Peacock Bass: Diversity and Natural History of Tropical Predators is a unique reference that not only describes the diversity and natural history of the species, but also its ecology and socioeconomic importance. The book is written in an easy to follow language, allowing readers at any level to understand morphology, genetics and evolutionary relationships. Fundamental information on the peacock bass species is provided, including its ecological role, diversity and fisheries management. As the popularity of peacock bass as aquarium fishes has increased, biologists are interested in the important ecological role they play as top predators in biodiverse rivers and lakes.

This book is essential to fisheries scientists, managers and conservationists in commercial and subsistence fisheries, but will also be of value to biologists.