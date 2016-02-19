Pathology of Domestic Animals - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123916075, 9780323139489

Pathology of Domestic Animals

4th Edition

Series Volume Editors: K. Jubb Peter Kennedy Nigel Palmer
eBook ISBN: 9780323139489
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th January 1993
Page Count: 653
Description

The all-new Fourth Edition of Pathology of Domestic Animals comprehensively covers the biology and pathology of diseases of domestic animals on a systemic basic. Updated and expanded to reflect the current knowledge of the study of domestic animal diseases, this three-volume set appeals to veterinarians, veterinary students, trainee veterinary pathologists learning the scope of their field, and practicing pathologists confronted with diagnostic problems.

Key Features

  • All material completely updated and expanded to reflect the current knowledge of the study of diseases of domestic animals
  • Covers the biology and pathology of diseases of domestic animals on a global basis
  • Emphasizes the pattern of disease and the defense mechanisms of each organ system
  • Several new illustrations

Table of Contents

Volume 3: The Cardiovascular System, W.F. Robinson and M.G. Maxie. The Hematopoietic System, V.E.O. Valli with a contribution by B.W. Parry. The Endocrine Glands, C.C. Capen. The Female Genital System, P.C. Kennedy and R.B. Miller. The Male Genital System, P.W. Ladds. Cumulative Index.

Details

No. of pages:
653
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139489

About the Series Volume Editor

K. Jubb

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Peter Kennedy

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, U.S.A.

Nigel Palmer

Affiliations and Expertise

Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Guelph, Canada

Reviews

"(It is) distinguished by its remarkable comprehensiveness, presenting also the latest research results. Each chapter is followed by a bibliography ... Clearly structured and immensely readable. This most recent book on veterinary pathology can therefore be recommended without reserve to every student, pathologist, and clinician." --JOURNAL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Ratings and Reviews

