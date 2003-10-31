Pattern Recognition and Signal Analysis in Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging has become one of the most important visualization and interpretation methods in biology and medecine over the past decade. This time has witnessed a tremendous development of new, powerful instruments for detecting, storing, transmitting, analyzing, and displaying medical images. This has led to a huge growth in the application of digital processing techniques for solving medical problems. Design, implementation, and validation of complex medical systems requires a tight interdisciplinary collaboration between physicians and engineers because poor image quality leads to problematic feature extraction, analysis, and recognition in medical application. Therefore, much of the research done today is geared towards improvement of imperfect image material.

This important book by academic authority Anke Meyer-Baese compiles, organizes and explains a complete range of proven and cutting-edge methods, which are playing a leading role in the improvement of image quality, analysis and interpretation in modern medical imaging. These methods offer fresh tools of hope for physicians investigating a vast number of medical problems for which classical methods prove insufficient.