Pascal-SC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121111557, 9781483268859

Pascal-SC

1st Edition

A Computer Language for Scientific Computation

Authors: Gerd Bohlender Christian Ullrich Jürgen Wolff von Gudenberg
Editors: Werner Rheinboldt Daniel Siewiorek
eBook ISBN: 9781483268859
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 304
Description

Perspectives in Computing, Vol. 17: Pascal-SC: A Computer Language for Scientific Computation focuses on the application of Pascal-SC, a programming language developed as an extension of standard Pascal, in scientific computation.

The publication first elaborates on the introduction to Pascal-SC, a review of standard Pascal, and real floating-point arithmetic. Discussions focus on optimal scalar product, standard functions, real expressions, program structure, simple extensions, real floating-point arithmetic, vector and matrix arithmetic, and dynamic arrays. The text then examines functions and operators with arbitrary result types and solving problems with Pascal-SC.

The book ponders on strings and text processing, dynamic arrays, and modules. Topics include declaration and use of modules, compatibility of static and dynamic arrays, dynamic result types of functions and operators, strings in procedures, functions, and operators, and declaration of string variables.

The publication is a dependable reference for computer science experts and researchers interested in the application of Pascal-SC in scientific computation.

Table of Contents


﻿Chapter I. An Introduction to Pascal-SC

1.1 Why Pascal-SC?

1.2 The Propagation of Roundoff Error

1.3 Real Floating-Point Arithmetic

1.4 Complex Floating-Point Arithmetic

1.5 Interval Arithmetic

1.6 Vector and Matrix Arithmetic

1.7 Dynamic Arrays

1.8 Overloading of Operators and Function Names

1.9 The Module Concept

1.10 The String Concept

Chapter II. A Review of Standard Pascal

2.1 Program Structure

2.2 Declarations and Definitions

2.3 Statements

2.4 Expressions

2.5 Simple Extensions

2.5.1 Identifiers

2.5.2 Subarrays

2.5.3 The Case Statement

2.5.4 File Correspondence

Chapter III. Real Floating-Point Arithmetic—The Heart of a Scientific Programming Language

3.1 Floating-Point Arithmetic

3.2 Real Expressions

3.3 Input and Output

3.4 Standard Functions

3.5 The Optimal Scalar Product

3.6 The Data Type Dotprecision

Chapter IV. Functions and Operators with Arbitrary Result Types

4.1 Structured Data Types in Standard Pascal

4.2 Functions with Arbitrary Result Types

4.3 Operators

4.4 Operator Identifiers and Priority Definition

4.5 Overloading of Functions, Procedures, and Operators

4.6 Examples

Chapter V. Solving Problems with Pascal-SC

5.1 Complex Arithmetic

5.2 Interval Arithmetic

5.3 Vector and Matrix Arithmetic

5.3.1 Real Vector and Matrix Arithmetic

5.3.2 Complex Vector and Matrix Arithmetic

5.3.3 Interval Vector and Matrix Arithmetic

5.4 Differentiation Arithmetic

5.4.1 Real Differentiation Arithmetic

5.4.2 Interval Differentiation Arithmetic

5.4.3 Taylor Expansions

Chapter VI. Strings and Text Processing

6.1 Declaration of String Variables

6.2 Manipulation of Strings

6.3 Strings in Procedures, Functions, and Operators

6.4 Examples

Chapter VII. Dynamic Arrays

7.1 Declaration and Qualification

7.2 Dynamic Arrays as Subroutine Arguments

7.3 Dynamic Result Types of Functions and Operators

7.4 Compatibility of Static and Dynamic Arrays

7.5 Examples

Chapter VIII. Modules

8.1 Introductory Examples

8.2 Declaration and Use of Modules

8.3 Definition and Implementation of Modules

8.4 Examples

Appendix A: Syntax Diagrams

A.1 Syntax of Pascal-SC

A.2 Syntax of Expressions for Individual Data Types

A.2.1 Integer Expressions

A.2.2 Real (Floating-Point) Expressions

A.2.3 Boolean Expressions

A.2.4 Expressions for Character and Enumerated Types

A.2.5 Set Expressions

A.2.6 String Expressions

A.2.7 Expressions for Arrays, Records, and Pointers

A.2.8 Complex Expressions

A.2.9 Real Interval Expressions

A.2.10 Complex Interval Expressions

A.2.11 Real Vector and Matrix Expressions

A.2.12 Complex Vector and Matrix Expressions

A.2.13 Real Interval Vector and Matrix Expressions

A.2.14 Complex Interval Vector and Matrix Expressions

A.2.15 Summary of Vector and Matrix Expressions

Appendix B: Additional Extensions and Limitations of Existing Implementations

B.1 Identifiers

B.2 The File Concept

B.3 Statements

B.3.1 Extended Case Statement

B.3.2 Restrictions on goto Statements

B.4 Standard Procedures

B.5 Extension of Integer Arithmetic

B.6 About the Scalar Product

B.6.1 Roundings and Function Modes

B.6.2 Scalar Products for Complex and Interval Vectors

B.7 Compiler Directive

Appendix C: Index of Syntax Diagrams, Word Symbols, Standard Identifiers, and Examples

C. 1 Syntax Diagrams

C.2 Word Symbols

C.3 Standard Identifiers

C.4 Examples

Bibliography

Subject Index

