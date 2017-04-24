Patient Safety, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Patient Safety, and is edited by Drs. David Todd and Jeffrey D. Bennett. Articles will include: General concepts of patient safety for the oral surgeon; Proper management of medications to limit errors; Preventing wrong site surgery for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon; Fire safety for the oral surgeon and staff; Preoperative preparation and planning of the oral and maxillofacial surgery patient; Team, staff, and simulation training; Obstructive sleep apnea and obesity considerations for the oral surgeon; Monitoring for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon; Discharge criteria and how it is impacted by patient and procedure; The malpractice system versus patient safety; Equipment safety, maintenance and inspection; Reporting systems and surgery registries for the oral surgeon, and more!