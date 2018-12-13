Patient Safety, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654814, 9780323654821

Patient Safety, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-1

1st Edition

Authors: Rahul Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323654821
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654814
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2018
Table of Contents

Systems Science: A Primer on High Reliability

Leadership Driving Safety and Quality

Patient Engagement

Using Public Data to Drive Improvement

Simulation Saves the Day (and Patient)

Tracheostomy Care: How Collaboratives Drive Improvement

Re-thinking Morbidity and Mortality Conference

Clinical Indices as the Driving Force for Quality Improvement in Otolaryngology

Button-battery Safety: Industry and Academic Partnerships to Drive Change

Resident Engagement in Safety and Quality

Fire Safety

Anesthesia Safety in Otolaryngology

Device Safety

Reprocessing Standards for Medical Devices and Equipment in Otolaryngology

PS&Q for Office-Based Procedures in Otolaryngology

The Impact of Cognitive/Implicit Bias on Patient Safety

Quality in Otolaryngology; and Safety in Audiology

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Rahul K. Shah, is devoted to Patient Safety. Articles in this important issue include: Systems Science: A Primer on High Reliability; Leadership Driving Safety and Quality; Patient Engagement; Using Public Data to Drive Improvement; Simulation Saves the Day (and Patient); Tracheostomy Care: How Collaboratives Drive Improvement; Re-thinking Morbidity and Mortality Conference; Clinical Indices as the Driving Force for Quality Improvement in Otolaryngology; Button-battery Safety: Industry and Academic Partnerships to Drive Change; Resident Engagement in Safety and Quality; Fire Safety; Anesthesia Safety in Otolaryngology; Device Safety; Reprocessing Standards for Medical Devices and Equipment in Otolaryngology; PS&Q for Office-Based Procedures in Otolaryngology; The Impact of Cognitive/Implicit Bias on Patient Safety and Quality in Otolaryngology; and Safety in Audiology.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654821
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654814

About the Authors

Rahul Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice-President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Professor of Otolaryngology and Pediatrics, Children’s National Health System, George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC

