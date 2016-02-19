Pathogens, Vectors, and Plant Diseases
1st Edition
Approaches to Control
Description
Pathogens, Vectors, and Plant Diseases: Approaches to Control is a collection of papers that discusses how vector host interactions, vector ecology, and disease epidemiology can be applied to disease prevention and control. The book deals with innovative strategies pertaining to control of vector-borne viruses and viral infections in plants. One paper discusses nonpesticidal control of vector-borne viruses including soil solarization that uses solar energy for crop protection, and insect sterilization through radiation, chemosterilants or genetic modifications. Another paper discusses chemicals that interfere with nucleic acid and protein synthesis; as these interactions pose no hazards to animal (mammals), the chemicals are suitable for controlling viral diseases. One author examines the use of oil sprays and reflective surfaces as a means of controlling plant viruses transmitted by insects. In the United States, the entry of vector-borne plant pathogens is controlled by plant quarantine. One author lists several ways in effective quarantine procedures, as well as, the safe importation of potential vectors as cultures. This book is suitable for environmentalists, biologists, conservationists, agriculturists, botanists, and researchers in botany and plant genealogy.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Nonpesticidal Control of Vector-Borne Diseases
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Evasive Measures
1.3 Repellence by Reflective Surfaces
1.4 Sticky Yellow Traps
1.5 Barriers and Bafflers
1.6 Soil Solarization
1.7 Biological and Integrated Control of Vectors
1.8 Some Concluding Remarks
1.9 Acknowledgments
1.10 References
2. Chemotherapy of Plant Viruses and Virus Diseases
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Earlier Searches for Chemotherapeutants
2.3 Test Methods
2.4 Pyrimidines and Purines
2.5 Antibiotics
2.6 Hormones
2.7 Fungicides
2.8 Herbicides
2.9 Chemotherapy of Animal Viruses
2.10 Discussion
2.11 References
3. Control of Whitefly Vectors of Viruses by Color Mulches
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Effect of Mulches on Whitefly Populations and Virus Spread
3.3 Effect of Mulches on Whitefly Behavior
3.4 Whitefly Vision
3.5 Discussion and Conclusion
3.6 Acknowledgments
3.7 References
4. Chemical Control of Nematode Vectors
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fumigant Nematicides
4.3 Nonfumigant Nematicides
4.4 References
5. Use of Oil Sprays and Reflective Surfaces for Control of Insect-Transmitted Plant Viruses
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Reflective Surfaces
5.3 Oil Sprays
5.4 Conclusions and Discussion
5.5 References
6. Controlling Seed and Insect-Borne Viruses
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Control of Virus Diseases at the Field Level
6.3 Control of Virus Diseases at the Regional Level
6.4 Control of Virus Diseases at the International Level
6.5 Conclusion
6.6 Acknowledgments
6.7 References
7. The Host as a Vector: Exclusion as a Control
7.1 Introduction
7.2 A Review of Exclusion Methods and Procedures
7.3 Measuring, on a Worldwide Basis, the Use of Exclusion as a Control
7.4 The Biological Basis of Exclusion of Hosts, Pests, and Pathogens
7.5 References
8. Plant Quarantine Problems in Preventing the Entry into the United States of Vector-Borne Plant Pathogens
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Entry of Potential Vectors
8.3 Information Necessary for Quarantine Decisions Concerning Vectors
8.4 Approaches to Prevent the Introduction of Potential Vectors with Imported Cargo
8.5 Approaches for the Safe Importation of Potential Vectors as Cultures
8.6 Current Approach to the Exclusion of Vectors
8.7 Acknowledgments
8.8 References
9. Nature of Inherited Nematode Resistance in Plants
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Some Examples of Inherited Nematode Resistance in Plants
9.3 Attractiveness to Resistant and Susceptible Plants
9.4 Differences in Structural Changes between Resistant and Susceptible Plants
9.5 Some Biochemical Differences between Resistant and Susceptible Plants
9.6 Phenols and Phenolic Compounds in Nematode Resistance
9.7 Growth Hormones in Relation to Resistance
9.8 Phytoalexins and Toxins in Nematode Resistance
9.9 Nature of Nematode Resistance
9.10 Acknowledgments
9.11 References
10. Aphid Probing and Feeding, Electronic Monitoring, and Plant Breeding
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Host-Parasite Relationship
10.3 Electronic Monitoring Systems
10.4 Interpretation of the Readout
10.5 Mechanisms of Resistance
10.6 Breeding for Plant Resistance to Aphids
10.7 Summary
10.8 Acknowledgments
10.9 References
11. The ESS of an Aphid Pathosystem
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Plant Pathosystems
11.3 The Wild Pathosystem Model
11.4 The Crop Pathosystem
11.5 References
12. Control of Vector-Borne Mycoplasmas
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Breeding for Resistance to Mycoplasmas
12.3 Control of Vector Populations
12.4 Mycoplasma Antibiotics
12.5 Heat Therapy
12.6 Surgery
12.7 Screens
12.8 Mycoplasma Viruses for Mycoplasma Control
12.9 Cross-Protection (Strain Interference)
12.10 Toxin Antimetabolites
12.11 Altering Vector Feeding by Alien Mycoplasmas
12.12 Induced Mycoplasma Mutations for Cross-Protection and Vector Control
12.13 Conclusions
12.14 Acknowledgments
12.15 References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273488
About the Editor
Kerry F. Harris
Karl Maramorosch
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA