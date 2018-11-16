Pediatric Gastroenterology, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 47-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Update On Diet Management Of Functional GI Disorders
2. Brain-Gut Axis – Clinical Implications
3. Pancreatitis – Molecular Mechanisms And Management
4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease – What Very Early Onset Disease Teaches Us
5. GI Development – Implications For Management Of The Preterm And Term Infant
6. Infectious Diarrhea – New And Emerging Issues
7. New Insights Into The Pathogenesis And Treatment Of Malnutrition
8. Infantile Colic – New Insights Into An Old Problem
9. Constipation – Beyond The Old Paradigms
10. Integration Of Biomedical And Psychosocial Treatments In Functional GI Disorders
11. GI Neuropathies – New Insights And Emerging Therapies
12. Food Sensitivities – Fact Versus Fiction
13. IBD In Children – A Focus On Quality Improvement And Pediatric Focused Care
14. Molecular Advances In The Understanding Of Pediatric Cholestasis
15. Assessment And Treatment Of Nonadherence In Transplant Recipients
16. Update On Fatty Liver Disease In Children
Description
The Guest Editor, Dr. Robert J. Shulman, and Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, have created a thorough review of the current clinical updates on treating children with gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. Expert authors have submitted review articles on the following topics: Update on Diet Management of Functional GI Disorders; Brain-Gut Axis: Clinical Implications; Pancreatitis: Molecular Mechanisms and Management; Inflammatory Bowel Disease: What Very Early Onset Disease Teaches Us; GI Development: Implications for Management of the Preterm and Term Infant; Infectious Diarrhea: New and Emerging Issues; New Insights into the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Malnutrition; Infantile Colic: New Insights into an Old Problem; Constipation: Beyond the Old Paradigms; Integration of Biomedical and Psychosocial Treatments in Functional GI Disorders; GI Neuropathies: New Insights and Emerging Therapies; Food Sensitivities: Fact versus Fiction; IBD in Children: A Focus on Quality Improvement and Pediatric Focused Care; Molecular Advances in the Understanding of Pediatric Cholestasis; Assessment and Treatment of Nonadherence in Transplant Recipients; and Update on Fatty Liver Disease in Children. Readers will come away with the current updates they need to diagnose and treat pediatric patients and improve outcomes.
