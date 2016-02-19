Passive and Low Energy Alternatives I presents the proceedings of the First International PLEA Conference held in Bermuda on September 13-15, 1982 which aims to establish an international forum to report on the developments in the many related topics covered in this fast growing area of global concern that effects all of mankind. The book covers papers on bioclimatology, design methods and tools; site planning/landscape; and vernacular and indigenous architecture. The text also includes papers on innovative design; retrofits and renovations; daylighting; earth contact; and greenhouses. Papers on thermal storage; performance and simulation; social, cultural, economic considerations; and renewable alternatives are also considered. The book further presents papers on passive and hybrid cooling and heating; agricultural applications; and country monographs.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Bioclimatology/Design Methods and Tools

Solar Zone Mapping

Climatic Data and Its Use in Design

Testing of a Universal Design Matrix for Natural Energy Implementation in Low-Income Housing for Three Mexican Regions

Design and Construction for Natural Energy Integration in Low-Income Housing for Three Mexican Regions

Chapter 2. Site Planning/Landscape

Aesthetics of Alternatives to Passive and Low-Energy Facilities

Aesthetics of Passive and Low-Energy Alternatives

Solar Access and Passive Cooling in Subdivision Planning: A New Orleans Case History

The Principles for Passive Landscape Cooling in Baghdad, Iraq: A Retrofit Case Study

Thermal Evaluation of S0me Typical Landscape Materials

Chapter 3. Vernacular and Indigenous Architecture

Passive Cooling Performance of Thatched Roofs in Traditional Japanese Vernacular Houses

Mankind's Early Dwellings and Settlements

Comparative Analysis of Comfort Levels in Five Selected South Florida Residences

Kuwaiti Buildings: Old and New

Chapter 4. Innovative Design

Natural Double Roof Cooling in Three Climates

Department of Justice Office Building, Sacramento, California

Wintergarden Atrium Design: The New Canaan Nature Center

Chapter 5. Retrofits and Renovations

Saving Energy in Old Buildings

Retrofit Performance in a Mountain Touristic Village

Chapter 6. Daylighting

Energy Analysis Process for Daylight Utilization in Office Buildings

Availability of Sunlight in the United States

The Daylight and Daylighting Laboratory at the Solar Energy Research Institute

Daylight Availability Data for the United States

Chapter 7. Earth Contact

A Comparison of the Community Planning Implications for Passive Solar, Earth Sheltered and Conventional Highly Insulated Housing Developments

Earth Sheltered Housing

Seasonal Variations in Soil Temperatures Surrounding Two Occupied Earth-Sheltered Residences

Earth Sheltered Dwellings in Texas: Identification and Survey

Chapter 8. Greenhouses

An Integrated Solar System for Greenhouses in Arid Areas

Thermal Comfort in Solar Greenhouse Residences

Chapter 9. Thermal Storage

Design and'Performance of Rock Bed-Earth Heat Exchangers

Investigation of Ground/Solar Assisted Water Source Heat Pump Systems

Chapter 10. Performance and Simulation

Passive Cooling of Buildings in Warm Climates by Means of the Barra-Costantini System: Thermal Dynamics and Performance Evaluations

Diagnosis of Excessive Energy Consumptions in Buildings by Computer with Tested Comparisons of Existing Buildings in Spain

Numerical Verification of the Trombe-Wall Experimental Model for Further Simulation Studies

Greenhouse Simulation, Design and Optimization Program

Influence of Costs on Optimal Passive Solar and Conservation Technologies Mix

Chapter 11. Social, Cultural and Economic Considerations

Social, Cultural and Institutional Barriers

Implications of the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 for Energy Saving Investments in Nonresidential Buildings

Department of Energy: Passive Solar Design Study

Shelter in Saudi Arabia

Chapter 12. Renewable Alternatives

The New Wind Power

A Small Anerobic Digester for Home Wastes

Biogas Production by Biphase

Chapter 13. Passive and Hybrid Cooling and Heating

Passive Indirect Evaporative Cooling by Shaded Roof Ponds: A Mathematical Model

Performance of an Open Cycle Solar Cooling System

Passive Cooling and Courtyards in Colima, Mexico

Radiative and Alternative Dehumidification Strategies for Humid Climates

Passive Solar Heating Characteristics of a Building in New Delhi, India

Chapter 14. Agricultural Applications

An Experimental Study on the Performance of a Solar Still in Iraq

Performance Study of Solar Dryers

Chapter 15. Country Monographs

France

Iraq

Japan

Spain

United States