Pediatric Bone
2nd Edition
Biology and Diseases
Description
The second edition of this classic reference deals exclusively with the biology and diseases of bone as they affect children. Rapid advances have been made in our understanding of the mechanisms and factors controlling the growth and development of bone, and these are discussed in detail in this book. Further, the various diseases of bone that are peculiar to children are highlighted and discussed in the light of our current knowledge with regard to causation, clinical signs and treatment. The book is aimed to provide those clinicians interested in children's diseases and basic scientists with a comprehensive resource covering the various aspects of bone health and disease in children.
Key Features
- Deals exclusively with bone development and diseases of children and each chapter is written by an expert in the field
- Fully referenced providing an appendix of usually difficult to find information on the investigation of pediatric bone disease and reference values
- Covers both the physiology of bone and mineral homeostasis in children and diseases in one book
Readership
Endocrinologists, bone biologists and biochemists, pediatricians, orthopedic surgeons and radiologists
Table of Contents
- Bone Cell Biology: Osteoblasts, Osteocytes, Osteoclasts / Lynda F. Bonewald, Katharina Jähn
2. Bone Matrix and Mineralization / Marc D. McKee, William G. Cole
3. Prenatal Bone Development / Fanxin Long
4. Postnatal Bone Growth / Christa Maes, Henry M. Kronenberg
5. Dental Development & Maturation / Jean-Marc Retrouvey
6. Parathyroid Hormone and Calcium Homeostasis / John T. Potts, Thomas J. Gardella
7. Phosphate Homeostasis Regulatory Mechanisms / Clemens Bergwitz
8. Vitamin D Biology / Rene St. Arnaud, Marie B. Demay
9. Peak Bone Mass and Its Regulation / Jean-Philippe Bonjour
10. Pregnancy and Lactation / Ann Prentice
11. Fetal Mineral Homeostasis / Christopher S. Kovacs
12. Radiology / Judith Adams
13. Noninvasisve Techniques for Bone Mass Measurement / Mary B. Leonard, Laura K. Bachrach
14. Assessment of Skeletal Maturity / David D. Martin, Noel Cameron
15. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism / Nick Shaw, Wolfgang Högler
16. Pediatric Bone Histomorphometry / Frank Rauch
17. A Diagnostic Approach to Skeletal Dysplasias / Sheila Unger, Andrea Superti-Furga, David L. Rimoin
18. The Spectrum of Pediatric Osteoporosis / Maria Luisa Bianchi, Francis H. Glorieux
19. Osteogenesis Imperfecta / Francis H. Glorieux, David Rowe
20. Sclerosing Bone Dysplasias / Bram Perdu, Geert Mortier, Filip Vanhoenacker, Wim Van Hul
21. Parathyroid Disorders / Harald Juppner, Murat Bastepe, Rajesh Thakker
22. Fibrous Dysplasia / Paolo Bianco
23. Nutritional Rickets / John M. Pettifor
24. Metabolic Bone Disease in the Neonatal Period and its Later Sequelae / Nick Bishop, Mary Fewtrell, Nick Harvey
25. Hereditary Abnormalities of Vitamin D Synthesis or Action / Anthony Portale
26. Familial Hypophosphatemia and Related Disorders / INGRID A. HOLM, MICHAEL J. ECONS, and THOMAS O. CARPENTER
27. Rickets Due to Tubular Abnormalities / Israel Zelikovic and Daniella Magan
28. Hypophosphatasia / Michael Whyte
29. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE MINERAL AND BONE DISORDER / Isidro B. Salusky, Katherine Wesseling Perry
30. Extraskeletal Bone Formation / Eileen M. Shore, Frederick S. Kaplan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 28th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820419
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103401
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820402
About the Editor
Francis Glorieux
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Human Genetics, McGill University; Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics, University of Montreal; Director of Research, Shriners Hospital for Children, Montreal, QC Canada
John Pettifor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professorial Researcher and Clinical Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa
Harald Juppner
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
"Pediatric osteology, a medical specialty that has come of age, has contributed to the understanding of adult bone diseases as well. This second edition reference updates the 2003 edition with more emphasis on management as well as new and revised contributions. Thirty chapters present basic information regarding bone development, tools and techniques for evaluation (including a new chapter on radiographic imaging), and the specifics of various diseases. The three editors are affiliated as follows: Francis H. Glorieux (McGill U., Canada), John M. Pettifor (Chir Hani Baragwanath Hospital, South Africa), and Harald Juppner (Harvard Medical School, US). Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012