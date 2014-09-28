Pathology of the Medical Kidney, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 7-3
1st Edition
Description
Non-neoplastic diseases are the focus of coverage in this issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics. Topics include: Non-neoplastic diseases in kidney cancer; Nephrectomy for non-neoplastic causes; Autopsy renal pathology; Practical approach to kidney donation workup; Kidney allograft pathology; Renal infections; Amyloidosis - all subtypes; Histologic classifications in renal pathology - pros and cons; Renal molecular pathology; Emerging concepts and controversies in renal pathology. This issue is intended for surgical pathologists and those with clinical practices in diagnostic renal pathology and kidney research. Anthony Chang, whose clinical practice and research is focused on renal pathology, leads this issue.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 28th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323482
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323475
About the Authors
Anthony Chang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Director, UChicago MedLabs, Director, Renal Pathology and Renal Pathology Fellowship, Associate Director, Pathology Residency Program, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois