Particulates Matter - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169049

Particulates Matter

1st Edition

Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants

Authors: Vikram Rao
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169049
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

Part I
1. Introduction: Why Should You Care about PM?
2. Principal Categories of Anthropogenic PM

Part II: Particle Size: Beneficial and Adverse Impacts of Differences in Size
3. Size Matters
4. Health Effects

Part III: Measuring and Mitigating
5. An Organizing Paradigm for Measurement and Mitigation of PM
6. Detection Methods
7. Traditional Mitigation Methods

Part IV: Engineered Solutions for PM Amelioration and Elimination
8. Clean Coal Not an Oxymoron
9. Wood and Other Cellulose Combustion
10. Reducing PM in Diesel Engine Exhaust
11. Electric Vehicles: Transformational Solution for Low PM Transportation

Part V: Charting the Future for Research and Policy
12. Science Informing Policy
13. Research Directions: Key Investments That Will Yield Results

Part VI: Conclusions

Description

A title in the Emerging Issues in Analytical Chemistry series, Particulates Matter: Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants provides the latest technical findings in the study of particulate matter (PM). It links these findings to awareness-raising and actionable schemes for legislated remediation and engineered solutions. Written in an engaging and informative manner, the book begins with a multi-disciplinary overview of the major sources and unique classes of PM, detection techniques, and their impact, including molecular changes resulting in health effects. It then goes one step further by proposing and examining the means to curtail and contain PM generation and ameliorate their impacts.

Particulates Matter: Impact, Measurement, and Remediation of Airborne Pollutants offers a high-quality reference guide to PM that will greatly benefit technology leaders in environmental compliance groups, epidemiologists and other public health professionals focused on pollution and health, and researchers and scholars working in pollution, climate change, and urbanization. It may also be useful to advanced undergraduate and low-level graduate students in environmental sciences.

Key Features

  • Includes a summary of the current knowledge on nanoparticles as pollutants and their negative health effects
  • Provides a framework for the evolution and maturation of air pollution characterization and mitigation
  • Describes an integrated set of engineered solutions that account for the concatenated relationships between technology, policy, and society necessary for long-term success

Readership

Analytical chemists and environmental chemists working in environmental health and compliance groups; energy companies and vehicle manufacturers; epidemiologists focused on pollution and health and other public health professionals; NGOs working on indoor and outdoor air pollution; think tank scholars working in pollution, climate change, and urbanization; advanced undergraduate and low level graduate courses in environmental sciences

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169049

About the Authors

Vikram Rao

Vikram Rao is the executive director of RTEC since September 2008. He also advises the non-profit RTI International and venture capitalist Energy Ventures AS, and firms BioLargo Inc., Global Energy Talent Ltd., Alchemy Sciences and Biota Technology. He previously spent 9 years with Halliburton, including serving as senior vice president and chief technology officer, where he was responsible for Halliburton’s technology effort and intellectual asset management and is past-Chairman of the North Carolina Mining and Energy Commission. Dr. Rao is the author of more than 40 publications and has been awarded 42 United States patents and foreign analogs in fields that include non-ferrous metal refining, alloy formulations, and oil and gas technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Triangle Energy Consortium, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA

