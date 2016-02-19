Perspectives in Computing, Vol. 17: Pascal-SC: A Computer Language for Scientific Computation focuses on the application of Pascal-SC, a programming language developed as an extension of standard Pascal, in scientific computation.

The publication first elaborates on the introduction to Pascal-SC, a review of standard Pascal, and real floating-point arithmetic. Discussions focus on optimal scalar product, standard functions, real expressions, program structure, simple extensions, real floating-point arithmetic, vector and matrix arithmetic, and dynamic arrays. The text then examines functions and operators with arbitrary result types and solving problems with Pascal-SC.

The book ponders on strings and text processing, dynamic arrays, and modules. Topics include declaration and use of modules, compatibility of static and dynamic arrays, dynamic result types of functions and operators, strings in procedures, functions, and operators, and declaration of string variables.

The publication is a dependable reference for computer science experts and researchers interested in the application of Pascal-SC in scientific computation.