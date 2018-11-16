Pediatric Gastroenterology, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 47-4

The Guest Editor, Dr. Robert J. Shulman, and Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, have created a thorough review of the current clinical updates on treating children with gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. Expert authors have submitted review articles on the following topics: Update on Diet Management of Functional GI Disorders; Brain-Gut Axis: Clinical Implications; Pancreatitis: Molecular Mechanisms and Management; Inflammatory Bowel Disease: What Very Early Onset Disease Teaches Us; GI Development: Implications for Management of the Preterm and Term Infant; Infectious Diarrhea: New and Emerging Issues; New Insights into the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Malnutrition; Infantile Colic: New Insights into an Old Problem; Constipation: Beyond the Old Paradigms; Integration of Biomedical and Psychosocial Treatments in Functional GI Disorders; GI Neuropathies: New Insights and Emerging Therapies; Food Sensitivities: Fact versus Fiction; IBD in Children: A Focus on Quality Improvement and Pediatric Focused Care; Molecular Advances in the Understanding of Pediatric Cholestasis; Assessment and Treatment of Nonadherence in Transplant Recipients; and Update on Fatty Liver Disease in Children. Readers will come away with the current updates they need to diagnose and treat pediatric patients and improve outcomes.