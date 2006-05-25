Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors, and Properties of Thin Oxide Layers contains a selection of papers presented at PASSIVITY-9, the 9th International Symposium on the Passivation of Metals and Semiconductors and the Properties of Thin Oxide Layers, which was held in Paris, 27 June - 1 July, 2005. One hundred and twelve peer-reviewed manuscripts have been included.

The book covers all the fundamental and applied aspects of passivity and provides a relevant and updated view of the advances and new trends in the field. It is structured in ten sections:



• Growth, (Nano)structure and Composition of Passive Films

• Passivity of Semiconductors

• Electronic Properties of Passive Films

• Passivity Issues in Biological Systems

• Passivity in High-Temperature Water

• Mechanical Properties of Passive Films, • Passivity Issues in Stress Corrosion Cracking and Tribocorrosion

• Passivity Breakdown and Localized Corrosion

• Modeling and Simulation

• Surface Modifications and Inhibitors (for Improved Corrosion Resistance and/or Adhesion)