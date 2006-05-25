Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors, and Properties of Thin Oxide Layers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522245, 9780080461526

Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors, and Properties of Thin Oxide Layers

1st Edition

A Selection of Papers from the 9th International Symposium, Paris, France, 27 June - 1 July 2005

Editors: Philippe Marcus Vincent Maurice
eBook ISBN: 9780080461526
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522245
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th May 2006
Page Count: 764
Description

Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors, and Properties of Thin Oxide Layers contains a selection of papers presented at PASSIVITY-9, the 9th International Symposium on the Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors and the Properties of Thin Oxide Layers, which was held in Paris, 27 June - 1 July, 2005. One hundred and twelve peer-reviewed manuscripts have been included.

The book covers all the fundamental and applied aspects of passivity and provides a relevant and updated view of the advances and new trends in the field. It is structured in ten sections:

• Growth, (Nano)structure and Composition of Passive Films
• Passivity of Semiconductors
• Electronic Properties of Passive Films
• Passivity Issues in Biological Systems
• Passivity in High-Temperature Water
• Mechanical Properties of Passive Films, • Passivity Issues in Stress Corrosion Cracking and Tribocorrosion
• Passivity Breakdown and Localized Corrosion
• Modeling and Simulation
• Surface Modifications and Inhibitors (for Improved Corrosion Resistance and/or Adhesion)

Readership

-Chemical Engineers
-Corrosion and Material Scientists
-Metallurgists and Surface Chemists
-Physicists at Graduate and Postgraduate Level

Table of Contents

Section Headings

Growth, (Nano)structure and Composition of Passive Films
Passivity of Semiconductors
Electronic Properties of Passive Films
Passivity Issues in Biological Systems
Passivity in High Temperature Water
Mechanical Properties of Passive films
Passivity Issues in Stress Corrosion Cracking and Tribocorrosion
Passivity Breakdown and Localized Corrosion
Modeling and Simulation
Surface Modifications and Inhibitors (for Improved Corrosion Resistance and/or Adhesion)

About the Editor

Philippe Marcus

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Paris, France

Vincent Maurice

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Paris, France

