A title in the Emerging Issues in Analytical Chemistry series, Particulates Matter: Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants provides the latest technical findings in the study of particulate matter (PM). It links these findings to awareness-raising and actionable schemes for legislated remediation and engineered solutions. Written in an engaging and informative manner, the book begins with a multi-disciplinary overview of the major sources and unique classes of PM, detection techniques, and their impact, including molecular changes resulting in health effects. It then goes one step further by proposing and examining the means to curtail and contain PM generation and ameliorate their impacts.

Particulates Matter: Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants offers a high-quality reference guide to PM that will greatly benefit technology leaders in environmental compliance groups, epidemiologists and other public health professionals focused on pollution and health, and researchers and scholars working in pollution, climate change, and urbanization. It may also be useful to advanced undergraduate and low-level graduate students in environmental sciences.