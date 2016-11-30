Pathophysiology of Human His-Purkinje System, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477352, 9780323477567

Pathophysiology of Human His-Purkinje System, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 8-4

1st Edition

Authors: Masood Akhtar
eBook ISBN: 9780323477567
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477352
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description

This issue of the Cardiac Electrophysiology, edited by Dr. Masood Akhtar, will cover the physiological and pathological aspects of the His-Purkinje System in depth. This content will be supported by a variety of clinical cases that explore various aspects of and issues encountered involving the His-Purkinje System compliment the pathology and physiology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477567
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477352

About the Authors

Masood Akhtar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Aurora Healthcare

