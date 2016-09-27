Pathways into Information Literacy and Communities of Practice
1st Edition
Teaching Approaches and Case Studies
Description
Pathways into Information Literacy and Communities of Practice: Teaching Approaches and Case Studies considers the specific information literacy needs of communities of practice. As such, the book fills a gap in the literature, which has treated information literacy extensively, but has not applied it to the area of communities of practice. Since every community of practice generates, seeks, retrieves, and uses resources and sources related to the cognitive structure being researched or studied, and the tasks being performed, the need arises to undertake studies focused on real user communities, especially at a graduate level.
This edited collection presents contributions from an international perspective on this key topic in library and information science. Contributions are arranged into two sections, the first exploring teaching and learning processes, and the second presenting case studies in communities of practice, including, but not limited to, health, research environments, college students, and higher education.
Key Features
- Focuses on communities of practice, including health, research, and higher education and their distinct information needs
- Includes chapters from an international and experienced set of contributors
- Presents an interdisciplinary perspective on the topic
Readership
Academics, librarians and practitioners interested in applied Information Studies and Information Literacy applied to communities of practice
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Biographies
- About the Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction: Teaching Information Literacy, An Open Challenge
- References
- Part I: Perspectives on Information Literacy Teaching
- Chapter 1. Information Literacy and Critical Thinking: Context and Practice
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Background and History
- 1.3 Information Literacy Standards and Rubrics
- 1.4 Information Literacy Contextualized
- 1.5 Critical Thinking: Research in Context
- 1.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Inquiry Learning: A Pedagogical and Curriculum Framework for Information Literacy
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Inquiry and the Need for Information
- 2.3 Inquiry Learning Pedagogy
- 2.4 Generative Questioning Frameworks: Teaching Strategies and Techniques
- 2.5 Generic, Situated, Transformative, and Expressive Windows
- 2.6 Implementing Inquiry Learning
- 2.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Information Literacy and Flipped Learning
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Blended Learning
- 3.3 Flipped Learning
- 3.4 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 4. Inclusion of Information Literacy in the Curriculum Through Learning Communities and Action Research
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Curricular Inclusion of IL to Transform Academic Activities
- 4.3 Identification of Curricular Transversality
- 4.4 Design and Implementation of Alternative Training Courses on Information Literacy
- 4.5 Designing an Information Literacy Model With a Systemic Vision
- 4.6 From the Traditional Classroom to LC
- 4.7 AR as a Methodology for Asserting Information Skills
- 4.8 Methodology
- 4.9 Didactic Planning Phase
- 4.10 Implementation Phase
- 4.11 Integrating LC
- 4.12 Applying AR in Academic Activities
- 4.13 Academic Evaluation Phase
- 4.14 Analysis of Results: Description of the Main Findings
- 4.15 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. The Scoring Rubric for Information Literacy as a Tool for Learning
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 What Is a Rubric and How Can It Be Used?
- 5.3 The Scoring Rubric for Information Literacy
- 5.4 Case of the Bachelor of ICT at the Hague University
- 5.5 Information and Media Studies
- 5.6 How the Rubric Is Used in the Classroom to Assess the Small Assignments (Peer Assessment and Peer Feedback)
- 5.7 Description of the Final Assignment (Summative Assessment)
- 5.8 Business and Management
- 5.9 Discussion
- References
- Appendix A Scoring rubric for Information Literacy
- Appendix B Scoring rubric for Information Literacy—Report Skills
- Part II: On Information Literacy Programs
- Chapter 6. The Relevance of Communicative Competence in the Context of Information Literacy Programs
- Abstract
- 6.1 Overview
- 6.2 Communication and the Cycle of Knowledge
- 6.3 Communicating Knowledge: General Aspects
- 6.4 Effective Private Communication
- 6.5 Public Presentations: Classes, Seminars, and Conferences
- 6.6 Internet Publishing
- 6.7 Formal Scientific Publication
- 6.8 Providing for Dissemination and Retrieval
- 6.9 Assessment of the Communicative Success: Monitoring Impact and Obtaining Feedback
- 6.10 Implementing the Communicative Competence in IL Programs
- 6.11 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Information Culture and Information Literacy as a Scientific Direction and a Field of Educational Activities in Russia
- Abstract
- 7.1 Main International Approaches to the Information Culture Researches
- 7.2 The History of Formation of Information Culture as an Independent Scientific Direction and Educational Practice in Russia
- 7.3 Information Culture: Multidisciplinarity, Interdisciplinarity, and Transdisciplinarity
- 7.4 Types and Components of Information Culture
- 7.5 Doctrine of Formation of Person’s Information Culture
- 7.6 Information Culture as an Academic Discipline
- 7.7 Model of Discipline “Principles of Personal Information Culture”
- 7.8 Media and Information Literacy in the Structure of the Course “Principles of Person’s Information Culture”: The Experience of the Implementation of UNESCO and IFLA Ideas
- 7.9 Theoretical Complexity of Integrating Media and Information Literacy
- 7.10 Mechanism of Integration of Media Literacy in the Content of the Course “Principles of Person’s Information Culture”
- 7.11 Inclusion of Media Literacy Into the Content of the Course “Principles of Person’s Information Culture”: Problems and Prospects
- 7.12 Conclusion
- References
- Part III: Practicing Information Literacy: Academic and Scholar Contexts
- Chapter 8. Toward a Community of Epistemological Practice: A Case Study of Adult Returners to Higher Education
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Adult Returners to Higher Education: Transition, Engagement, and CofPs
- 8.3 Our Case Study: Learning and IL Practices in Adult Returners
- 8.4 Learning Strategies
- 8.5 IL: Trust, Authority, Judgment, and Skills
- 8.6 IL and CofPs
- 8.7 Communities of Practice
- 8.8 Epistemological Development: Critical Thinking and Metacognition
- 8.9 Critical Thinking
- 8.10 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Information Literacy Requirements for Open Science
- Abstract
- 9.1 Scholarly Information Literacy as a Variable Dependent From Scholarly Communication
- 9.2 Academic Social Media as New Forms of Scholarly Communication
- 9.3 The Open Science Goal
- 9.4 ACRL Framework for Information Literacy for Higher Education as a Basis for Scholarly Inquiry
- 9.5 Scholarly Information Literacy Requirements in the Current Open Science Environment: The Resulting Picture
- 9.6 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 27th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006801
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081006733
About the Editor
Dora Sales
Senior Lecturer in Documentation Applied to Translation and Communication Studies at the University Jaume I of Castellón, Spain. Her main research interests are Documentation applied to Translation Studies and intercultural communication. She is a practising literary translator and heading researcher in funded R&D projects in the field of Documentation for intercultural communication and mediation.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Jaume I of Castellón, Spain
Maria Pinto
Professor of Information Science at the University of Granada, Spain. She is an expert in the field of abstracting, knowledge representation and data quality management. She has published several books, chapters and papers on these topics. Also, she is the heading researcher of diverse R&D projects on abstracting and e-learning portals in the context of information literacy.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Granada, Spain