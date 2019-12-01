Particulates Matter
1st Edition
Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants
Table of Contents
Part I
1. Introduction: Why Should You Care about PM?
2. Principal Categories of Anthropogenic PM
Part II: Particle Size: Beneficial and Adverse Impacts of Differences in Size
3. Size Matters
4. Health Effects
Part III: Measuring and Mitigating
5. An Organizing Paradigm for Measurement and Mitigation of PM
6. Detection Methods
7. Traditional Mitigation Methods
Part IV: Engineered Solutions for PM Amelioration and Elimination
8. Clean Coal Not an Oxymoron
9. Wood and Other Cellulose Combustion
10. Reducing PM in Diesel Engine Exhaust
11. Electric Vehicles: Transformational Solution for Low PM Transportation
Part V: Charting the Future for Research and Policy
12. Science Informing Policy
13. Research Directions: Key Investments That Will Yield Results
Part VI: Conclusions
Description
A title in the Emerging Issues in Analytical Chemistry series, Particulates Matter: Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants provides the latest technical findings in the study of particulate matter (PM). It links these findings to awareness-raising and actionable schemes for legislated remediation and engineered solutions. Written in an engaging and informative manner, the book begins with a multi-disciplinary overview of the major sources and unique classes of PM, detection techniques, and their impact, including molecular changes resulting in health effects. It then goes one step further by proposing and examining the means to curtail and contain PM generation and ameliorate their impacts.
Particulates Matter: Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants offers a high-quality reference guide to PM that will greatly benefit technology leaders in environmental compliance groups, epidemiologists and other public health professionals focused on pollution and health, and researchers and scholars working in pollution, climate change, and urbanization. It may also be useful to advanced undergraduate and low-level graduate students in environmental sciences.
Key Features
- Includes a summary of the current knowledge on nanoparticles as pollutants and their negative health effects
- Provides a framework for the evolution and maturation of air pollution characterization and mitigation
- Describes an integrated set of engineered solutions that account for the concatenated relationships between technology, policy, and society necessary for long-term success
Readership
Analytical chemists and environmental chemists working in environmental health and compliance groups; energy companies and vehicle manufacturers; epidemiologists focused on pollution and health and other public health professionals; NGOs working on indoor and outdoor air pollution; think tank scholars working in pollution, climate change, and urbanization; advanced undergraduate and low level graduate courses in environmental sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169049
About the Authors
Vikram Rao Author
Vikram Rao is the executive director of RTEC since September 2008. He also advises the non-profit RTI International and venture capitalist Energy Ventures AS, and firms BioLargo Inc., Global Energy Talent Ltd., Alchemy Sciences and Biota Technology. He previously spent 9 years with Halliburton, including serving as senior vice president and chief technology officer, where he was responsible for Halliburton’s technology effort and intellectual asset management and is past-Chairman of the North Carolina Mining and Energy Commission. Dr. Rao is the author of more than 40 publications and has been awarded 42 United States patents and foreign analogs in fields that include non-ferrous metal refining, alloy formulations, and oil and gas technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Triangle Energy Consortium, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA