Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120588305, 9780080513638

Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning

1st Edition

Authors: Y. Anzai
eBook ISBN: 9780080513638
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120588305
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 407
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
15000.00
12750.00
188.18
159.95
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first text to provide a unified and self-contained introduction to visual pattern recognition and machine learning. It is useful as a general introduction to artifical intelligence and knowledge engineering, and no previous knowledge of pattern recognition or machine learning is necessary. Basic for various pattern recognition and machine learning methods. Translated from Japanese, the book also features chapter exercises, keywords, and summaries.

Table of Contents

Reader's Guide. Recognition and Learning By a Computer. Representing Information. Generation and Transformation of Representations. Pattern Feature Extraction. Pattern Feature Extraction. Pattern Understanding Methods. Learning Concepts. Learning Procedures. Learning Based on Logic. Learning Procedures. Learning Based on Logic. Learning By Classification and Discovery. Learning By Neural Network. Appendix. Answers to Exercises. Chapter Summaries, Keywords, And Exercises. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
407
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080513638
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120588305

About the Author

Y. Anzai

Affiliations and Expertise

Keio University, Yokohama, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.