Pathophysiology, Pharmacology and Biochemistry of Dyskinesia, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
An Introduction to Dyskinesia—The Clinical Spectrum
I Introduction
II Akathisia
III Ballism
IV Chorea
V Dystonia
VI Jumpy Stumps
VII Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesias
VIII Assessment of Dyskinesia
IX Moving Toes and Moving Fingers
X Myoclonus
XI Myokymia
XII Myorhythmia
XIII Stereotypy
XIV Tardive dyskinesia
XV Tics
XVI Tremor
XVII Conclusion
L-Dopa-Induced Dyskinesia—Clinical Presentation, Genetics, and Treatment
I Introduction
II Historical Aspects
III Epidemiology
IV Risk Factors
V Genetics of Dyskinesia
VI Classification
VII Clinical Characteristics
VIII Treatment
Experimental Models of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
I Historical Development of a Model of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
II MPTP-Lesioned Primate Model of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
III Unilateral 6-OHDA Lesioned Rodent Model of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
IV Critique of Toxin-Based Models of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
V Alternative Models of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
VI Future Modeling of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
VII Conclusions
Molecular Mechanisms of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
I Introduction
II Basal Ganglia and Medium Spiny Neurons
III LID and Hyperactivity of D1R/cAMP Signaling
IV Increased ERK Signaling in LID: Transcriptional and Translational Changes
V Glutamate NMDA Receptors and LID
VI mGluR5
VII Controlling Dyskinesia by Acting on the MSNs of the Indirect Pathway
VIII Cannabinoid CB1 Receptors
IX Pre-Synaptic Mechanisms: Serotonin Receptors
X Conclusions
New Approaches to Therapy
I Introduction
II Factors that Control the Priming and Expression of LID
III Modifying LID Through Dopaminergic Approaches
IV Nondopaminergic Approaches to LID
V Conclusions
Surgical Approach to L-Dopa-Induced Dyskinesias
I Introduction
II Brief Overview of LID
III Surgical Treatment of LID: Efficacy and Mechanisms of Action by Target
IV Surgical Approach to the Patient With LID
V Conclusion
Clinical and Experimental Experiences of Graft-Induced Dyskinesia
I Introduction
II Transplantation for Parkinson’s Disease
III The Clinical Phenomena of GID
IV Animal Models of GID
V Understanding the Cause of GID
VI Strategies for Dealing with GID
VII Final Considerations
Tardive Dyskinesia: Clinical Presentation and Treatment
I Introduction
II Clinical Features
III Differential Diagnosis
IV Pathophysiology
V Tardive Dyskinesia Treatments
VI Prevention and Treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia in Clinical Practice
VII Conclusion
Epidemiology and Risk Factors for (Tardive) Dyskinesia
I Introduction
II Spontaneous Dyskinesia in Psychiatry
III Discussion
IV Conclusion
Genetics of Tardive Dyskinesia
I Introduction
II Genes Involved in Pharmacokinetics
III Genes Involved in Pharmacodynamics
IV Oxidative-Stress-Related Genes
V Other Genes Reported to be Associated with TD
VI The Genome-Wide Association Approach
VII Future Research: Copy-number Variations and Epigenetics
VIII TD as a Phenotype
IX Conclusion
Animal Models of Tardive Dyskinesia
I Introduction
II Limitations
III Conclusion
Surgery for Tardive Dyskinesia
I Introduction
II Lesioning Surgery
III Deep Brain Stimulation
IV Conclusion
Huntington’s Disease: Clinical Presentation and Treatment
I Clinical Presentation and Genetics
II The Clinical Phenotype and its Management
III The Atypical Phenotype, including Juvenile Huntington’s Disease
IV Advanced Disease and End of Life Issues
V Looking to the Future: Research into New Treatments for Huntington’s Disease
VI Conclusions
Genetics and Neuropathology of Huntington’s Disease
I Introduction
II The HD Gene
III Normal CAG Repeat Length
IV CAG Repeat Length and Disease Onset and Progression
V CAG Repeat Instability
VI Genetic Modifiers of CAG Repeat Instability
VII Genetic Modifiers of HD Age-of-Onset
VIII HD: A True Dominant Gain-of-Function Disorder?
IX Expression of Huntingtin in Normal and HD Human brain
X HD Brain Pathology and the Vonsattel Grading System
XI Basal Ganglia Pathology in HD
XII Other Telencephalic Areas in HD
XIII Brainstem Areas in HD
XIV HD and Neurogenesis
XV Neuroinflammatory Neuropathology in HD
Pathogenic Mechanisms in Huntington’s Disease
I Introduction
II The HTT Gene Product
III The Mutant Htt Protein and its Downstream Effects
IV Conclusions
Experimental Models of HD and Reflection on Therapeutic Strategies
I Introduction
II Mouse Models of HD
III Methodological Considerations for Mouse Therapeutic Trials
IV Existing Clinical Management
V Mechanisms of Cell Death and Potential Therapeutic Targets in HD
VI Conclusion
Cell-Based Treatments for Huntington’s Disease
I Introduction
II Present Status
III Future Developments
IV Conclusion
Clinical Phenomenology of Dystonia
I Historical Review
II Definition and Classification
III Clinical Features in Different Subtypes of Focal and Segmental Dystonia
IV Neuropsychiatric Features of Dystonia
V Conclusions
Genetics and Pharmacological Treatment of Dystonia
I Primary Torsion Dystonia
II Dystonia-Plus Syndromes without Brain Degeneration
III Dystonia as a Feature of Degenerative Genetic Syndromes
IV Treatment of Dystonia
Experimental Models of Dystonia
I Introduction
II Models of Genetic Engineering
III Spontaneous Mutants
IV Pharmacological and Neural Lesion Models
V Conclusions
Surgical Treatment of Dystonia
I Background
II Classification
III Medical Treatment of Dystonia
IV Surgical Treatment of Dystonia
V Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for Dystonia
VI DBS for Dystonia – Clinical Overview
VII Conclusion
Uncited
Index
Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume reviews existing theories and current research surrounding the movement disorder Dyskinesia.
Key Features
- Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 19th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813299
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813282
Reviews
"Invaluable reading."
"A valuable addition to any library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - CHOICE
"Invaluable reading."- NATURE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jonathan Brotchie Serial Volume Editor
Erwan Bezard Serial Volume Editor
Peter Jenner Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division