Pathology of Melanocytic Tumors
1st Edition
Description
Constituting a large percentage of everyday diagnostic practice, melanocytic pathology is a complex and challenging area with many difficult-to-diagnose lesions. This highly illustrated reference, written by three of the world’s leading dermatopathologists, provides authoritative guidance in the accurate diagnosis of even the most challenging pigmented skin tumors, helping you avoid pitfalls and recognize mimics.
Table of Contents
Section I Benign Cutaneous Melanocytic Proliferations
1. Melanotic Macules
2. Acquired Melanocytic Nevi
3. Congenital Melanocytic Nevi
4. Spitz Nevi
5. Blue Nevi and Dermal Melanocytosis
6. Deep Penetrating Nevi
7. Nevi of Special Cutaneous Sites
8. Traumatized and Recurrent Melanocytic Nevi, and Nevi Changing under Treatment
9. Combined Melanocytic Nevi
10. Pigmented Epithelioid Melanocytoma
Section II Primary Cutaneous Melanoma
11. Histopathologic Fiagnosis of Melanoma
12. Lentigo Maligna Melanoma
13. Superficial Spreading Melanoma
14. Acral and Subungual Melanoma
15. Nodular Melanoma
16. Desmoplastic Melanoma
17. Nevoid Melanoma
18. Spitzoid Melanoma
19. Melanoma Arising in Association with or Simulating a Blue Nevus
20. Uncommon Variants of Melanoma
21. Pediatric Melanoma
Section III Primary Extracutaneous Melanocytic Proliferations
22. Conjunctival Melanocytic Proliferations
23. Melanocytic Proliferations of the Uveal Tract
24. Mucosal Melanocytic Tumors
25. Primary Melanocytic Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System and Melanotic Schwannoma
26. Melanocytic nevi in Lymph Nodes
Section IV Metastatic Melanoma
27. Metastatic Melanoma
Section V Ancillary Studies
28. Dermoscopy for Dermatopathologists
29. Immunohistochemistry for the Diagnosis of Melanocytic Proliferations
30. Molecular Techniques
31. Clinical, Dermoscopic, Pathologic and Molecular Correlations
Section VI Prognosis, Staging, and Reporting of Melanoma
32. Prognosis, Staging, and Reporting of Melanoma
Section VII Margin Assessment of Melanomas
33. Margin Assessment of Cutaneous Melanoma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508681
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511810
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323374576
About the Author
Klaus Busam
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Director of Dermatopathology, Department of Pathology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA
Pedram Gerami
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology and Pathology, Director of the Skin Cancer Institute of Northwestern Medicine (SCIN-med) Director of the Melanoma Program of SCIN-med Northwestern University Department of Dermatology and the Lurie Cancer Center
Richard Scolyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Director of Research, Melanoma Institute Australia; Senior Staff Specialist,Tissue Pathology and Diagnostic Oncology, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital; Clinical Professor, Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia