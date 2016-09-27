Pathways into Information Literacy and Communities of Practice: Teaching Approaches and Case Studies considers the specific information literacy needs of communities of practice. As such, the book fills a gap in the literature, which has treated information literacy extensively, but has not applied it to the area of communities of practice. Since every community of practice generates, seeks, retrieves, and uses resources and sources related to the cognitive structure being researched or studied, and the tasks being performed, the need arises to undertake studies focused on real user communities, especially at a graduate level.

This edited collection presents contributions from an international perspective on this key topic in library and information science. Contributions are arranged into two sections, the first exploring teaching and learning processes, and the second presenting case studies in communities of practice, including, but not limited to, health, research environments, college students, and higher education.