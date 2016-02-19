Patterns of Personality Judgment focuses on the significant lines of development that deals with systematic tendencies in personality judgments. This book consists of four chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the meaning of judgments in terms of their structural interrelations. The second chapter examines what degrees of agreement and extent different judges evaluate one another or evaluate persons whom they know only by photographs, handwriting, and self-descriptions. The utilization of individual items of information in judgment is deliberated in Chapter 3, while the subjective patterns of judgment are described in Chapter 4. This publication is a good source for students and researchers intending to acquire knowledge of personality judgment.