Pediatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: Mimi Lu Dale Woolridge Ann Dietrich
eBook ISBN: 9780323186216
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186025
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th September 2013
Description
This issue focuses on Pediatric Emergency Medicine in the topic areas of: Seizure, Pain and Sedation, Trauma, Cardiac Emergencies, Shock, Asthma, Infant Fever, Head Injuries and Concussions, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 10th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186216
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323186025
About the Authors
Mimi Lu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland
Dale Woolridge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona
Ann Dietrich Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.