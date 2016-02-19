Patterns of Personality Judgment
1st Edition
Description
Patterns of Personality Judgment focuses on the significant lines of development that deals with systematic tendencies in personality judgments. This book consists of four chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the meaning of judgments in terms of their structural interrelations. The second chapter examines what degrees of agreement and extent different judges evaluate one another or evaluate persons whom they know only by photographs, handwriting, and self-descriptions. The utilization of individual items of information in judgment is deliberated in Chapter 3, while the subjective patterns of judgment are described in Chapter 4. This publication is a good source for students and researchers intending to acquire knowledge of personality judgment.
Table of Contents
Translator's Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
The Problem
Method
Chapter 1. The Factorial Structure of the Judgments
The Common Structure of the Judgment Scales
"Halo Effect" and "Logical Error"
Specific Structural Differences Dependent on Informational Conditions
Individual Differences in Judgmental Structures
Summary
Chapter 2. Interjudge Reliability and Validity
Interjudge Reliability
Validity of the Judgments
Digression I: The Validity of Individual Physiognomic Characteristics
Digression II: The Validity of Individual Graphological Characteristics
Summary
Chapter 3. The Utilization of Individual Items of Information in Judgment
The Utilization of Individual Physiognomic Characteristics in Personality Judgments Made on the Basis of Photographs
The Utilization of Individual Graphological Characteristics in Personality Judgments Made on the Basis of Handwriting Samples
The Combining of Different Impressions into a Summary Judgment
Summary
Chapter 4. Subjective Patterns of Judgments
Subjective Expected Values
Absolute and Relative Judgmental Variances
Summary
Retrospect
Appendix
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271460