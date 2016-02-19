Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence contains the proceedings of the Joint Workshop on Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence held in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on June 1-3, 1976. The papers explore developments in pattern recognition and artificial intelligence and cover topics ranging from scene analysis and data structure to syntactic methods, biomedicine, speech recognition, game-playing programs, and computer graphics. Grammar inference methods, image segmentation and interpretation, and relational databases are also discussed.
This book is comprised of 29 chapters and begins with a description of a data structure that can learn simple programs from training samples. The reader is then introduced to the syntactic parts of pattern recognition systems; methods for multidimensional grammatical inference; a scene analysis system capable of finding structure in outdoor scenes; and a language called DEDUCE for relational databases. A sculptor's studio-like environment, in which the ""sculptor"" can create complex three-dimensional objects in the computer similar to molding a piece of clay in the machine, is also described. The remaining chapters focus on statistical and structural feature extraction; use of maximum likelihood functions for recognition of highly variable line drawings; region extraction using boundary following; and interactive screening of reconnaissance imagery.
This monograph will be of interest to engineers, graduate students, and researchers in the fields of pattern recognition and artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
A Data Structure Which Can Learn Simple Programs from Examples of Input-Output
Time/Space Tradeoff from the Viewpoint of Grammatical Similarity
Some Multidimensional Grammar Inference Methods
Finding Structure in Outdoor Scenes
Molding Computer Clay—Steps toward a Computer Graphics Sculptors' Studio
Deduce—A Deductive Query Language for Relational Databases
On Statistical and Structural Feature Extraction
On the Recognition of Highly Variable Line Drawings through Use of Maximum Likelihood Functions
A Minicomputer Based Real Time Eye Tracking System for Pattern Recognition Applications
Design of Optimal Feature Extractors by Mathematical Programming Techniques
Typological Selection of Parameters
Region Extraction Using Boundary Following
Computer-Aided Diagnosis of Breast Cancer from Thermography
Structural Isomorphism of Picture Graphs
Tree Languages and Syntactic Pattern Recognition
Acquisition and Utilization of Access Patterns in Relational Data Base Implementation
Patterns of Induction and Associated Knowledge Acquisition Algorithms
Pictorial Medical Pattern Recognition
Distance Measures for Speech Recognition—Psychological and Instrumental
Syntactic Pattern Recognition on the Basis of Functional Approximation
A Program for Learning to Play Chess
Interactive Screening of Reconnaissance Imagery
An Iconic/Symbolic Data Structuring Scheme
IGS: A Paradigm for Integrating Image Segmentation and Interpretation
Pattern Recognition Using Degenerate Reference Data
Serial Pattern Acquisition: A Production System Approach
DABI—A Database for Image Analysis with Non Deterministic Inference Capability
Relaxation Labeling, Local Ambiguity, and Low-Level Vision
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144209