Paths to Peace: The UN Security Council and its Presidency documents the works, experiences, and roles of the former presidents of the UN Security Council, which is one of the principal organs of the UN. This book first characterizes the council, including the evolution of its practice and the scope of consensus. This text then describes the scope of power of a president of the council, which is followed by papers presenting a reflection of a former president on his presidency. An intimate and internal view of the presidency by a former Director of the Security Council, Division of the UN Secretariat is then presented. Other papers tackle various experiences of former presidents, particularly in dealing with several nations. This text will be invaluable to those working in the United Nations and aim to learn from the experts, as well as to those academicians and professionals interested in public administration.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Part I

Chapter 1. The Security Council

Chapter 2. The Evolution of the Practice of the Security Council

Chapter 3. The Scope of Consensus

Part II

Chapter 4. The Vietnam-China-Kampuchea [Cambodia] Conflict, 1979

Chapter 5. Reflections and Hopes Lord Caradon (United Kingdom)

Chapter 6. A View from the UN Secretariat

Chapter 7. Some Observations on the Operation of the Security Council Including the Use of the Veto

Chapter 8. The Council Meets in Africa

Chapter 9. The Importance of Private Negotiations

Chapter 10. The People's Republic of China in the Security Council

Chapter 11. Prompt and Regular Access to Political Government at Home is Essential

Chapter 12. The Extent of Presidential Initiative

Chapter 13. The South African Arms Embargo Debate, 1977

Chapter 14. The Importance of Periodic Meetings

Chapter 15. Conflict and Collaboration Among States

Chapter 16. The Veto as a Protective Act of Policy

Chapter 17. The Yom Kippur War of 1973, and Other Reflections

Chapter 18. The Long and Winding Paths to Peace

Chapter 19. The Council as Master of its Procedure

Chapter 20. Prompt and Effective Action

Chapter 21. The Council President as a Politician

Chapter 22. Conflict in the Western Sahara

Chapter 23. The Vietnams and South Korea

Chapter 24. Towards a Compromise Resolution on Namibia

Chapter 25. The Rise in Importance of the Non-aligned Group

Chapter 26. The Council President Should Never Despair

Chapter 27. Twenty-One Commandments for Presidents of the Security Council

Chapter 28. Andrew Young at the United Nations: A Major Role for the UN in US Foreign Policy

Appendices

I Presidents of the Security Council from Outset: January 1946-September 1980

II Non-Permanent Members of the Security Council: January 1946-December 1980

III Number of Times a Country has been Elected a Non-permanent member of the Security Council (January 1946-December 1980)

IV Number of Meetings Held by the Security Council Each Month during the Decade 1968-1977

V The Charter of the United Nations

VI The Provisional Rules of Procedure of the Security Council

VII Bibliography

VIII Time Frame of Presidencies That are the Subject of Essays in this Volume

Index

Notes on Contributors