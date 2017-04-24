Patient Safety, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528542, 9780323528559

Patient Safety, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Todd Jeffrey Bennett
eBook ISBN: 9780323528559
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528542
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2017
Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Patient Safety, and is edited by Drs. David Todd and Jeffrey D. Bennett. Articles will include: General concepts of patient safety for the oral surgeon; Proper management of medications to limit errors; Preventing wrong site surgery for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon; Fire safety for the oral surgeon and staff; Preoperative preparation and planning of the oral and maxillofacial surgery patient; Team, staff, and simulation training; Obstructive sleep apnea and obesity considerations for the oral surgeon; Monitoring for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon; Discharge criteria and how it is impacted by patient and procedure; The malpractice system versus patient safety; Equipment safety, maintenance and inspection; Reporting systems and surgery registries for the oral surgeon, and more!

David Todd Author

120 Southwestern Drive Lakewood, NY

Jeffrey Bennett Author

Associate Professor, Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut, Farmington, CT

