topic of Pediatric Orthopedics. The issue provides a general overview of evaluation and treatment of the pediatric orthopedic patients. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Evaluation: Pediatric Orthopedic Exam; Genetic and Metabolic Conditions; Musculoskeletal Infections; Neuromuscular Conditions - Orthopedic Manifestations; Pediatric Anesthesia as Related To Orthopedic Procedures -Perioperative Management; The Limping Child; Pediatric Orthopedic Trauma; Hand and Upper Extremity; Hip and Pelvis; Knee and Lower Extremity; Foot and Ankle; Pediatric Spine; Pediatric Sports Injuries; Concussions and Chronic Overuse Injuries And Injury Prevention; and Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions. Readers will come away with the most current information on this important topic.