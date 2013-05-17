Pediatric Neurology, Part II, Volume 112
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 7 Non epileptic paroxysmal disorders and respiratory disorders
85. Alternating hemiplegia of childhood - S. Kansagra, M.A. Mikati and F. Vigevano (Durham, USA and Rome, Italy)
86. Headache in Pediatric Practice - V. Caviness and F. Ebinger (Boston, USA and Paderborn, Germany)
87. Paediatric narcolepsy: clinical and therapeutical approaches - M. Lecendreux (Paris, France)
88. Paroxysmal movement disorders and episodic ataxias - E. Fernández-Alvarez and B. Perez-Dueñas (Barcelona, Spain)
89. Tourette syndrome and other tic disorders of childhood - T. Pringsheim (Calgary, Canada)
90. Non-epileptic paroxysmal sleep disorders - E. Frenette and C. Guilleminault (PaloAlto, USA)
91. Syncopes and other paroxysmal events - J.B.P. Stephenson (Glasgow, UK)
92. Sudden infant death syndrome: An update and new perspectives of etiology - D. Rubens and H.B. Sarnat (Seattle, USA and Calgary, Canada)
93. Psychogenic non epileptic seizures - A. Lortie (Montreal, Canada)
SECTION 8 Conversion disorders
94. Conversion disorder - P.M. Leary (Bristol, UK)
SECTION 9 Trauma
95. Traumatic brain injury - K.M. Barlow (Calgary, Canada)
96. Non accidental head injury - T. Roujeau, E. Mireau and M. Bourgeois (Montpellier and Paris, France)
97. Cognitive and psychopathological sequelae of pediatric traumatic brain injury - M.H. Beauchamp and V. Anderson (Montreal, Canada and Melbourne, Australia)
98. Obstetrical brachial plexus palsy - M.C. Romaña and A. Rogier (Paris, France)
SECTION 10 Tumors
99. Central nervous system tumors - J. Grill and C. Owens (Villejuif, France and Dublin, Ireland)
100. Pediatric spinal tumors - W. Hsu and G.I. Jallo (Baltimore, USA)
101. Neurocognitive effects of CNS tumours - K.S. Bull and C.R. Kennedy (Southampton, UK)
SECTION 11 Myelopathy
102. Spinal cord malformations - M. Zerah and A.V. Kulkarni (Paris, France and Toronto, Canada)
103. Acute myelopathy – tumoral or traumatic spinal cord compression - D.N.P. Thompson (London, UK)
104. Inflammatory, vascular and infectious myelopathies in children - L.H. Verhey and B. Banwell (Toronto, Canada)
SECTION 12 Vascular disorders
105. Normal and abnormal cerebrovascular development: gene-environment interactions during early life with later life consequences - M.S. Scher (Cleveland, USA)
106. Vascular malformations of the brain - F. Toulgoat and P. Lasjaunias (Paris, France)
107. Cerebrovascular disorders in childhood - M. Steinlin (Bern, Switzerland)
108. Childhood central nervous system (CNS) vasculitis - S. Benseler and D. Pohl (Toronto and Ottawa, Canada)
109. Outcome and rehabilitation after childhood stroke - V. Ganesan (London, UK)
SECTION 13 Inflammatory and infectious diseases
110. Brain development and the immune system: an introduction to inflammatory and infectious diseases of the child’s brain - M. Tardieu (Paris, France)
111. Mendelian predisposition to herpes simplex encephalitis - S-Y. Zhang, L. Abel and J-L. Casanova (New York, USA and Paris, France)
112. Congenital toxoplasmosis - F. Kieffer and M. Walllon (Parisand Lyon, France)
113. Virus-induced lesions and the fœtal brain: examples of the transmission of HIV-1 and CMV from mother to offspring - M. Tardieu, M. Tejiokem and S. Nguefack (Paris, France and Yaoundé, Cameroun)
114. Neonatal bacterial meningitis - O. Baud and Y. Aujard (Paris, France)
115. Infantile and childhood bacterial meningitis - P. Lepage and B. Dan (Brussels, Belgium)
116. Brain abscess - X. Saez-Llorens and J.N. Guevara (Panama, Republic of Panama)
117. Tuberculous meningitis - J.F. Schoeman and P.R. Donald (Tygerberg, South Africa)
118. Parasitic disorders - C.R. Newton, P-M. Preux and P. Singhi (London, UK, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, Limoges, France and Chandigarh, India)
119. Aseptic meningitis - L.E. Nigrovic (Boston, USA)
120. Acute polyradiculoneuritis : Guillain-Barré syndrome - R. Korinthenberg (Freiburg, Germany)
121. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy - M. Vanasse, E. Rossignol and E. Haddad (Montreal, Canada)
122. Acute viral encephalitis - F. Rozenberg (Paris, France)
123. Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis and chronic viral encephalitis - B. Anlar (Ankara, Turkey)
124. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease - T. Billette de Villemeur (Paris, France)
125. Parainfectious meningo-encephalo-radiculo-myelitis (cat scratch disease, lyme borreliosis, brucellosis, botulism, legionellosis, pertussis, mycoplasma) - D. Greenblatt, L.B. Krupp and A.L. Belman (Stony Brook and Albany, USA)
126. Opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome - M. Pike (Oxford, UK)
127. Ataxia - S. Winchester, P.K. Singh and M.A. Mikati (Durham, USA)
128. Neurological expression of genetic immunodeficiencies and of opportunistic infections - M. Tardieu and K. Rostasy (Paris, France and Innsbruck, Austria)
129. Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis in children: the disorder, its diagnosis, and treatment - H.E. Peery, G.S. Day, A. Doja, C. Xia, M. Fritzler and W. Foster (Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary, Canada)
130. Immune mediated extrapyramidal movement disorders, including Sydenham’s chorea - R.C. Dale (Sydney, Australia)
131. Systemic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders - D. Pohl and S. Benseler (Ottawa and Toronto, Canada)
132. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis - S.N. Tenembaum (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
133. Pediatric multiple sclerosis - B.L. Banwell (Toronto, Canada)
134. Effect of autoimmune diseases on cognitive function - L. Lim, S. Lippe and E. Silverman (Toronto and Montreal, Canada)
135. The neuropsychology of the Klüver Bucy syndrome in children - S. Lippe, C. Gonin-Flambois and I. Jambaqué (Montreal, Canada and Paris, France)
Description
The child is neither an adult miniature nor an immature human being: at each age, it expresses specific abilities that optimize adaptation to its environment and development of new acquisitions. Diseases in children cover all specialties encountered in adulthood, and neurology involves a particularly large area, ranging from the brain to the striated muscle, the generation and functioning of which require half the genes of the whole genome and a majority of mitochondrial ones. Human being nervous system is sensitive to prenatal aggression, is particularly immature at birth and development may be affected by a whole range of age-dependent disorders distinct from those that occur in adults. Even diseases more often encountered in adulthood than childhood may have specific expression in the developing nervous system. The course of chronic neurological diseases beginning before adolescence remains distinct from that of adult pathology – not only from the cognitive but also motor perspective, right into adulthood, and a whole area is developing for adult neurologists to care for these children with persisting neurological diseases when they become adults.
Just as pediatric neurology evolved as an identified specialty as the volume and complexity of data became too much for the general pediatician or the adult neurologist to master, the discipline has now continued to evolve into so many subspecialties, such as epilepsy, neuromuscular disease, stroke, malformations, neonatal neurology, metabolic diseases, etc., that the general pediatric neurologist no longer can reasonably possess in-depth expertise in all areas, particularly in dealing with complex cases. Subspecialty expertise thus is provided to some trainees through fellowship programmes following a general pediatric neurology residency and many of these fellowships include training in research.
Since the infectious context, the genetic background and medical practice vary throughout the world, this diversity needs to be represented in a pediatric neurology textbook. Taken together, and although brain malformations (H. Sarnat & P. Curatolo, 2007) and oncology (W. Grisold & R. Soffietti) are covered in detail in other volumes of the same series and therefore only briefly addressed here, these considerations justify the number of volumes, and the number of authors who contributed from all over the world. Experts in the different subspecialties also contributed to design the general framework and contents of the book. Special emphasis is given to the developmental aspect, and normal development is reminded whenever needed – brain, muscle and the immune system. The course of chronic diseases into adulthood and ethical issues specific to the developing nervous system are also addressed.
Key Features
- A volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, which has an unparalleled reputation as the world's most comprehensive source of information in neurology
- International list of contributors including the leading workers in the field
- Describes the advances which have occurred in clinical neurology and the neurosciences, their impact on the understanding of neurological disorders and on patient care
Readership
Neurologists, paediatric neurologists and neuroscientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 17th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444626998
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529107
Reviews
"Dulac…and coeditors Lassonde and Sarnat bring together neurologists, neuroscientists, pediatricians, and others from around the world for 51 chapters on the diagnosis, treatment, and other aspects of nonepileptic paroxysmal disorders and respiratory disorders, conversion disorders, trauma, tumors, myelopathy, vascular disorders, and inflammatory and infectious diseases." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Olivier Dulac Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hopital Necker, Paris, France.
Maryse Lassonde Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre de Recherche en Neuropsychologie et Cognition, Departement de Psychologie, Universite de Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Harvey Sarnat Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calgary, Faculty of Medicine; Division Chief, Paediatric Neurology, Alberta Children's Hospital, Calgary, Alberta, Canada