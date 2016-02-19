Pathobiology of the Endothelial Cell
1st Edition
Description
Pathobiology of the Endothelial Cell presents the proceedings of the symposium on the "Pathobiology of the Endothelial Cell" held at Arden House, on the Harriman Campus of Columbia University on June 5-7, 1981. The book discusses the endothelial growth regulation; the stimulation of vascular cell growth by macrophage products; and the control of proliferation and differentiation of endothelial cells. The text also describes vessel wall growth control; the implications of angiogenesis in vitro for tumor biology; and the interactions and activation of coagulation proteases. Platelet adhesion and fibrinogen proteolysis; endothelial protein synthesis; prostaglandins, and endothelial cell-cell interactions are also considered. The book further tackles topics on vascular pathobiology. Biologists, pathologists, biochemists, hematologists, oncologists, immunologists, and microbiologists will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Opening Address: Differentiated Microdomains in the Vascular Endothelium
I Endothelial Growth Regulation
Stimulation of Vascular Cell Growth by Macrophage Products
Introduction
Macrophage-Induced Neovascularization: In Vivo Studies
Stimulation of Cell Growth in Vitro by Macrophage Products
Modulation of Macrophage-Derived Growth Factor Production
Sources of Macrophage-Derived Growth Factor
Properties of Macrophage-Derived Growth Factor
Biological Significance of Macrophage-Derived Growth Factor
Summary
References
The Control of Proliferation and Differentiation of Endothelial Cells
Introduction
The Cornea: Structure and Development
Effects of Growth Factors on the Proliferation and Differentiation of Corneal Endothelial Cells in Vitro
Involvement of the Basal Lamina Produced by Corneal Endothelial Cells in the Control of Cell Proliferation
The Use of Corneal Endothelial Cell Cultures in Studies of Their Differentiated Properties
The Use of the Basal Lamina Produced by Cultured Corneal Endothelial Cells for Studies of the Control of Proliferation of Malignant Versus Normal Cells
Effect of Basal Lamina on the Attachment, Migration, Proliferation, and Differentiation of Nerve Cells
Conclusion
References
Vessel Wall Growth Control
Introduction
Initial Growth State of Smooth Muscle Cells
Initial Growth State of Endothelial Cells
Interrelationships of Endothelial and Smooth Muscle Growth
Critical Lesion Size
Summary
References
Angiogenesis in Vitro: Implications for Tumor Biology
Introduction
Method of Isolation of Capillary Endothelial Cells
Angiogenesis in Vitro
Time-Lapse Studies
Other Factors Affecting Growth of Capillary Endothelial Cells
Migration of Capillary Endothelial Cells
The Effect of Mast Cells on Migration of Capillary Endothelial Cells
Summary
References
II Coagulation Proteases
Interactions of Thrombin with Endothelium
Text
References
Protein C, a Regulator of Prothrombin Activation
Introduction
Human Protein C
Factor V
Protein Ca and Factor V
Protein C and Platelets
References
Activation of Protein C by a Complex between Thrombin and Endothelial Cell Surface Protein
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
III Platelet Adhesion and Fibrinogen Proteolysis
The Role of Factor VIH-von Willebrand Factor in Adhesion of Platelets to the Vessel Wall
Introduction
Methods
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
References
The Factor VIII Complex
The Two Components of the Factor VIII Complex
Factor VIII Procoagulant Protein: Antihemophilic Factor
Factor VIII-Related Protein: von Willebrand Factor
The Interaction of VIII:C and VIIIR in the Factor VIII Complex
The Factor VIII Deficiency Diseases
VIIIR Synthesis by Endothelial Cells
VIII:C Synthesis
Summary
References
Fibrinolytic Components of Cultured Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Vascular Fibrinolysis
Fibrinolytic Components of Cultured EC
Regulation of EC-Mediated Fibrinolysis
Discussion
References
Regulation of Fibrinolysis: Plasminogen Activator as a Thrombolytic Agent
Introduction
Regulation and Control of Fibrinolysis
Studies on the Development of Human Tissue Plasminogen Activator as a Thrombolytic Agent
References
Proteases and Angiogenesis: Production of Plasminogen Activator and Collagenase by Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
IV Endothelial Protein Synthesis
Synthesis and Secretion of Thrombospondin and Fibroneetin by Cultured Human Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Synthesis and Secretion of Structural Macromolecules by Endothelial Cells in Culture
Introduction
Collagen Synthesis
Concluding Remarks
References
Glycoprotein Synthesis and Endothelial Cell Function: Influence of Thrombin and Melittin on Release of Glycoconjugates, Activity of Converting Enzyme, and Cell Morphology
Introduction and Review
Studies with Matrix Components and Endothelial Cells
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
V Prostaglandins
The Role of Prostaglandins in Platelet-Vessel Wall Interactions
Introduction
Pathways of Arachidonic Acid Metabolism
Prostacyclin
Thromboxane A2
Prostacyclin and Thromboxane A2 Interactions in Hemostasis and Thrombosis
Factors Affecting Prostacyclin Formation
Prostacyclin in Man
Therapeutic Potential of Prostacyclin
References
Prostaglandins, Thromboxanes, and Leukotrienes
Text
References
Synthesis of Prostacyclin by Cultured Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Induction of PGI2 Synthesis
Inhibitors of PGI2 Synthesis
References
Essential Fatty Acids in Platelets and Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Arachidonic Acid Metabolites as Autacoids
Arachidonic Acid Metabolism in Human Platelets
Current Concepts of Arachidonic Acid Mobilization
Metabolism of Arachidonic Acid and Prostaglandin Endoperoxide PGH2
Cultured Human Endothelial Cells
Synthesis of Prostacyclin from Platelet-Drived PGH2 by Cultured Human Endothelial Cells
Studies with Acetyl Glyceryl Ether Phosphorylcholine (AGEPC), Formerly Known as Platelet Activating Factor (PAF)
References
Role of Injury in Arterial Lipid Metabolism
Text
References
VI Endothelial Cell-Cell Interactions
Interactions of Platelets with Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Adhesion of Platelets to Cultured Cells
Endothelial Cell Production of Prostacyclin
Secretion of ADP by Endothelial Cells
Binding of Platelet Proteins to Endothelial Cells
Conclusions and Questions
References
Secretory Products of Mononuclear Phagocytes
Text
References
Leukocyte-Endothelial Interactions
Text
References
Complement-Mediated Intravascular Leukostasis and Endothelial-Cell Injury
Introduction
Granulocyte Aggregation and Hemodialysis Leukopenia
Organ Dysfunction Associated with Intravascular Granulocyte Aggregation
Granulocyte Aggregation and Shock Lung
The Reversibility of Hemodialysis Leukopenia
Conclusions
References
T-Lymphocyte Activation by Antigen Presented by HLA-DR Compatible Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results and Discussion
References
A Recognition Function of Endothelial Cells: Directing Lymphocyte Traffic
Introduction
Methods
Results and Discussion
Summary
References
Pulmonary Endothelial Cell Injury Induced by Antibody Fragments to Angiotensin Converting Enzyme
Text
References
VII Vascular Pathobiology
Responses of Endothelial Cells to Injury
Introduction
Membrane Permeability and the Effects of Injurious Stimuli: Possible Mechanisms Involved
Endothelial Injury in Vivo: Consequences of Endothelial Removal
Endothelial Injury in Vivo: Observations on Cultured Cells
Conclusions
References
Vital and Functional Activities of Endothelial Cells
Introduction
Vital Activities
Functional Activities
Responses of Pulmonary Endothelial Cells to the Vasoactive Hormones, Bradykinin and Angiotensin II
Conclusions
References
Endothelial Cell Function in Altered Oxygen Environments
Text
References
Index
