Pediatric Maxillofacial Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-3
1st Edition
Authors: Bruce Horswell Michael Jaskolka
eBook ISBN: 9781455747894
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749621
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
A complete review of pediatric maxillofacial surgery for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Topics in this issue include soft tissue injuries, ear and nose reconstruction in children, facial dermatologic lesions, vascular anomalies, sino-nasal disease and orbital cellulitis, post-traumatic growth and development, cervical masses, calvarial injuries and scalp reconstruction, management of facial fractures, craniofacial dermoids, airway abnormalities and management, craniofacial fibrous dysplasia, and unusual head and neck infections.
About the Authors
Bruce Horswell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, WV
Michael Jaskolka Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, WV
