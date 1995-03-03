PCR in Neuroscience, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Direct PCR on Clinical Specimens:
M. Panaccio, M. French, and A. Lew, Formamide Low-Temperature PCR: Applications for Direct PCR from Clinical Material.
B.-Y. Nordveg, H.M.F. Riise, G. Husby, I. Nilsen, and M.R.El-Gewely, Direct Use of Blood in PCR.
Application of Reverse Transcription-Mediated PCR:
T.K. Chatterjee, G. Sarkar, M.E. Bolander, and R.A. Fisher, Use of PCR for Isolation of Neuropeptide Receptor Genes.
N.D. Borson, W.L. Salo, and L.R. Drewes, Lock-Docking Rapid Amplification of cDNA Ends PCR: Strategies and Applications.
B.L. Ziegler, C.P. Lamping, S.J. Thoma, C.A. Thomas, and T.M. Fliedner, Single-Cell cDNA-PCR.
Gene Synthesis by PCR:
A. Darveau, A. Pelletier, and J. Perreault, PCR-Mediated Synthesis of Chimeric Molecules.
K. Jayaraman, PCR-Mediated Gene Synthesis.
Quantitative PCR:
N.W. Soong and N. Arnheim, Quantitative PCR: Analysis of Rare Mitochondrial DNA Mutations in Central Nervous System Tissues.
M. Becker-Andro, PCR-Aided Transcript Titration Assay: Competitive PCR for Evaluation of Absolute Levels of Rare mRNA Species.
S. Sur, G.J. Gleich, M.E. Bolander, and G. Sarkar, Comparative Evaluation of Quantitative PCR Methods.
Application of PCR in Mutation Detection:
N. Bardeesy and J. Pelletier, Mutational Detection by Single-Strand Conformational Polymorphism.
A. Sanyal and G.S. Getz, Detection of Mutation in Yeast hsp60 Gene by PCR.
D. Glavac[breve] and M. Dean, Comparison of the Sensitivity of Single-Strand Conformational Polymorphism and Heteroduplex Methods.
T.M. Cheng, V. Ganju, S.R. Ritland, G. Sarkar, and R.B. Jenkins, Analysis of p53 Mutations in Human Gliomas by RNA Single-Strand Conformational Polymorphism.
Generation of Probes by PCR:
H. Yang and P.W. Melera, PCR and Generation of Antisense RNA Probes for Use in RNase Protection Assays.
S. Leonard, In Vitro Transcription of cRNA from PCR-Generated DNA Fragments.
PCR in the Context of Cloning and Constructing Libraries:
D. Kovalic and B. Weisblum, Direct Cloning of DNA Fragments Generated by PCR.
E. Hara, Y. Furuichi, and K. Oda, Subtractive cDNA Cloning Using Oligo(dT)30-Latex and PCR.
K.S. Miller and M. Brudnak, Expression Cloning: PCR versus Episomal Vectors for Rescue of Transfected Genes.
R.P. Kandpal and S.M. Weissman, Use of PCR for Constructing Jumping Libraries.
Site-Directed Mutagenesis by PCR:
S. Barik, Site-Directed Mutagenesis by PCR: Substitution, Insertion, Deletion, and Gene Fusion.
M.V. Kumar and D.J. Tindall, Use of PCR in Analysis of 5-Flanking Region of Androgen Receptor Gene.
Application of PCR in AIDS Research:
O. Bagasra and R.J.Pomerantz, Detection of HIV-1 in Brain Tissue of Individuals with AIDS by in Situ Gene Amplification.
D.K. Dube, S. Dube, M.P. Sherman, J. Love, N.K. Saksena, W.J. Harrington, Jr., J.F. Ferrer, L. Papsidero, L. Dyster, R. Yanagihara, A.E. Williams, J.B. Glaser, V.M.A. Herve, F. Barre-Sinoussi, B.S. Blumberg, and B.J. Poiesz, Estimation of Genetic Heterogeneity in Primate T-Cell Lymphoma/Leukemia Viruses by PCR.
S. Dube, B. Paul, V. Bryz-Gornia, C. Stephens, S. Erensoy, D.K. Dube, and B.J. Poiesz, Use of PCR in Detection of Antisense Transcripts in HTLV-I-Infected Patients and Human T-Cell Lines.
Miscellaneous Uses of PCR:
A.M. Douglas and B.A. Atchison, Direct Chemiluminescent Sequencing of Double-Stranded PCR Products.
A. Christoph and H.-J. Thiesen, Use of PCR to Determine Genomic DNA Target Sites for Zinc Finger Protein Expressed in Mouse Cerebellum.
R.A. Robinson and M.J. Heller, DNA Extraction from Archived Specimens by Sonication. Index.
Description
The volumes in this series include contemporary techniques significant to a particular branch of neuroscience. They are an invaluable aid to the student as well as the experienced researcher not only in developing protocols in neuroscience but in disciplines where research is becoming closely related to neuroscience. Each volume of Methods in Neurosciences contains an index, and each chapter includes references. Dr. Conn became Editor-in-Chief of the series beginning with Volume 15, so each subsequent volume could be guest-edited by an expert in that specific field. This further strengthens the depth of coverage in Methods in Neurosciences for students and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Direct application of PCR to fresh or frozen clinical specimens (e.g., blood and solid tissue)
- Complete retrieval of novel expressed genes by PCR without screening a library
- Quantitation by PCR
- Mutagenesis by PCR
- PCR in AIDS research
- Simple and effective protocols for PCR on archival specimens
Readership
Neuroscientists, microbiologists, geneticists, molecular biologists, biochemists, graduate students and teachers in these disciplines, and AIDS researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 455
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 3rd March 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536453
Reviews
"Well-written, clear and detailed... The authors do indeed offer the 'fine detail, tricks and short cuts not usually found in the written word." --TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
P. Michael Conn Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Gobinda Sarkar Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, U.S.A.