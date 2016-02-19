Pathology of Domestic Animals, Volume 1 elaborates on the bone structure and diseases, as well as the genital, circulatory, and respiratory systems, of domestic animals. The manuscript first offers information on bones, joints, and synovial structures and diseases of joints, including adaptational deformities of the skeleton, metabolic diseases of bones, necrosis and inflammation of bones, and discontinuities of bone and the healing of fractures. The text then ponders on the circulatory and respiratory systems. Discussions focus on congenital anomalies of the heart and large vessels, myocardium, hypertrophy and dilation of the heart, pharynx and guttural pouches, larynx and trachea, lungs, and pleura and mediastinum. The publication examines the haemopoietic system and endocrine glands. Topics include blood and bone marrow, general reactions of erythrocytes to injury, lymphoreticular tissues, adrenal glands and paraganglia, and polycythaemia. The book then reviews the male and female genital systems. The manuscript is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the pathology of domestic animals.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Volume

Chapter 1: Bones, Joints, and Synovial Structures

Diseases of Bones

Abnormalities of Development

Generalized Developmental Disturbances

Localized Developmental DIsturbances

Adaptational Deformities of the Skeleton

MetabolicDiseases of Bone and Bones

Necrosis and Inflammation of Bones

Neoplastic and Like Diseases of the Skeleton

Discontinuities of Bone and the Healing of Fractures

Diseases of Joints

Developmental Disturbances

Degenerative Diseases of Joints (Arthropathy)

Traumatic injuries of Joints

Arthritis And Tendovaginitis

Bursitis

Bibliography

Chapter 2. The Circulatory System

Congenital Anomalies Of The Heart a nd Large Vessels

Pericardium

Endocardium

Myocardium

Neoplasms Of The Heart

Hypertrophy And Dilation Of The Heart

Syndromes Of Circulatory Failure

Arteries

Veins

Lymphatics

Bibliography

Chapter 3. The Respiratory System

The Nasal Cavity And Sinuses

The Pharynx And Guttural Pouches

The Larynx And Trachea

The Bronchi

The Lungs

The Pleura and Mediastinum

Bibliography

Chapter 4. The Haemopoietic System

The Blood and Bone Marrow

General Reactions of the Erythrocytes To Injury

Polycythaemia

Anaemia

The Haemorrhagic Diatheses

The Lymphoreticular Tissues

Bibliography

Chapter 5. The Endocrine Glands

The Thyroid

The Parathyroids

The Adrenal Glands and Paraganglia

The Hypophysis

Bibliography

Chapter 6. The Male Genital System

Scrotum

Miscellaneous Lesions Of The Tunica Vaginalis

Developmental Anomalies of the Male Genital system

Testes

Epididymis

Spermatic Cord

Seminal Vesicles

Prostate

Penis and Prepuce

Bibliography

Chapter 7. The Female Genital System

The Ovary

The Fallopian Tubes

The Uterus

The Cervix

The Vagina and Vulva

The Mammary Glands

Bibliography

Index

