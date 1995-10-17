Pathobiology of Alzheimer's Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122869655, 9780080538495

Pathobiology of Alzheimer's Disease

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Alison Goate Frank Ashall
Series Editors: Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080538495
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122869655
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1995
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18100.00
15385.00
241.82
205.55
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
18100.00
15385.00
205.00
174.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Alzheimer's Disease. An Historical and Scientific Overview. Biochemistry and Ultrastructure of Paired Helical Filaments. Tau and Its Significance for Alzheimer's Disease. Mutations in the APP Gene in Alzheimer's Disease. Transcriptional Control of APP Expression. Post-Translational (Non-Proteolytic) Modification of APP. Proteolytic Processing of APP. Neurotoxicity of B-Amyloid and APP. Biological Functions of APP. Animal Models of Alzheimer's Disease. Relation of Plaques and Tangles to Alzheimer's Disease Phenotype. Apolipoprotein E and Alzheimer's Disease. Subject Index.

Description

Neuroscience Perspectives provides multidisciplinary reviews of topics in one of the most diverse and rapidly advancing fields in the life sciences. Whether you are a new recruit to neuroscience, or an established expert, look to this series for 'one-stop' sources of the historical, physiological, pharmacological, biochemical, molecular biological and therapeutic aspects of chosen research areas. The last decade has seen tremendous advances in our understanding of the pathobiology of Alzheimer's disease. These will lead to the first generation of drugs aimed at prevention rather than cure. This book covers some of the most important and exciting of these advances, with chapters written by many of the leading researchers in the field. With genetic studies as a backbone to this volume many chapters are devoted to the function and regulation of amyloid b-protein precursor (APP) and apolipoprotein E (ApoE). Other chapters describe cell biological approaches helping to piece together the link between the genetic alterations and the phenotype we call Alzheimer's disease. Although APP and its proteolytic cleavage product, amyloid b-protein, do not answer all the questions, detailed research into this system has undoubtedly increased our knowledge of the pathobiology of AD and has lead to the identification of other risk factors. Understanding the role of ApoE in the pathology of Alzheimer's disease promises to open a whole new field in AD research.

Key Features

  • Reviews the current knowledge of the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease from a clinical perspective to a genetic and cell biological perspective
  • A comprehensive description of the role of amyloid B-protein precursor in Alzheimer's disease.
  • Up-to-date research data
  • Clear illustrations complement the text

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538495
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122869655

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Alison Goate Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Louis University School of Medicine, Missouri, U.S.A.

Frank Ashall Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Louis University School of Medicine, Missouri, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Peter Jenner Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.