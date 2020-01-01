Pediatric Cardiology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 67-5
1st Edition
Description
Together with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, the Guest editors of this issue, from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, have secured expert authors to provide updated clinical review articles in the area of pediatric cardiology. Specific topics include: Evaluation of Cardiac Murmur and chest pain; Palpitations and Syncope; Update on Management of Kawasaki Disease; Rheumatic Heart Disease; Myocarditis/Pericarditis; Update on Infective Endocarditis; Update on Pediatric Heart Failure; Update on Pediatric Pulmonary Hypertension; Update on Preventative Cardiology; Common Left to Right Shunt Lesions; Outcomes in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome; Outcomes in Adult Congenital Heart Disease (Neurocognitive Issues and Transition); Innovations in Pediatric Cardiology; The Next Frontier in Pediatric Cardiology: Artificial Intelligence. Readers will come away with the latest clinical coverage of diagnosis and treatment for pediatric cardiology issues.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755863
About the Editors
Ivy Dunbar
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital of Colorado
Pei-Ni Jone
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado School of Medicine,
Stephen R. Daniels
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado School of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.