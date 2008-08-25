Pediatric Occupational Therapy Handbook

Combining essential assessment guidance with the latest evidence-based intervention strategies, this compact reference helps you quickly locate the information you need to evaluate and manage pediatric disorders. Access diagnosis-specific information on epidemiology, precautions, and more, as well as suggested interventions supported by the latest research, all in a convenient, pocket-sized handbook perfect for the busy clinical setting. Information is presented in a consistent format for easy reference and complies with the OT Practice Framework to help you ensure the most effective therapeutic outcomes.