Pediatric Maxillofacial Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-3

A complete review of pediatric maxillofacial surgery for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Topics in this issue include soft tissue injuries, ear and nose reconstruction in children, facial dermatologic lesions, vascular anomalies, sino-nasal disease and orbital cellulitis, post-traumatic growth and development, cervical masses, calvarial injuries and scalp reconstruction, management of facial fractures, craniofacial dermoids, airway abnormalities and management, craniofacial fibrous dysplasia, and unusual head and neck infections.