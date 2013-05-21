Pediatric Neurology, Part I, Volume 111
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 GENERAL INTRODUCTION
1. Normal psychomotor development - G. Cioni and G. Sgandurra (Pisa, Italy)
2. Clinical neurological examination of infants and children - R.H.A. Haslam (Toronto, Canada)
3. Pediatric neurology – the diagnostic process - B.G.R. Neville (London, UK)
4. Health outcomes measurement: concepts, guidelines and opportunities - G.M. Ronen and P.L. Rosenbaum (Hamilton, Canada)
5. Coma - F.J. Kirkham and S. Ashwal (London, UK and Loma Linda, USA)
6. Clinical and imaging diagnosis for heredodegenerative diseases - N. Boddaert, F. Brunelle and I. Desguerre (Paris, France)
7. Developmental aspects of normal EEG - P. Plouin, A. Kaminska, M-L. Moutard and C. Soufflet (Paris, France)
8. Clinical neurophysiology in movement disorders - E. Apartis (Paris, France)
9. Announcing the diagnosis: counselling the parents - D. Taylor and P. Le Coz (London, UK and Marseilles, France)
10. Chronic paediatric diseases into adulthood and the challenge of adolescence - D. Sommelet (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy, France)
11. Ethical considerations in pediatric neurology - G.M. Ronen and B. Dan (Hamilton, Canada and Brussels, Belgium)
SECTION 2 TOXIC AND DEFICIENCY, FETOPATHIES
12. Neuroembryology and brain malformations: an overview - H.B. Sarnat and L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)
13. Microcephaly - S. Passemard, A. Verloes and A.M. Kaindl (Paris, France and Berlin, Germany)
14. Prenatal-onset neurodevelopmental disorders secondary to toxins, nutritional deficiencies and maternal illness - W.D. Graf, M.V. Kekatpure and B.E. Kosofsky (Kansas City and New York, USA)
SECTION 3 CEREBRAL PALSY
15. Epidemiology of cerebral palsy - K. Himmelmann (Göteborg, Sweden)
16. Pathophysiology of cerebral palsy - S. Marret, C. Vanhulle and A. Laquerriere (Rouen, France)
17. Imaging cerebral palsy - M. Staudt (Tübingen, Germany)
18. Cerebral palsy: definition, assessment and rehabilitation - C.L. Richards and F. Malouin (Quebec, Canada)
19. Treatment of movement disorders in dystonia-choreoathtosis cerebral palsy - M. Vidailhet (Paris, France)
20. Everyday life and social consequences of cerebral palsy - P. Uldall (Blegdamsvej, Denmark)
SECTION 4 DEVELOPMENTAL ABNORMALITIES AND MENTAL RETARDATION
21. Developmental abnormalıtıes and mental retardatıon: diagnostıc strategy - M. Topcu and D. Yalnizoğlu (Ankara, Turkey)
22. Specific language impairment - A.G. Kamhi and M.K. Clark (Greensboro, USA)
23. Dyslexia - M. Habib and K. Giraud (Marseilles, France)
24. Congenital Amusia - V.J. Williamson and L. Stewart (London, UK)
25. Developmental dyscalculia - G.R. Price and D. Ansari (London, Canada)
26. Nonverbal learning disability - J. Volden (Edmonton, Canada)
27. Memory disorders in children - S. Majerus and M. van der Linden (Liège and Brussels, Belgium and Geneva, Switzerland)
28. Attention deficit - D.W. Dunn and W.G. Kronenberger (Indianapolis, USA)
29. The autistic spectrum - L. Mottron and M. Dawson (Montreal, Canada)
30. Cognitive and medical features of chromosomal neuploidy - C. Hutaff-Lee, L. Cordeiro and N. Tartaglia (Aurora, USA)
31. Genetically determined encephalopathy: Rett syndrome - N. Bahi-Buisson (Paris, France)
32. Angelman syndrome - M. Kyllerman (Gothenberg, Sweden)
33. Developmental and cognitive troubles in Williams Syndrome - M. Martens (Newark, USA)
34. Smith Magenis syndrome - H. de Leersnyder (Paris, France)
35. X-linked mental deficiency - V. des Portes (Lyon, France)
SECTION 5 NEUROECTODERMOSES
36. Genetics of neural crest and neurocutaneous syndromes - H.B. Sarnat and L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)
37. Sturge-Weber syndrome - R. Nabbout and C. Juhász (Paris, France and Detroit, USA)
38. Tuberous sclerosis - P. Curatolo and B.L. Maria (Rome, Italy and Augusta, USA)
39. Neurofibromatosis - B.R. Korf (Birmingham, USA)
40. Incontinentia pigmenti and hypomelanosis of Ito - C. Bodemer (Paris, France)
41. Epidermal nevus syndrome - L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)
42. Neurocutaneous melanocytosis - L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)
SECTION 6 EPILEPSY
43. The epidemiology of seizure disorders in infancy and childhood: definitions and Classifications - A.T. Berg, P. Jallon and P.M. Preux (Chicago, US; Geneva, Switzerland and Limoges, France)
44. Neuropathology of paediatric epilepsy - H.B. Sarnat and L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)
45. The developing cortex - Y. Ben-Ari and R. Khazipov (Marseille, France)
46. Epileptogenesis in the developing brain - C.G. Wasterlain, D.S. Gloss, J. Niquet and A.S. Wasterlain (Los Angeles, USA)
47. Brain maturation and epilepsy - O. Dulac, M. Milh and G.L. Holmes (Paris and Marseille, France and Lebanon, USA)
48. Modes of onset of epilepsy and differential diagnosis - P. Camfield and C. Camfield (Halifax, Canada)
49. Varying seizure semiology according to age - D.R. Nordli (Chicago, USA)
50. Magnetoencephalography (MEG) and other neurophysiological investigations - R. Paetau and I.S. Mohamed (Helsinki, Finland and Calgary, Canada)
51. Neonatal seizures - P.Plouin and A. Kaminska (Paris, France)
52. Febrile and other occasional seizures - T. Bast and L. Carmant (Kehl, Germany and Montreal, Canada)
53. Focal epileptogenic lesions - A.N.V. Moosa and E. Wyllie (Cleveland, USA)
54. Rasmussen’s encephalitis - T. Granata and F. Andermann (Milan, Italy and Montreal, Canada)
55. Immune-mediated paediatric epilepsies - C.G. Bien and A. Vincent (Bonn, Germany and Oxford, UK)
56. Inborn errors of metabolism and epilepsy - N. Bahi-Buisson and O. Dulac (Paris, France)
57. Chromosome disorders associated with epilepsy - S.M. Zuberi (Glasgow, UK)
58. Focal malformations of cortical development: a most relevant etiology of epilepsy in Children - A. Palmini and H. Holtshausen (Porto Alegre, Brazil and Vogtareuth, Germany)
59. Genetics of idiopathic epilepsies - R. Nabbout and I.E. Scheffer (Paris, France and Melbourne, Australia)
60. Idiopathic generalized epilepsies - R.H. Caraballo and B. Dalla Bernadina (Buenos Aires, Argentina and Verona, Italy)
61. Idiopathic focal epilepsies - F. Vigevano, N. Specchio and N. Fejerman (Rome, Italy and Buenos Aires, Argentina)
62. Malignant migrating partial seizures in infancy - G. Coppola (Salerno, Italy)
63. Infantile spasms - R.A. Hrachovy and J.D. Frost Jr. (Houston, USA)
64. The epileptic encephalopathies - J.H. Cross and R. Guerrini (London and Lingfield, UK and Florence, Italy)
65. Dravet syndrome (severe myoclonic epilepsy in infancy) - C. Dravet and H. Oguni (Rome, Italy and Tokyo, Japan)
66. Epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-waves during slow-wave sleep including Landau-Kleffner syndrome - P. van Bogaert (Brussels, Belgium)
67. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and epilepsy with myoclonic-astatic seizures - A. Kaminska and H. Oguni (Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan)
68. Diffuse malformations of cortical development - N. Bahi-Buisson and R. Guerrini (Paris, France and Florence, Italy)
69. Myoclonus and epilepsy - R. Guerrini and T. Takahashi (Florence, Italy and Tokyo, Japan)
70. Status epilepticus - O. Dulac and T. Takahashi (Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan)
71. Cognitive disorders in paediatric epilepsy - I. Jambaqué, C. Pinabiaux and M. Lassonde (Paris, France and Montreal, Canada)
72. Problematic behaviour in children with epilepsy: issues and management - D. Taylor and F. Besag (London, UK)
73. Cognitive side-effects of antiepileptic drugs in children - D.M. Ijff and A.P. Aldenkamp (Heeze and Maastricht, The Netherlands)
74. Initiating antiepileptic drug treatment and characteristics of drugs - B.F.D. Bourgeois (Boston, USA)
75. Treatment strategies - C. Chiron and M. Duchowny (Paris, France and Miami, USA)
76. Developing antiepileptic drugs in children: balancing protection and access - J-P. Amann, T. Glauser and C. Chiron (Paris, France and Cincinnati, USA)
77. Structural imaging in children with chronic focal epilepsy: exploration strategies and
diagnostic algorithms - F.G. Woermann and G. Vézina (Bielefeld, Germany and Washington, USA)
78. SPECT (Single photon emission computed tomography) in paediatrics - C. Chiron (Paris, France)
79. Functional imaging: PET - A. Kumar and H.T. Chugani (Detroit, USA)
80. Advanced structural and functional MRI in childhood epilepsies - L. Hertz-Pannier, S. Rodrigo and C. Chiron (Paris and Gif sur Yvette, France)
81. Paediatric epilepsy surgery - G. Dorfmüller and O. Delalande (Paris, France)
82. Cognitive outcome of surgery - A. Gallagher, I. Jambaqué and M. Lassonde (Boston, US; Paris, France and Montreal, Canada)
83. Nonpharmacologic approaches: diet and neurostimulation - E.H. Kossoff (Baltimore, USA)
84. Outcome of paediatric epilepsies in adulthood - I. Gourfinkel-An and F. Dubeau (Paris, France and Montreal, Canada)
The child is neither an adult miniature nor an immature human being: at each age, it expresses specific abilities that optimize adaptation to its environment and development of new acquisitions. Diseases in children cover all specialties encountered in adulthood, and neurology involves a particularly large area, ranging from the brain to the striated muscle, the generation and functioning of which require half the genes of the whole genome and a majority of mitochondrial ones. Human being nervous system is sensitive to prenatal aggression, is particularly immature at birth and development may be affected by a whole range of age-dependent disorders distinct from those that occur in adults. Even diseases more often encountered in adulthood than childhood may have specific expression in the developing nervous system. The course of chronic neurological diseases beginning before adolescence remains distinct from that of adult pathology – not only from the cognitive but also motor perspective, right into adulthood, and a whole area is developing for adult neurologists to care for these children with persisting neurological diseases when they become adults.
Just as pediatric neurology evolved as an identified specialty as the volume and complexity of data became too much for the general pediatician or the adult neurologist to master, the discipline has now continued to evolve into so many subspecialties, such as epilepsy, neuromuscular disease, stroke, malformations, neonatal neurology, metabolic diseases, etc., that the general pediatric neurologist no longer can reasonably possess in-depth expertise in all areas, particularly in dealing with complex cases. Subspecialty expertise thus is provided to some trainees through fellowship programmes following a general pediatric neurology residency and many of these fellowships include training in research.
Since the infectious context, the genetic background and medical practice vary throughout the world, this diversity needs to be represented in a pediatric neurology textbook. Taken together, and although brain malformations (H. Sarnat & P. Curatolo, 2007) and oncology (W. Grisold & R. Soffietti) are covered in detail in other volumes of the same series and therefore only briefly addressed here, these considerations justify the number of volumes, and the number of authors who contributed from all over the world. Experts in the different subspecialties also contributed to design the general framework and contents of the book. Special emphasis is given to the developmental aspect, and normal development is reminded whenever needed – brain, muscle and the immune system. The course of chronic diseases into adulthood and ethical issues specific to the developing nervous system are also addressed.
- A volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, which has an unparalleled reputation as the world's most comprehensive source of information in neurology
- International list of contributors including the leading workers in the field
- Describes the advances which have occurred in clinical neurology and the neurosciences, their impact on the understanding of neurological disorders and on patient care
Neurologists, paediatric neurologists and neuroscientists
"Dulac…and coeditors Lassonde and Sarnat present the first in three volumes on pediatric neurology aimed at clinicians and neuroscientists, which was excluded from previous volumes in the series. It consists of 84 chapters by an international group of neurologists, neuroscientists, pediatricians, and others, on normal psychomotor development, neurological examination, diagnosis, health outcomes measurement, coma and brain death, heredodegenerative disorders,…" --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"This is a much-needed book, as it encompasses the entire spectrum of child neurology, from behavioral-developmental disorders to the core of both common and rare neurological diseases that affect infants, children, and adolescents…The international collection of authors provides a unique reference that will appeal to both clinicians and neuroscientists from around the globe." --Doody.com, November 2013
