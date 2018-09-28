Pathology of Melanocytic Tumors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323374576, 9780323508681

Pathology of Melanocytic Tumors

1st Edition

Authors: Klaus Busam Pedram Gerami Richard Scolyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323508681
eBook ISBN: 9780323511810
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323374576
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2018
Page Count: 432
Description

Constituting a large percentage of everyday diagnostic practice, melanocytic pathology is a complex and challenging area with many difficult-to-diagnose lesions. This highly illustrated reference, written by three of the world’s leading dermatopathologists, provides authoritative guidance in the accurate diagnosis of even the most challenging pigmented skin tumors, helping you avoid pitfalls and recognize mimics.

Table of Contents

Section I Benign Cutaneous Melanocytic Proliferations

1. Melanotic Macules

　　

2. Acquired Melanocytic Nevi

　　

3. Congenital Melanocytic Nevi

4. Spitz Nevi

　　

5. Blue Nevi and Dermal Melanocytosis

　　

6. Deep Penetrating Nevi

　　

7. Nevi of Special Cutaneous Sites

　　

8. Traumatized and Recurrent Melanocytic Nevi, and Nevi Changing under Treatment

　　

9. Combined Melanocytic Nevi

　　

10. Pigmented Epithelioid Melanocytoma

　　

Section II Primary Cutaneous Melanoma

11. Histopathologic Fiagnosis of Melanoma

　　

12. Lentigo Maligna Melanoma

13. Superficial Spreading Melanoma

　　

14. Acral and Subungual Melanoma

　　

15. Nodular Melanoma

　　

16. Desmoplastic Melanoma

　　

17. Nevoid Melanoma

　　

18. Spitzoid Melanoma

　　

19. Melanoma Arising in Association with or Simulating a Blue Nevus

　　

20. Uncommon Variants of Melanoma

　　

21. Pediatric Melanoma

　　

Section III Primary Extracutaneous Melanocytic Proliferations

22. Conjunctival Melanocytic Proliferations

　　

23. Melanocytic Proliferations of the Uveal Tract

24. Mucosal Melanocytic Tumors

　　

25. Primary Melanocytic Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System and Melanotic Schwannoma

　　

26. Melanocytic nevi in Lymph Nodes

　　

Section IV Metastatic Melanoma

27. Metastatic Melanoma

　　

Section V Ancillary Studies

28. Dermoscopy for Dermatopathologists

29. Immunohistochemistry for the Diagnosis of Melanocytic Proliferations

30. Molecular Techniques

　　

31. Clinical, Dermoscopic, Pathologic and Molecular Correlations

　　

Section VI Prognosis, Staging, and Reporting of Melanoma

32. Prognosis, Staging, and Reporting of Melanoma

　　

Section VII Margin Assessment of Melanomas

33. Margin Assessment of Cutaneous Melanoma

432
English
© Elsevier 2020
Elsevier
About the Author

Klaus Busam

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Director of Dermatopathology, Department of Pathology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA

Pedram Gerami

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology and Pathology, Director of the Skin Cancer Institute of Northwestern Medicine (SCIN-med) Director of the Melanoma Program of SCIN-med Northwestern University Department of Dermatology and the Lurie Cancer Center

Richard Scolyer

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director of Research, Melanoma Institute Australia; Senior Staff Specialist,Tissue Pathology and Diagnostic Oncology, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital; Clinical Professor, Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

