Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence contains the proceedings of the Joint Workshop on Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence held in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on June 1-3, 1976. The papers explore developments in pattern recognition and artificial intelligence and cover topics ranging from scene analysis and data structure to syntactic methods, biomedicine, speech recognition, game-playing programs, and computer graphics. Grammar inference methods, image segmentation and interpretation, and relational databases are also discussed. This book is comprised of 29 chapters and begins with a description of a data structure that can learn simple programs from training samples. The reader is then introduced to the syntactic parts of pattern recognition systems; methods for multidimensional grammatical inference; a scene analysis system capable of finding structure in outdoor scenes; and a language called DEDUCE for relational databases. A sculptor's studio-like environment, in which the ""sculptor"" can create complex three-dimensional objects in the computer similar to molding a piece of clay in the machine, is also described. The remaining chapters focus on statistical and structural feature extraction; use of maximum likelihood functions for recognition of highly variable line drawings; region extraction using boundary following; and interactive screening of reconnaissance imagery.

This monograph will be of interest to engineers, graduate students, and researchers in the fields of pattern recognition and artificial intelligence.