Pay Inequalities in the European Community

Table of Contents



1 Preliminaries

1.1 What the Book is about

1.2 Basic Concepts and Data Sources

1.3 Pay and Price Trends in the 1970s

1.4 Levels of Pay and Labor Costs in Money and Purchasing Power

2 The Comparative Dispersions of Individual Earnings

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Distribution of Pay in Industry in 1972

2.3 Pay Dispersions in Distribution and Finance

2.4 The Dispersion of Earnings in Agriculture

2.5 A Wider and Longer-Term View of Pay Dispersions

2.6 The Incidence of Direct Taxes on Pay Inequalities

2.7 Summary

Appendix Effects of the Choice of Pay Period on Dispersions

3 Differentials between Industries and Sectors

3.1 Labor Cost and Pay Differentials between Branches of Industry

3.2 Branch Differentials in Industry and some Factors Underlying Them

3.3 Pay Dispersions within Industries

3.4 Pay in Distribution and Finance Compared with Industry

3.5 Earnings in Agriculture Compared with Industry

3.6 Trends in Industry Differentials

3.7 Winning and Losing Branches in the 1970s: Manual Men in Industry

3.8 Winners and Losers in British Industry: Manual Men

3.9 Branch Differentials in Britain - Industrial and Non-Industrial Sectors: All Labor Markets

3.10 France: Relative Pay Trends in some Non-Industrial Sectors 1972-1977

3.11 West Germany: Relative Pay Trends in some Non-Industrial Sectors

3.12 Belgium and the Netherlands: Sectoral Differences

3.13 Summary

Appendix

4 Occupational Differentials

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Occupational Differentials in Industry in 1972

4.3 Occupational Differentials in Distribution and Banking in 1974

4.4 A Comparison of Pay between Industry, Distribution and Banking

4.5 A Note on Occupational Pay in Certain Sectors in Italy

4.6 A Brief Historical Survey of the Evolution of Skill Differentials among Manual Workers

4.7 The Evolution of Occupational Differentials in Great Britain

4.8 The Evolution of Occupational Differentials in West Germany

4.9 The Evolution of Occupational Differentials in France

4.10 The Evolution of Occupational Differentials in Italy

4.11 Linkages between Movements in Occupational Pay through Time

4.12 Summary and Conclusions

Appendix 4.1 The Occupational Classifications Used by Eurostat

Appendix 4.2 A Note on the Historical Sources Used for France, Great Britain, Germany and the USA

5 The Pay Differential for Women

5.1 The Women's Average Pay Differential

5.2 The Narrowing of the Women's Pay Differential

5.3 Differential Working Hours

5.4 The Effect of Age Distribution on the Women's Differential

5.5 The Influence of the Industrial Distribution

5.6 The Influence of Occupational Distribution

5.7 Part-Time Work and Pay

5.8 Summary and Conclusions

6 Interrelationships in the Industrial Pay Structure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 A Comparison of the Variation of Earnings with Different Factors

6.3 Differences between the Four Labor Markets

6.4 Stability Over Time: Comparisons with 1966

6.5 Comparisons within Selected Industries

6.6 The Nature of the Interactions

6.7 The Unexplained Residuals of the Dispersions

6.8 Fluctuations in Earnings and Their Effect Upon Dispersions

6.9 Two Aggregate Theories of Fluctuations in Earnings

6.10 Summary and Conclusions

Appendix The Components of the Variance Method Used in Chapters 6 and 7

7 Training, Mobility and the Pay Structure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 A Broader Statistical Analysis

7.3 Manual Men

7.4 Manual Women

7.5 Non-Manual Men

7.6 Non-Manual Women

7.7 Summary and Conclusions

8 Reflections

8.1 International Dissimilarities in Patterns of Pay

8.2 Changes in Pay Structures Over Time

Appendix Main Statistical Sources

A.1 European Community Sources

A.2 The British New Earnings Survey (NES)

Postscript—June 1981

Index