Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121709501, 9780323144209

Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Editors: C.H. Chen
eBook ISBN: 9780323144209
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 632
Description

Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence contains the proceedings of the Joint Workshop on Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence held in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on June 1-3, 1976. The papers explore developments in pattern recognition and artificial intelligence and cover topics ranging from scene analysis and data structure to syntactic methods, biomedicine, speech recognition, game-playing programs, and computer graphics. Grammar inference methods, image segmentation and interpretation, and relational databases are also discussed. This book is comprised of 29 chapters and begins with a description of a data structure that can learn simple programs from training samples. The reader is then introduced to the syntactic parts of pattern recognition systems; methods for multidimensional grammatical inference; a scene analysis system capable of finding structure in outdoor scenes; and a language called DEDUCE for relational databases. A sculptor's studio-like environment, in which the ""sculptor"" can create complex three-dimensional objects in the computer similar to molding a piece of clay in the machine, is also described. The remaining chapters focus on statistical and structural feature extraction; use of maximum likelihood functions for recognition of highly variable line drawings; region extraction using boundary following; and interactive screening of reconnaissance imagery.
This monograph will be of interest to engineers, graduate students, and researchers in the fields of pattern recognition and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

A Data Structure Which Can Learn Simple Programs from Examples of Input-Output

Time/Space Tradeoff from the Viewpoint of Grammatical Similarity

Some Multidimensional Grammar Inference Methods

Finding Structure in Outdoor Scenes

Molding Computer Clay—Steps toward a Computer Graphics Sculptors' Studio

Deduce—A Deductive Query Language for Relational Databases

On Statistical and Structural Feature Extraction

On the Recognition of Highly Variable Line Drawings through Use of Maximum Likelihood Functions

A Minicomputer Based Real Time Eye Tracking System for Pattern Recognition Applications

Design of Optimal Feature Extractors by Mathematical Programming Techniques

Typological Selection of Parameters

Region Extraction Using Boundary Following

Computer-Aided Diagnosis of Breast Cancer from Thermography

Structural Isomorphism of Picture Graphs

Tree Languages and Syntactic Pattern Recognition

Acquisition and Utilization of Access Patterns in Relational Data Base Implementation

Patterns of Induction and Associated Knowledge Acquisition Algorithms

Pictorial Medical Pattern Recognition

Distance Measures for Speech Recognition—Psychological and Instrumental

Syntactic Pattern Recognition on the Basis of Functional Approximation

A Program for Learning to Play Chess

Interactive Screening of Reconnaissance Imagery

An Iconic/Symbolic Data Structuring Scheme

IGS: A Paradigm for Integrating Image Segmentation and Interpretation

Pattern Recognition Using Degenerate Reference Data

Serial Pattern Acquisition: A Production System Approach

DABI—A Database for Image Analysis with Non Deterministic Inference Capability

Relaxation Labeling, Local Ambiguity, and Low-Level Vision

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144209

C.H. Chen

