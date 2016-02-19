Pathology in Marine Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125507554, 9780323139908

Pathology in Marine Science

1st Edition

Authors: Frank O. Perkins Thomas Cheng
eBook ISBN: 9780323139908
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 538
Description

Pathology in Marine Science contains the majority of papers presented at the Third International Colloquium on Pathology in Marine Aquaculture held in Gloucester Point, Virginia, USA in October 1988.

The book serves as a record of the progress of concerted research in marine pathobiology and also as a useful reference tool. The compendium consists of contributions that are reflective of the subdisciplines of the biological sciences that are of immediate concern to investigators interested in pathology in marine aquaculture. Topics discussed include viruses, bacterioses, mycoses, protozoan diseases, metazoan parasitic diseases, toxicological syndromes, teratological and neoplastic diseases, epidemiology/epizootiology, nutritional pathology, and immunology.

Marine scientists, aquaculturists, and researchers on marine life science will find the text useful.

Table of Contents

Viroses. Bacterioses. Mycoses. Protozoan Diseases. Metazoan Parasitic Diseases. Toxicological Pathology. Teratological and Neoplastic Diseases. Epidemiology/Epizootiology. Nutritional Pathology. Immunology.

Details

No. of pages:
538
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139908

About the Author

Frank O. Perkins

Thomas Cheng

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Research Institute, Charleston, South Carolina, U.S.A.

