Pediatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186025, 9780323186216

Pediatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mimi Lu Dale Woolridge Ann Dietrich
eBook ISBN: 9780323186216
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186025
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th September 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue focuses on Pediatric Emergency Medicine in the topic areas of: Seizure, Pain and Sedation, Trauma, Cardiac Emergencies, Shock, Asthma, Infant Fever, Head Injuries and Concussions, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323186216
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323186025

About the Authors

Mimi Lu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

Dale Woolridge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona

Ann Dietrich Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.