Patient Safety, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-1

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Rahul K. Shah, is devoted to Patient Safety. Articles in this important issue include: Systems Science: A Primer on High Reliability; Leadership Driving Safety and Quality; Patient Engagement; Using Public Data to Drive Improvement; Simulation Saves the Day (and Patient); Tracheostomy Care: How Collaboratives Drive Improvement; Re-thinking Morbidity and Mortality Conference; Clinical Indices as the Driving Force for Quality Improvement in Otolaryngology; Button-battery Safety: Industry and Academic Partnerships to Drive Change; Resident Engagement in Safety and Quality; Fire Safety; Anesthesia Safety in Otolaryngology; Device Safety; Reprocessing Standards for Medical Devices and Equipment in Otolaryngology; PS&Q for Office-Based Procedures in Otolaryngology; The Impact of Cognitive/Implicit Bias on Patient Safety and Quality in Otolaryngology; and Safety in Audiology.