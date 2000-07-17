PC Interfacing and Data Acquisition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750646246, 9780080513652

PC Interfacing and Data Acquisition

1st Edition

Techniques for Measurement, Instrumentation and Control

Authors: Kevin James
eBook ISBN: 9780080513652
Paperback ISBN: 9780750646246
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th July 2000
Page Count: 448
Description

A practical guide to programming for data acquisition and measurement - must-have info in just the right amount of depth for engineers who are not programming specialists.

This book offers a complete guide to the programming and interfacing techniques involved in data collection and the subsequent measurement and control systems using an IBM compatible PC. It is an essential guide for electronic engineers and technicians involved in measurement and instrumentation, DA&C programmers and students aiming to gain a working knowledge of the industrial applications of computer interfacing.

A basic working knowledge of programming in a high-level language is assumed, but analytical mathematics is kept to a minimum. Sample listings are given in C and can be downloaded from the Newnes website.

Key Features

  • Practical guidance on PC-based acquisition
  • Written for electronic engineers and software engineers in industry, not academics or computer scientists
  • A textbook with strong foundations in industry

Readership

Electronic engineers/technicians using PCs for measurement and instrumentation applications (process control, testing etc.). Data acquisition and control programmers in industry. PC interfacing - university and advanced hobbyist projects

Table of Contents

The PC as a platform for data acquisition
Software considerations
Sensors and interfacing
Sampling, noise and filtering
The interrupt system
Data transfer
Parallel busses
Serial communications
Scaling and linearization
Basic control techniques
Example projects
Appendix A: Adaptor installation reference
Appendix B: Character codes
Appendix C: References

About the Author

Kevin James

Affiliations and Expertise

Programmer and consultant in the field of data acquisition and control.

Reviews

"Well suited for design and development departments of small companies." --Dr. B. Mehenni, University of Glamorgan

"Most readers will be electronic engineers/technicians using PCs for measurement and instrumentation applications... There is a large educational market for a book of this type. The book will overlap to some extent with PC Based Instrumentation and Control but the author is clearly aware of the need to minimise duplication and ensure that his book has a different approach. I very much look forward to seeing this book in print." --Mike Tooley

Ratings and Reviews

