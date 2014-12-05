Pediatric Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354424, 9780323354608

Pediatric Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert A Wood
eBook ISBN: 9780323354608
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354424
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2014
Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Robert Wood, Pamela Guerrerio, and Corinne Keet, is devoted to Pediatric Allergy. Articles in this issue include: Role of the Environment in the Development of Allergic Disease; Genetics of Allergic Diseases; Optimizing the Diagnosis of Allergic Disorders; Anaphylaxis and Urticaria; Food Allergy: Epidemiology and Natural History; Inner City Asthma; Potential Treatments for Food Allergy; Eosinophilic Esophagitis; Atopic Dermatitis; Pediatric Asthma - Guidelines-based Care; Asthma - The Interplay Between Viral Infections and Allergic Diseases; Allergic Rhinitis; and Drug and Vaccine Allergy.

Robert A Wood Author

Professor of Pediatrics and International Health, Director, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore MD, USA

