Pattern Recognition and Signal Analysis in Medical Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Medical Imaging has become one of the most important visualization and interpretation methods in biology and medecine over the past decade. This time has witnessed a tremendous development of new, powerful instruments for detecting, storing, transmitting, analyzing, and displaying medical images. This has led to a huge growth in the application of digital processing techniques for solving medical problems. Design, implementation, and validation of complex medical systems requires a tight interdisciplinary collaboration between physicians and engineers because poor image quality leads to problematic feature extraction, analysis, and recognition in medical application. Therefore, much of the research done today is geared towards improvement of imperfect image material.
This important book by academic authority Anke Meyer-Baese compiles, organizes and explains a complete range of proven and cutting-edge methods, which are playing a leading role in the improvement of image quality, analysis and interpretation in modern medical imaging. These methods offer fresh tools of hope for physicians investigating a vast number of medical problems for which classical methods prove insufficient.
Key Features
*Essential tool for serious students and professionals working with Medical Imaging
Readership
professors and graduate students in biomedical and electrical engineering, academic researchers, medical imaging professionals
Table of Contents
Foundations of Medical Imaging; Feature Selection and Extraction; Theory of Subband Decomposition and Wavelets; The Wavelet Transform in Medical Imaging; Genetic Algorithms; Statistical Pattern Recognition; Syntactic Pattern Recognition; Neural Networks; Theory; Neural Networks: Applications; Fuzzy Logic: Theory and Clustering Algorithms; Computer Aided Diagnosis Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 31st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469980
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124932906
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301584
About the Author
Anke Meyer-Baese
Professor in the Department of Scientific Computing at Florida State University. Professor Meyer-Baese has a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering and has been active in the field of pattern recognition applied to bioengineering and systems biology problems both in teaching and research for the past twenty years. Her research has been sponsored by NIH, NSF and private foundations and she won many international and national research awards. She is author of over 200 journal and conference publications, and three books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Scientific Computing, Florida State University, USA
Volker Schmid
Professor in the Bioimaging Group at the Department of Statistics, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich. Professor Schmid has a PhD in Statistics and is an expert in Bayesian methods and spatial statistics for medical and microscopy imaging. Previously, he was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute for Biomedical Engineering, Imperial College, London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Statistics, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany
