Paths to Peace
1st Edition
The UN Security Council and Its Presidency
Description
Paths to Peace: The UN Security Council and its Presidency documents the works, experiences, and roles of the former presidents of the UN Security Council, which is one of the principal organs of the UN. This book first characterizes the council, including the evolution of its practice and the scope of consensus. This text then describes the scope of power of a president of the council, which is followed by papers presenting a reflection of a former president on his presidency. An intimate and internal view of the presidency by a former Director of the Security Council, Division of the UN Secretariat is then presented. Other papers tackle various experiences of former presidents, particularly in dealing with several nations. This text will be invaluable to those working in the United Nations and aim to learn from the experts, as well as to those academicians and professionals interested in public administration.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I
Chapter 1. The Security Council
Chapter 2. The Evolution of the Practice of the Security Council
Chapter 3. The Scope of Consensus
Part II
Chapter 4. The Vietnam-China-Kampuchea [Cambodia] Conflict, 1979
Chapter 5. Reflections and Hopes Lord Caradon (United Kingdom)
Chapter 6. A View from the UN Secretariat
Chapter 7. Some Observations on the Operation of the Security Council Including the Use of the Veto
Chapter 8. The Council Meets in Africa
Chapter 9. The Importance of Private Negotiations
Chapter 10. The People's Republic of China in the Security Council
Chapter 11. Prompt and Regular Access to Political Government at Home is Essential
Chapter 12. The Extent of Presidential Initiative
Chapter 13. The South African Arms Embargo Debate, 1977
Chapter 14. The Importance of Periodic Meetings
Chapter 15. Conflict and Collaboration Among States
Chapter 16. The Veto as a Protective Act of Policy
Chapter 17. The Yom Kippur War of 1973, and Other Reflections
Chapter 18. The Long and Winding Paths to Peace
Chapter 19. The Council as Master of its Procedure
Chapter 20. Prompt and Effective Action
Chapter 21. The Council President as a Politician
Chapter 22. Conflict in the Western Sahara
Chapter 23. The Vietnams and South Korea
Chapter 24. Towards a Compromise Resolution on Namibia
Chapter 25. The Rise in Importance of the Non-aligned Group
Chapter 26. The Council President Should Never Despair
Chapter 27. Twenty-One Commandments for Presidents of the Security Council
Chapter 28. Andrew Young at the United Nations: A Major Role for the UN in US Foreign Policy
Appendices
I Presidents of the Security Council from Outset: January 1946-September 1980
II Non-Permanent Members of the Security Council: January 1946-December 1980
III Number of Times a Country has been Elected a Non-permanent member of the Security Council (January 1946-December 1980)
IV Number of Meetings Held by the Security Council Each Month during the Decade 1968-1977
V The Charter of the United Nations
VI The Provisional Rules of Procedure of the Security Council
VII Bibliography
VIII Time Frame of Presidencies That are the Subject of Essays in this Volume
Index
Notes on Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189802