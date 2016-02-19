Pattern-Directed Inference Systems provides a description of the design and implementation of pattern-directed inference systems (PDIS) for various applications. The book also addresses the theoretical significance of PDIS for artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology.

The book is divided into eight sections. The introduction provides a brief overview of pattern-directed inference systems, including a historical perspective, a review of basic concepts, and a survey of work in this area. Subsequent chapters address topics on architecture and design, methods for accessing and controlling rule based systems, methods for obtaining adaptive behavior via rule-based systems and cognitive modeling. Constructing models of human information processing, natural language understanding and multilevel systems and complexity are described as well. The last section discusses the earlier chapters in the book and provides a unifying set of principles for the PDIS formalism.

Computer scientists, psychologists, engineers, and researchers in artificial intelligence will find the book very informative.