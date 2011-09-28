Pediatric Bone - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123820402, 9780123820419

Pediatric Bone

2nd Edition

Biology and Diseases

Editors: Francis Glorieux John Pettifor Harald Juppner
eBook ISBN: 9780123820419
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123820402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2011
Page Count: 868
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
101.50
101.50
101.50
116.00
101.50
101.50
116.00
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
225.41
157.79
157.79
157.79
180.33
157.79
157.79
180.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
162.00
113.40
113.40
113.40
129.60
113.40
113.40
129.60
128.00
89.60
89.60
89.60
102.40
89.60
89.60
102.40
207.00
144.90
144.90
144.90
165.60
144.90
144.90
165.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The second edition of this classic reference deals exclusively with the biology and diseases of bone as they affect children. Rapid advances have been made in our understanding of the mechanisms and factors controlling the growth and development of bone, and these are discussed in detail in this book. Further, the various diseases of bone that are peculiar to children are highlighted and discussed in the light of our current knowledge with regard to causation, clinical signs and treatment. The book is aimed to provide those clinicians interested in children's diseases and basic scientists with a comprehensive resource covering the various aspects of bone health and disease in children.

Key Features

  • Deals exclusively with bone development and diseases of children and each chapter is written by an expert in the field
  • Fully referenced providing an appendix of usually difficult to find information on the investigation of pediatric bone disease and reference values
  • Covers both the physiology of bone and mineral homeostasis in children and diseases in one book

Readership

Endocrinologists, bone biologists and biochemists, pediatricians, orthopedic surgeons and radiologists

Table of Contents

  1. Bone Cell Biology: Osteoblasts, Osteocytes, Osteoclasts / Lynda F. Bonewald, Katharina Jähn
    2. Bone Matrix and Mineralization / Marc D. McKee, William G. Cole
    3. Prenatal Bone Development / Fanxin Long
    4. Postnatal Bone Growth / Christa Maes, Henry M. Kronenberg
    5. Dental Development & Maturation / Jean-Marc Retrouvey
    6. Parathyroid Hormone and Calcium Homeostasis / John T. Potts, Thomas J. Gardella
    7. Phosphate Homeostasis Regulatory Mechanisms / Clemens Bergwitz
    8. Vitamin D Biology / Rene St. Arnaud, Marie B. Demay
    9. Peak Bone Mass and Its Regulation / Jean-Philippe Bonjour
    10. Pregnancy and Lactation / Ann Prentice
    11. Fetal Mineral Homeostasis / Christopher S. Kovacs
    12. Radiology / Judith Adams
    13. Noninvasisve Techniques for Bone Mass Measurement / Mary B. Leonard, Laura K. Bachrach
    14. Assessment of Skeletal Maturity / David D. Martin, Noel Cameron
    15. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism / Nick Shaw, Wolfgang Högler
    16. Pediatric Bone Histomorphometry / Frank Rauch
    17. A Diagnostic Approach to Skeletal Dysplasias / Sheila Unger, Andrea Superti-Furga, David L. Rimoin
    18. The Spectrum of Pediatric Osteoporosis / Maria Luisa Bianchi, Francis H. Glorieux
    19. Osteogenesis Imperfecta / Francis H. Glorieux, David Rowe
    20. Sclerosing Bone Dysplasias / Bram Perdu, Geert Mortier, Filip Vanhoenacker, Wim Van Hul
    21. Parathyroid Disorders / Harald Juppner, Murat Bastepe, Rajesh Thakker
    22. Fibrous Dysplasia / Paolo Bianco
    23. Nutritional Rickets / John M. Pettifor
    24. Metabolic Bone Disease in the Neonatal Period and its Later Sequelae / Nick Bishop, Mary Fewtrell, Nick Harvey
    25. Hereditary Abnormalities of Vitamin D Synthesis or Action / Anthony Portale
    26. Familial Hypophosphatemia and Related Disorders / INGRID A. HOLM, MICHAEL J. ECONS, and THOMAS O. CARPENTER
    27. Rickets Due to Tubular Abnormalities / Israel Zelikovic and Daniella Magan
    28. Hypophosphatasia / Michael Whyte
    29. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE MINERAL AND BONE DISORDER / Isidro B. Salusky, Katherine Wesseling Perry
    30. Extraskeletal Bone Formation / Eileen M. Shore, Frederick S. Kaplan

Details

No. of pages:
868
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123820419
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103401
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123820402

About the Editor

Francis Glorieux

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Human Genetics, McGill University; Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics, University of Montreal; Director of Research, Shriners Hospital for Children, Montreal, QC Canada

John Pettifor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professorial Researcher and Clinical Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Harald Juppner

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Reviews

"Pediatric osteology, a medical specialty that has come of age, has contributed to the understanding of adult bone diseases as well. This second edition reference updates the 2003 edition with more emphasis on management as well as new and revised contributions. Thirty chapters present basic information regarding bone development, tools and techniques for evaluation (including a new chapter on radiographic imaging), and the specifics of various diseases. The three editors are affiliated as follows: Francis H. Glorieux (McGill U., Canada), John M. Pettifor (Chir Hani Baragwanath Hospital, South Africa), and Harald Juppner (Harvard Medical School, US). Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.