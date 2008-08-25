Pediatric Occupational Therapy Handbook
1st Edition
A Guide to Diagnoses and Evidence-Based Interventions
Description
Combining essential assessment guidance with the latest evidence-based intervention strategies, this compact reference helps you quickly locate the information you need to evaluate and manage pediatric disorders. Access diagnosis-specific information on epidemiology, precautions, and more, as well as suggested interventions supported by the latest research, all in a convenient, pocket-sized handbook perfect for the busy clinical setting. Information is presented in a consistent format for easy reference and complies with the OT Practice Framework to help you ensure the most effective therapeutic outcomes.
Key Features
- Evidence-based evaluation and intervention content on over 80 common pediatric diagnoses helps you make sound clinical decisions supported by documented research.
- Intervention strategies are highlighted through the text for fast, easy reference when planning treatment.
- Convenient A-Z organization and pocket-sized format help you locate diagnosis-specific information quickly in busy practice settings.
- Case studies illustrate real-life patient scenarios and help hone your clinical reasoning skills.
Table of Contents
Section I: Guide to Pediatric Practice
1. Using the Occupational Therapy Practice Framework in Pediatric Practice
2. Using Evidence to Guide Occupational Therapy Practice
Section II: Guide to Diagnoses and Interventions
3. Achondroplasia
4. Acquired Brain Injury
5. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
6. Albers-Schonberg Disease
7. Amblyopia
8. Anemia
9. Angelman’s Syndrome
10. Anorexia
11. Anxiety
12. Apnea
13. Arthrogyposis Multiplex Congenita
14. Asthma
15. Attention Deficit Disorders
16. Autism Spectrum Disorders
17. Bipolar Disorder
18. Brachial Plexus Injury
19. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
20. Bulimia
21. Cerebral Palsy
22. Cleft Palate
23. Conduct Disorder
24. Congenital Clubfoot
25. Congenital Heart Defects
26. Congenital Obstructive Hydrocephalus
27. Cri Du Chat Syndrome
28. Cystic Fibrosis
29. Depression
30. Developmental Coordination Disorder
31. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
32. Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21)
33. Dysrythmias
34. Edward’s Syndrome (Trisomy 18)
35. Epilepsy (Seizure Disorder)
36. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
37. Fragile X Syndrome
38. Galactosemia
39. Gastrochisis
40. Hemophilia
41. Hydrocephalus
42. Hyperbilirubinemia
43. Hypoxic-ischemic Encephalopathy
44. Intellectual Disabilities
45. Intraventricular Hemorrhage
46. Juvenile Diabetes
47. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
48. Klinefelter’s Syndrome
49. Learning Disabilities
50. Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease
51. Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome
52. Lordosis
53. Marfan Syndrome
54. Meconimum Aspiration Syndrome
55. Micrognathia
56. Mononucleosis
57. Muscular Dystrophy
58. Necrotizing Enterocolitis
59. Neonatal Respiratory Problems
60. Neurofibromatosis
61. Nystagmus
62. Obesity
63. Oppositional Defiant Disorder
64. Osteogenesis Imperfecta
65. Patau’s Syndrome (Trisomy 13)
66. Periventricular Leukomalacia
67. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension
68. Phenylketonuria (PKU)
69. Pica
70. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
71. Pneumonia
72. Prader-Willi Syndrome
73. Retinopathy of Prematurity
74. Rheumatic Heart Disease
75. Scoliosis
76. Separation Anxiety and Social Phobia
77. Sensory Processing Disorder
78. Sepsis
79. Sickle Cell Anemia
80. Spina Bifida
81. Spinal Muscular Atrophy
82. Strabismus
83. Tay-Sachs Disease
84. Tourette’s Syndrome
Appendix A: Websites for Research
Appendix B: Assessment Tools
Details
- 416
- English
- © Mosby 2009
- 25th August 2008
- Mosby
- 9780323168236
- 9780323071000
- 9780323053419
About the Author
Patricia Bowyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Associate Director, Texas Woman's University at Houston, The Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX
Susan Cahill
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA