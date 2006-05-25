Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors, and Properties of Thin Oxide Layers
1st Edition
A Selection of Papers from the 9th International Symposium, Paris, France, 27 June - 1 July 2005
Description
Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors, and Properties of Thin Oxide Layers contains a selection of papers presented at PASSIVITY-9, the 9th International Symposium on the Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors and the Properties of Thin Oxide Layers, which was held in Paris, 27 June - 1 July, 2005. One hundred and twelve peer-reviewed manuscripts have been included.
The book covers all the fundamental and applied aspects of passivity and provides a relevant and updated view of the advances and new trends in the field. It is structured in ten sections:
• Growth, (Nano)structure and Composition of Passive Films
• Passivity of Semiconductors
• Electronic Properties of Passive Films
• Passivity Issues in Biological Systems
• Passivity in High-Temperature Water
• Mechanical Properties of Passive Films, • Passivity Issues in Stress Corrosion Cracking and Tribocorrosion
• Passivity Breakdown and Localized Corrosion
• Modeling and Simulation
• Surface Modifications and Inhibitors (for Improved Corrosion Resistance and/or Adhesion)
Readership
-Chemical Engineers
-Corrosion and Material Scientists
-Metallurgists and Surface Chemists
-Physicists at Graduate and Postgraduate Level
Table of Contents
Section Headings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 764
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 25th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461526
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522245
About the Editor
Philippe Marcus
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Paris, France
Vincent Maurice
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Paris, France