Patient Safety, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Systems Science: A Primer on High Reliability
Leadership Driving Safety and Quality
Patient Engagement
Using Public Data to Drive Improvement
Simulation Saves the Day (and Patient)
Tracheostomy Care: How Collaboratives Drive Improvement
Re-thinking Morbidity and Mortality Conference
Clinical Indices as the Driving Force for Quality Improvement in Otolaryngology
Button-battery Safety: Industry and Academic Partnerships to Drive Change
Resident Engagement in Safety and Quality
Fire Safety
Anesthesia Safety in Otolaryngology
Device Safety
Reprocessing Standards for Medical Devices and Equipment in Otolaryngology
PS&Q for Office-Based Procedures in Otolaryngology
The Impact of Cognitive/Implicit Bias on Patient Safety
Quality in Otolaryngology; and Safety in Audiology
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Rahul K. Shah, is devoted to Patient Safety. Articles in this important issue include: Systems Science: A Primer on High Reliability; Leadership Driving Safety and Quality; Patient Engagement; Using Public Data to Drive Improvement; Simulation Saves the Day (and Patient); Tracheostomy Care: How Collaboratives Drive Improvement; Re-thinking Morbidity and Mortality Conference; Clinical Indices as the Driving Force for Quality Improvement in Otolaryngology; Button-battery Safety: Industry and Academic Partnerships to Drive Change; Resident Engagement in Safety and Quality; Fire Safety; Anesthesia Safety in Otolaryngology; Device Safety; Reprocessing Standards for Medical Devices and Equipment in Otolaryngology; PS&Q for Office-Based Procedures in Otolaryngology; The Impact of Cognitive/Implicit Bias on Patient Safety and Quality in Otolaryngology; and Safety in Audiology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654821
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654814
About the Authors
Rahul Shah Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Professor of Otolaryngology and Pediatrics, Children’s National Health System, George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC