Patterns of Personality Judgment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121789503, 9781483271460

Patterns of Personality Judgment

1st Edition

Authors: Rudolf Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9781483271460
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 376
Description

Patterns of Personality Judgment focuses on the significant lines of development that deals with systematic tendencies in personality judgments. This book consists of four chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the meaning of judgments in terms of their structural interrelations. The second chapter examines what degrees of agreement and extent different judges evaluate one another or evaluate persons whom they know only by photographs, handwriting, and self-descriptions. The utilization of individual items of information in judgment is deliberated in Chapter 3, while the subjective patterns of judgment are described in Chapter 4. This publication is a good source for students and researchers intending to acquire knowledge of personality judgment.

Table of Contents


Translator's Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

The Problem

Method

Chapter 1. The Factorial Structure of the Judgments

The Common Structure of the Judgment Scales

"Halo Effect" and "Logical Error"

Specific Structural Differences Dependent on Informational Conditions

Individual Differences in Judgmental Structures

Summary

Chapter 2. Interjudge Reliability and Validity

Interjudge Reliability

Validity of the Judgments

Digression I: The Validity of Individual Physiognomic Characteristics

Digression II: The Validity of Individual Graphological Characteristics

Summary

Chapter 3. The Utilization of Individual Items of Information in Judgment

The Utilization of Individual Physiognomic Characteristics in Personality Judgments Made on the Basis of Photographs

The Utilization of Individual Graphological Characteristics in Personality Judgments Made on the Basis of Handwriting Samples

The Combining of Different Impressions into a Summary Judgment

Summary

Chapter 4. Subjective Patterns of Judgments

Subjective Expected Values

Absolute and Relative Judgmental Variances

Summary

Retrospect

Appendix

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271460

About the Author

Rudolf Cohen

