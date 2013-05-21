Pediatric Neurology, Part I, Volume 111

SECTION 1 GENERAL INTRODUCTION

1. Normal psychomotor development - G. Cioni and G. Sgandurra (Pisa, Italy)

2. Clinical neurological examination of infants and children - R.H.A. Haslam (Toronto, Canada)

3. Pediatric neurology – the diagnostic process - B.G.R. Neville (London, UK)

4. Health outcomes measurement: concepts, guidelines and opportunities - G.M. Ronen and P.L. Rosenbaum (Hamilton, Canada)

5. Coma - F.J. Kirkham and S. Ashwal (London, UK and Loma Linda, USA)

6. Clinical and imaging diagnosis for heredodegenerative diseases - N. Boddaert, F. Brunelle and I. Desguerre (Paris, France)

7. Developmental aspects of normal EEG - P. Plouin, A. Kaminska, M-L. Moutard and C. Soufflet (Paris, France)

8. Clinical neurophysiology in movement disorders - E. Apartis (Paris, France)

9. Announcing the diagnosis: counselling the parents - D. Taylor and P. Le Coz (London, UK and Marseilles, France)

10. Chronic paediatric diseases into adulthood and the challenge of adolescence - D. Sommelet (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy, France)

11. Ethical considerations in pediatric neurology - G.M. Ronen and B. Dan (Hamilton, Canada and Brussels, Belgium)

SECTION 2 TOXIC AND DEFICIENCY, FETOPATHIES

12. Neuroembryology and brain malformations: an overview - H.B. Sarnat and L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)

13. Microcephaly - S. Passemard, A. Verloes and A.M. Kaindl (Paris, France and Berlin, Germany)

14. Prenatal-onset neurodevelopmental disorders secondary to toxins, nutritional deficiencies and maternal illness - W.D. Graf, M.V. Kekatpure and B.E. Kosofsky (Kansas City and New York, USA)

SECTION 3 CEREBRAL PALSY

15. Epidemiology of cerebral palsy - K. Himmelmann (Göteborg, Sweden)

16. Pathophysiology of cerebral palsy - S. Marret, C. Vanhulle and A. Laquerriere (Rouen, France)

17. Imaging cerebral palsy - M. Staudt (Tübingen, Germany)

18. Cerebral palsy: definition, assessment and rehabilitation - C.L. Richards and F. Malouin (Quebec, Canada)

19. Treatment of movement disorders in dystonia-choreoathtosis cerebral palsy - M. Vidailhet (Paris, France)

20. Everyday life and social consequences of cerebral palsy - P. Uldall (Blegdamsvej, Denmark)

SECTION 4 DEVELOPMENTAL ABNORMALITIES AND MENTAL RETARDATION

21. Developmental abnormalıtıes and mental retardatıon: diagnostıc strategy - M. Topcu and D. Yalnizoğlu (Ankara, Turkey)

22. Specific language impairment - A.G. Kamhi and M.K. Clark (Greensboro, USA)

23. Dyslexia - M. Habib and K. Giraud (Marseilles, France)

24. Congenital Amusia - V.J. Williamson and L. Stewart (London, UK)

25. Developmental dyscalculia - G.R. Price and D. Ansari (London, Canada)

26. Nonverbal learning disability - J. Volden (Edmonton, Canada)

27. Memory disorders in children - S. Majerus and M. van der Linden (Liège and Brussels, Belgium and Geneva, Switzerland)

28. Attention deficit - D.W. Dunn and W.G. Kronenberger (Indianapolis, USA)

29. The autistic spectrum - L. Mottron and M. Dawson (Montreal, Canada)

30. Cognitive and medical features of chromosomal neuploidy - C. Hutaff-Lee, L. Cordeiro and N. Tartaglia (Aurora, USA)

31. Genetically determined encephalopathy: Rett syndrome - N. Bahi-Buisson (Paris, France)

32. Angelman syndrome - M. Kyllerman (Gothenberg, Sweden)

33. Developmental and cognitive troubles in Williams Syndrome - M. Martens (Newark, USA)

34. Smith Magenis syndrome - H. de Leersnyder (Paris, France)

35. X-linked mental deficiency - V. des Portes (Lyon, France)

SECTION 5 NEUROECTODERMOSES

36. Genetics of neural crest and neurocutaneous syndromes - H.B. Sarnat and L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)

37. Sturge-Weber syndrome - R. Nabbout and C. Juhász (Paris, France and Detroit, USA)

38. Tuberous sclerosis - P. Curatolo and B.L. Maria (Rome, Italy and Augusta, USA)

39. Neurofibromatosis - B.R. Korf (Birmingham, USA)

40. Incontinentia pigmenti and hypomelanosis of Ito - C. Bodemer (Paris, France)

41. Epidermal nevus syndrome - L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)

42. Neurocutaneous melanocytosis - L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)

SECTION 6 EPILEPSY

43. The epidemiology of seizure disorders in infancy and childhood: definitions and Classifications - A.T. Berg, P. Jallon and P.M. Preux (Chicago, US; Geneva, Switzerland and Limoges, France)

44. Neuropathology of paediatric epilepsy - H.B. Sarnat and L. Flores-Sarnat (Calgary, Canada)

45. The developing cortex - Y. Ben-Ari and R. Khazipov (Marseille, France)

46. Epileptogenesis in the developing brain - C.G. Wasterlain, D.S. Gloss, J. Niquet and A.S. Wasterlain (Los Angeles, USA)

47. Brain maturation and epilepsy - O. Dulac, M. Milh and G.L. Holmes (Paris and Marseille, France and Lebanon, USA)

48. Modes of onset of epilepsy and differential diagnosis - P. Camfield and C. Camfield (Halifax, Canada)

49. Varying seizure semiology according to age - D.R. Nordli (Chicago, USA)

50. Magnetoencephalography (MEG) and other neurophysiological investigations - R. Paetau and I.S. Mohamed (Helsinki, Finland and Calgary, Canada)

51. Neonatal seizures - P.Plouin and A. Kaminska (Paris, France)

52. Febrile and other occasional seizures - T. Bast and L. Carmant (Kehl, Germany and Montreal, Canada)

53. Focal epileptogenic lesions - A.N.V. Moosa and E. Wyllie (Cleveland, USA)

54. Rasmussen’s encephalitis - T. Granata and F. Andermann (Milan, Italy and Montreal, Canada)

55. Immune-mediated paediatric epilepsies - C.G. Bien and A. Vincent (Bonn, Germany and Oxford, UK)

56. Inborn errors of metabolism and epilepsy - N. Bahi-Buisson and O. Dulac (Paris, France)

57. Chromosome disorders associated with epilepsy - S.M. Zuberi (Glasgow, UK)

58. Focal malformations of cortical development: a most relevant etiology of epilepsy in Children - A. Palmini and H. Holtshausen (Porto Alegre, Brazil and Vogtareuth, Germany)

59. Genetics of idiopathic epilepsies - R. Nabbout and I.E. Scheffer (Paris, France and Melbourne, Australia)

60. Idiopathic generalized epilepsies - R.H. Caraballo and B. Dalla Bernadina (Buenos Aires, Argentina and Verona, Italy)

61. Idiopathic focal epilepsies - F. Vigevano, N. Specchio and N. Fejerman (Rome, Italy and Buenos Aires, Argentina)

62. Malignant migrating partial seizures in infancy - G. Coppola (Salerno, Italy)

63. Infantile spasms - R.A. Hrachovy and J.D. Frost Jr. (Houston, USA)

64. The epileptic encephalopathies - J.H. Cross and R. Guerrini (London and Lingfield, UK and Florence, Italy)

65. Dravet syndrome (severe myoclonic epilepsy in infancy) - C. Dravet and H. Oguni (Rome, Italy and Tokyo, Japan)

66. Epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-waves during slow-wave sleep including Landau-Kleffner syndrome - P. van Bogaert (Brussels, Belgium)

67. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and epilepsy with myoclonic-astatic seizures - A. Kaminska and H. Oguni (Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan)

68. Diffuse malformations of cortical development - N. Bahi-Buisson and R. Guerrini (Paris, France and Florence, Italy)

69. Myoclonus and epilepsy - R. Guerrini and T. Takahashi (Florence, Italy and Tokyo, Japan)

70. Status epilepticus - O. Dulac and T. Takahashi (Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan)

71. Cognitive disorders in paediatric epilepsy - I. Jambaqué, C. Pinabiaux and M. Lassonde (Paris, France and Montreal, Canada)

72. Problematic behaviour in children with epilepsy: issues and management - D. Taylor and F. Besag (London, UK)

73. Cognitive side-effects of antiepileptic drugs in children - D.M. Ijff and A.P. Aldenkamp (Heeze and Maastricht, The Netherlands)

74. Initiating antiepileptic drug treatment and characteristics of drugs - B.F.D. Bourgeois (Boston, USA)

75. Treatment strategies - C. Chiron and M. Duchowny (Paris, France and Miami, USA)

76. Developing antiepileptic drugs in children: balancing protection and access - J-P. Amann, T. Glauser and C. Chiron (Paris, France and Cincinnati, USA)

77. Structural imaging in children with chronic focal epilepsy: exploration strategies and

diagnostic algorithms - F.G. Woermann and G. Vézina (Bielefeld, Germany and Washington, USA)

78. SPECT (Single photon emission computed tomography) in paediatrics - C. Chiron (Paris, France)

79. Functional imaging: PET - A. Kumar and H.T. Chugani (Detroit, USA)

80. Advanced structural and functional MRI in childhood epilepsies - L. Hertz-Pannier, S. Rodrigo and C. Chiron (Paris and Gif sur Yvette, France)

81. Paediatric epilepsy surgery - G. Dorfmüller and O. Delalande (Paris, France)

82. Cognitive outcome of surgery - A. Gallagher, I. Jambaqué and M. Lassonde (Boston, US; Paris, France and Montreal, Canada)

83. Nonpharmacologic approaches: diet and neurostimulation - E.H. Kossoff (Baltimore, USA)

84. Outcome of paediatric epilepsies in adulthood - I. Gourfinkel-An and F. Dubeau (Paris, France and Montreal, Canada)