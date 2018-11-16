Pediatric Gastroenterology, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323643283, 9780323643290

Pediatric Gastroenterology, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Shulman
eBook ISBN: 9780323643290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323643283
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2018
Table of Contents

    1. Update On Diet Management Of Functional GI Disorders　
    2. Brain-Gut Axis – Clinical Implications　
    3. Pancreatitis – Molecular Mechanisms And Management　
    4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease – What Very Early Onset Disease Teaches Us　
    5. GI Development – Implications For Management Of The Preterm And Term Infant　
    6. Infectious Diarrhea – New And Emerging Issues　
    7. New Insights Into The Pathogenesis And Treatment Of Malnutrition　
    8. Infantile Colic – New Insights Into An Old Problem　
    9. Constipation – Beyond The Old Paradigms　
    10. Integration Of Biomedical And Psychosocial Treatments In Functional GI Disorders　
    11. GI Neuropathies – New Insights And Emerging Therapies　
    12. Food Sensitivities – Fact Versus Fiction　
    13. IBD In Children – A Focus On Quality Improvement And Pediatric Focused Care　
    14. Molecular Advances In The Understanding Of Pediatric Cholestasis　
    15. Assessment And Treatment Of Nonadherence In Transplant Recipients　
    16. Update On Fatty Liver Disease In Children　

    Description

    The Guest Editor, Dr. Robert J. Shulman, and Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, have created a thorough review of the current clinical updates on treating children with gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. Expert authors have submitted review articles on the following topics: Update on Diet Management of Functional GI Disorders; Brain-Gut Axis: Clinical Implications; Pancreatitis: Molecular Mechanisms and Management;  Inflammatory Bowel Disease: What Very Early Onset Disease Teaches Us;  GI Development: Implications for Management of the Preterm and Term Infant;  Infectious Diarrhea: New and Emerging Issues;  New Insights into the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Malnutrition; Infantile Colic: New Insights into an Old Problem; Constipation:  Beyond the Old Paradigms; Integration of Biomedical and Psychosocial Treatments in Functional GI Disorders;  GI Neuropathies: New Insights and Emerging Therapies; Food Sensitivities: Fact versus Fiction; IBD in Children: A Focus on Quality Improvement and Pediatric Focused Care;  Molecular Advances in the Understanding of Pediatric Cholestasis; Assessment and Treatment of Nonadherence in Transplant Recipients; and Update on Fatty Liver Disease in Children. Readers will come away with the current updates they need to diagnose and treat pediatric patients and improve outcomes.

    Details

    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2018
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323643290
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780323643283

    About the Authors

    Robert Shulman Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Lead Pharmacist Critical Care, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of London Pharmacy Department

