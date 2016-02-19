Pathology of Domestic Animals
4th Edition
Description
The all-new Fourth Edition of Pathology of Domestic Animals comprehensively covers the biology and pathology of diseases of domestic animals on a systemic basic. Updated and expanded to reflect the current knowledge of the study of domestic animal diseases, this three-volume set appeals to veterinarians, veterinary students, trainee veterinary pathologists learning the scope of their field, and practicing pathologists confronted with diagnostic problems.
Key Features
- All material completely updated and expanded to reflect the current knowledge of the study of diseases of domestic animals
- Covers the biology and pathology of diseases of domestic animals on a global basis
- Emphasizes the pattern of disease and the defense mechanisms of each organ system
- Several new illustrations
Table of Contents
Volume 3: The Cardiovascular System, W.F. Robinson and M.G. Maxie. The Hematopoietic System, V.E.O. Valli with a contribution by B.W. Parry. The Endocrine Glands, C.C. Capen. The Female Genital System, P.C. Kennedy and R.B. Miller. The Male Genital System, P.W. Ladds. Cumulative Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 653
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 5th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139489
About the Series Volume Editor
K. Jubb
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Peter Kennedy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
Nigel Palmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Guelph, Canada
Reviews
"(It is) distinguished by its remarkable comprehensiveness, presenting also the latest research results. Each chapter is followed by a bibliography ... Clearly structured and immensely readable. This most recent book on veterinary pathology can therefore be recommended without reserve to every student, pathologist, and clinician." --JOURNAL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE