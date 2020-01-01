Pediatric Cardiology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 67-5

Together with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, the Guest editors of this issue, from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, have secured expert authors to provide updated clinical review articles in the area of pediatric cardiology. Specific topics include: Evaluation of Cardiac Murmur and chest pain; Palpitations and Syncope; Update on Management of Kawasaki Disease; Rheumatic Heart Disease; Myocarditis/Pericarditis; Update on Infective Endocarditis; Update on Pediatric Heart Failure; Update on Pediatric Pulmonary Hypertension; Update on Preventative Cardiology; Common Left to Right Shunt Lesions; Outcomes in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome; Outcomes in Adult Congenital Heart Disease (Neurocognitive Issues and Transition); Innovations in Pediatric Cardiology; The Next Frontier in Pediatric Cardiology: Artificial Intelligence. Readers will come away with the latest clinical coverage of diagnosis and treatment for pediatric cardiology issues.