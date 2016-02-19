Pathology of Domestic Animals
1st Edition
Pathology of Domestic Animals, Volume 1 elaborates on the bone structure and diseases, as well as the genital, circulatory, and respiratory systems, of domestic animals.
The manuscript first offers information on bones, joints, and synovial structures and diseases of joints, including adaptational deformities of the skeleton, metabolic diseases of bones, necrosis and inflammation of bones, and discontinuities of bone and the healing of fractures. The text then ponders on the circulatory and respiratory systems. Discussions focus on congenital anomalies of the heart and large vessels, myocardium, hypertrophy and dilation of the heart, pharynx and guttural pouches, larynx and trachea, lungs, and pleura and mediastinum.
The publication examines the haemopoietic system and endocrine glands. Topics include blood and bone marrow, general reactions of erythrocytes to injury, lymphoreticular tissues, adrenal glands and paraganglia, and polycythaemia. The book then reviews the male and female genital systems.
The manuscript is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the pathology of domestic animals.
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Volume
Chapter 1: Bones, Joints, and Synovial Structures
Diseases of Bones
Abnormalities of Development
Generalized Developmental Disturbances
Localized Developmental DIsturbances
Adaptational Deformities of the Skeleton
MetabolicDiseases of Bone and Bones
Necrosis and Inflammation of Bones
Neoplastic and Like Diseases of the Skeleton
Discontinuities of Bone and the Healing of Fractures
Diseases of Joints
Developmental Disturbances
Degenerative Diseases of Joints (Arthropathy)
Traumatic injuries of Joints
Arthritis And Tendovaginitis
Bursitis
Bibliography
Chapter 2. The Circulatory System
Congenital Anomalies Of The Heart a nd Large Vessels
Pericardium
Endocardium
Myocardium
Neoplasms Of The Heart
Hypertrophy And Dilation Of The Heart
Syndromes Of Circulatory Failure
Arteries
Veins
Lymphatics
Bibliography
Chapter 3. The Respiratory System
The Nasal Cavity And Sinuses
The Pharynx And Guttural Pouches
The Larynx And Trachea
The Bronchi
The Lungs
The Pleura and Mediastinum
Bibliography
Chapter 4. The Haemopoietic System
The Blood and Bone Marrow
General Reactions of the Erythrocytes To Injury
Polycythaemia
Anaemia
The Haemorrhagic Diatheses
The Lymphoreticular Tissues
Bibliography
Chapter 5. The Endocrine Glands
The Thyroid
The Parathyroids
The Adrenal Glands and Paraganglia
The Hypophysis
Bibliography
Chapter 6. The Male Genital System
Scrotum
Miscellaneous Lesions Of The Tunica Vaginalis
Developmental Anomalies of the Male Genital system
Testes
Epididymis
Spermatic Cord
Seminal Vesicles
Prostate
Penis and Prepuce
Bibliography
Chapter 7. The Female Genital System
The Ovary
The Fallopian Tubes
The Uterus
The Cervix
The Vagina and Vulva
The Mammary Glands
Bibliography
Index
