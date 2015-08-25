Pavement Materials for Heat Island Mitigation
1st Edition
Design and Management Strategies
Description
About 90 percent of this excessive heat is due to buildings and pavements that absorb and store solar heat (According to the Green Buildings Council). The only reference that focuses specifically on pavements, Pavement Materials for Heat Island Mitigation: Design and Management Strategies explores different advanced paving materials, their properties, and their associated advantages and disadvantages. Relevant properties of pavement materials (e.g. albedo, permeability, thermal conductivity, heat capacity and evaporation rate) are measured in many cases using newly developed methods.
Key Features
- Includes experimental methods for testing different types of pavements materials
- Identifies different cool pavement strategies with their advantages and associated disadvantages
- Design and construct local microclimate models to evaluate and validate different cool pavement materials in different climate regions
Readership
Civil Engineers and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Heat Island Effect
- 1.2. Potential Impacts of Heat Islands
- 1.3. Causes of Heat Islands
- 1.4. Potential Mitigation Measures for Heat Islands
- Chapter 2. Literature Review on Cool Pavement Research
- 2.1. Cool Pavements and Cooling Mechanisms
- 2.2. Summary of Research Relevant to Cool Pavements
- 2.3. Life Cycle Assessment
- 2.4. Summary of Research and Knowledge Gaps
- Chapter 3. Scope, Methodologies, and Organization
- 3.1. Problem Statement
- 3.2. Study Goal and Scope
- 3.3. Study Objectives
- 3.4. Tasks and Methodologies
- 3.5. Organization of the Following Parts of This Book
- Chapter 4. Reflective Pavements and Albedo
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Objectives
- 4.3. Design and Construction of Experimental Sections
- 4.4. Measurement Methodology for Albedo
- 4.5. Results and Discussion on Albedo
- 4.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Permeable Pavements and Permeability
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Methods
- 5.3. Results
- 5.4. Discussion
- 5.5. Implications of the Results and Recommendations
- 5.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Thermal Resistance Pavements and Thermal Properties
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Theoretical Model for Simulation of Temperature
- 6.3. Analytical Solution for Simulation of Temperature Distribution
- 6.4. Case Study for Simulation of Temperature and Sensitivity Analysis
- 6.5. Procedure for Back-Calculation of Thermal Properties
- 6.6. Case Study for Back-Calculation of Thermal Properties
- 6.7. Thermal Properties of Surface Materials Used in Experimental Sections
- 6.8. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Evaporation Rate and Evaporative Cooling Effect of Pavement Materials
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Materials and Methods
- 7.3. Results and Discussion
- 7.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Thermal Performance of Various Pavement Materials
- 8.1. Objectives
- 8.2. Methodology
- 8.3. Thermal Performance of Various Pavements in Different Seasons
- 8.4. Thermal Behavior and Cooling Effect of Permeable Pavements under Dry and Wet Conditions
- 8.5. Thermal Images of Experimental Pavement Sections
- 8.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Thermal Interaction between Pavement and Near-Surface Air
- 9.1. Objectives
- 9.2. Materials and Methodology
- 9.3. Results and Discussion
- 9.4. Modeling of Near-Surface Air Temperature Profile
- 9.5. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Thermal Interaction between Pavement and Building Surfaces
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Experimental Materials and Methodology
- 10.3. Experimental Results and Discussion
- 10.4. Modeling and Simulation
- 10.5. Simulation Results and Discussion
- 10.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Pavement Thermal Modeling: Development and Validation
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Overview of the Integrated Local Microclimate Model
- 11.3. Development of a Framework for the General Local Microclimate Model
- 11.4. Simplified Model for Thermal Interactions between Pavement and Near-Surface Air
- 11.5. Model Validation
- 11.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Simulation of Thermal Behavior of Design and Management Strategies for Cool Pavement
- 12.1. Simulation Using the Simplified Model
- 12.2. Example Simulation Results
- 12.3. Simulation-Based Sensitivity Analysis Using the Simplified Model
- 12.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Impacts of Pavement Strategies on Human Thermal Comfort
- 13.1. Mean Radiant Temperature
- 13.2. Shading
- 13.3. Thermal Comfort Index
- 13.4. Human Body Energy Balance Modeling
- 13.5. Example Calculation of Physiological Equivalent Temperature
- 13.6. Evaluation of Outdoor Thermal Environment Using Physiological Equivalent Temperature
- 13.7. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 14. A Model Framework for Evaluating Impacts of Pavement Strategies on Building Energy Use
- 14.1. Objective and Scope
- 14.2. Preliminary Model
- 14.3. Thermal Load
- 14.4. Limitations
- 14.5. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 15. Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations
- 15.1. Summary and Conclusions
- 15.2. Recommendations for the Application of Cool Pavement Strategies
- 15.3. Recommendations for Future Study
- References
- Appendix
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034965
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128034767
About the Author
Hui Li
Dr. Hui Li is a research scientist in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California Davis and is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of California. Dr. Hui Li is also a Professor in the School of Transportation at Tongji University, Shanghai, China. He completed his Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering at University of California Davis. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a M.S. in Highway and Railway Engineering from the Southeast University, Nanjing, China. Dr. Li also holds a M.S. in Environmental and Resource Economics from University of California, Davis. Dr. Li’s research interests and expertise include sustainable pavement, resilient infrastructure systems, sustainable development in built environment, environmental impact assessment, life cycle assessment, and numerical modeling and simulation. Dr. Li currently a member of the Committee on Environmental Analysis in Transportation (ADC10) in Transportation Research Board (TRB), the Technical Committee of the Transportation & Development Institute in American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the Technical Committees on Sustainability of Concrete(ACI 130) and on Pervious Concrete(ACI 522) in American Concrete Institute (ACI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dept. of Road and Airport Engineering, School of Transportation, Tongji University, Shanghai, China Research Scientist, Dept. of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, US