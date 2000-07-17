PC Interfacing and Data Acquisition
1st Edition
Techniques for Measurement, Instrumentation and Control
Description
A practical guide to programming for data acquisition and measurement - must-have info in just the right amount of depth for engineers who are not programming specialists.
This book offers a complete guide to the programming and interfacing techniques involved in data collection and the subsequent measurement and control systems using an IBM compatible PC. It is an essential guide for electronic engineers and technicians involved in measurement and instrumentation, DA&C programmers and students aiming to gain a working knowledge of the industrial applications of computer interfacing.
A basic working knowledge of programming in a high-level language is assumed, but analytical mathematics is kept to a minimum. Sample listings are given in C and can be downloaded from the Newnes website.
Key Features
- Practical guidance on PC-based acquisition
- Written for electronic engineers and software engineers in industry, not academics or computer scientists
- A textbook with strong foundations in industry
Readership
Electronic engineers/technicians using PCs for measurement and instrumentation applications (process control, testing etc.). Data acquisition and control programmers in industry. PC interfacing - university and advanced hobbyist projects
Table of Contents
The PC as a platform for data acquisition
Software considerations
Sensors and interfacing
Sampling, noise and filtering
The interrupt system
Data transfer
Parallel busses
Serial communications
Scaling and linearization
Basic control techniques
Example projects
Appendix A: Adaptor installation reference
Appendix B: Character codes
Appendix C: References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 17th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513652
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750646246
About the Author
Kevin James
Affiliations and Expertise
Programmer and consultant in the field of data acquisition and control.
Reviews
"Well suited for design and development departments of small companies." --Dr. B. Mehenni, University of Glamorgan
"Most readers will be electronic engineers/technicians using PCs for measurement and instrumentation applications... There is a large educational market for a book of this type. The book will overlap to some extent with PC Based Instrumentation and Control but the author is clearly aware of the need to minimise duplication and ensure that his book has a different approach. I very much look forward to seeing this book in print." --Mike Tooley