Passive and Low Energy Alternatives I
1st Edition
The First International PLEA Conference, Bermuda, September 13-15, 1982
Description
Passive and Low Energy Alternatives I presents the proceedings of the First International PLEA Conference held in Bermuda on September 13-15, 1982 which aims to establish an international forum to report on the developments in the many related topics covered in this fast growing area of global concern that effects all of mankind. The book covers papers on bioclimatology, design methods and tools; site planning/landscape; and vernacular and indigenous architecture. The text also includes papers on innovative design; retrofits and renovations; daylighting; earth contact; and greenhouses. Papers on thermal storage; performance and simulation; social, cultural, economic considerations; and renewable alternatives are also considered. The book further presents papers on passive and hybrid cooling and heating; agricultural applications; and country monographs.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Bioclimatology/Design Methods and Tools
Solar Zone Mapping
Climatic Data and Its Use in Design
Testing of a Universal Design Matrix for Natural Energy Implementation in Low-Income Housing for Three Mexican Regions
Design and Construction for Natural Energy Integration in Low-Income Housing for Three Mexican Regions
Chapter 2. Site Planning/Landscape
Aesthetics of Alternatives to Passive and Low-Energy Facilities
Aesthetics of Passive and Low-Energy Alternatives
Solar Access and Passive Cooling in Subdivision Planning: A New Orleans Case History
The Principles for Passive Landscape Cooling in Baghdad, Iraq: A Retrofit Case Study
Thermal Evaluation of S0me Typical Landscape Materials
Chapter 3. Vernacular and Indigenous Architecture
Passive Cooling Performance of Thatched Roofs in Traditional Japanese Vernacular Houses
Mankind's Early Dwellings and Settlements
Comparative Analysis of Comfort Levels in Five Selected South Florida Residences
Kuwaiti Buildings: Old and New
Chapter 4. Innovative Design
Natural Double Roof Cooling in Three Climates
Department of Justice Office Building, Sacramento, California
Wintergarden Atrium Design: The New Canaan Nature Center
Chapter 5. Retrofits and Renovations
Saving Energy in Old Buildings
Retrofit Performance in a Mountain Touristic Village
Chapter 6. Daylighting
Energy Analysis Process for Daylight Utilization in Office Buildings
Availability of Sunlight in the United States
The Daylight and Daylighting Laboratory at the Solar Energy Research Institute
Daylight Availability Data for the United States
Chapter 7. Earth Contact
A Comparison of the Community Planning Implications for Passive Solar, Earth Sheltered and Conventional Highly Insulated Housing Developments
Earth Sheltered Housing
Seasonal Variations in Soil Temperatures Surrounding Two Occupied Earth-Sheltered Residences
Earth Sheltered Dwellings in Texas: Identification and Survey
Chapter 8. Greenhouses
An Integrated Solar System for Greenhouses in Arid Areas
Thermal Comfort in Solar Greenhouse Residences
Chapter 9. Thermal Storage
Design and'Performance of Rock Bed-Earth Heat Exchangers
Investigation of Ground/Solar Assisted Water Source Heat Pump Systems
Chapter 10. Performance and Simulation
Passive Cooling of Buildings in Warm Climates by Means of the Barra-Costantini System: Thermal Dynamics and Performance Evaluations
Diagnosis of Excessive Energy Consumptions in Buildings by Computer with Tested Comparisons of Existing Buildings in Spain
Numerical Verification of the Trombe-Wall Experimental Model for Further Simulation Studies
Greenhouse Simulation, Design and Optimization Program
Influence of Costs on Optimal Passive Solar and Conservation Technologies Mix
Chapter 11. Social, Cultural and Economic Considerations
Social, Cultural and Institutional Barriers
Implications of the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 for Energy Saving Investments in Nonresidential Buildings
Department of Energy: Passive Solar Design Study
Shelter in Saudi Arabia
Chapter 12. Renewable Alternatives
The New Wind Power
A Small Anerobic Digester for Home Wastes
Biogas Production by Biphase
Chapter 13. Passive and Hybrid Cooling and Heating
Passive Indirect Evaporative Cooling by Shaded Roof Ponds: A Mathematical Model
Performance of an Open Cycle Solar Cooling System
Passive Cooling and Courtyards in Colima, Mexico
Radiative and Alternative Dehumidification Strategies for Humid Climates
Passive Solar Heating Characteristics of a Building in New Delhi, India
Chapter 14. Agricultural Applications
An Experimental Study on the Performance of a Solar Still in Iraq
Performance Study of Solar Dryers
Chapter 15. Country Monographs
France
Iraq
Japan
Spain
United States
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190556