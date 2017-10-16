Particles at Interfaces, Volume 20
2nd Edition
Interactions, Deposition, Structure
Table of Contents
PREFACE
CHAPTER 1 SIGNIFICANCE OF PARTICLE DEPOSITION
CHAPTER 2 POTENTIAL INTERACTIONS AMONG PARTICLES
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Electrostatic Interactions
2.2.1. Basic Electrostatic Relationships
2.2.2. Electric Potential and Field Distributions for Simple Geometries
2.2.3. Particle Interactions in Dielectric Media
2.2.4. The Electric Double-layer
2.2.4.1. The Poisson Equation-solutions for an Isolated Double-layer
2.2.4.2. The Poisson–Boltzmann Equation
2.2.4.3. A Planar Double Layer
2.2.4.4. A Spherical Double Layer
2.2.4.5. Two double-layer system
2.2.5. Particle Interactions in Ionic Media
2.2.5.1. Interaction of Convex Particles-analytical Solutions
2.2.5.2. Comparison of Exact Numerical and Approximate Results
2.2.6. Concluding Remarks, Limitations of the classical Double-Layer Model
2.3. Molecular–van der Waals Interactions
2.3.1. Dipolar Interactions – Keesom Forces
2.3.2. Induced Dipole Interactions – Debye Forces
2.3.3. The Dispersion Interactions – London Forces
2.3.4. van der Waals Interactions of Macrobodies – Hamaker Theory
2.3.5. Interactions in Dispersing Media, Hamaker Constant Calculations
2.4. Superposition of Interactions – Energy Profiles
2.5. Particle Adhesion Phenomena and other non-DLVO Interactions
List of Symbols
References
CHAPTER 3 DISSIPATIVE INTERACTIONS
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Basic Hydrodynamic Equations
3.2.1. General Equations of Fluid Motion
3.2.2. Stokes Equation – Creeping Flows
3.2.3. Boundary Conditions and Hydrodynamic Forces
3.3. Macroscopic Flows near Interfaces
3.3.1. Laminar Flows in Channels
3.3.2. Stagnation-point and impinging-jet flows
3.3.3. Flows Past Stationary Interfaces – Boundary Layer Flows
3.3.4. Decomposition of Macroscopic Flows into Simple Flows
3.4. Flows involving a Single Particle
3.4.1. Stokes’ Flows Near a Spherical Particle
3.4.2. Transient Motion of a Sphere
3.4.3. Flows Involving Non-spherical (Anisotropic) Particles
3.4.4. The Hydrodynamic Resistance Tensors
3.4.5. Hydrodynamic Diameter of Particles
3.4.6. Motion of a Particle Near Interfaces – Wall Effects
3.4.6.1. The Method of Reflections
3.4.6.2. Particle Motion in a Quiescent Fluid Near Interfaces
3.4.6.3. Particles at Interface in Simple Flows
List of Symbols
References
CHAPTER 4 TRANSFER OF PARTICLES TO INTERFACES – LINEAR PROBLEMS
4.1. The Force Balance and the Mobility of Particles
4.1.1. The Mobility Matrix
4.2. Migration of Particles in External Fields
4.3. Particle Motion Near Boundary Surfaces – Trajectory Analysis
4.4. Brownian Motion and Diffusion
4.4.1. Isolated Particle Motion – Langevine Equation
4.4.2. Brownian Motion of Non-Spherical Particles
4.4.3. Diffusion of Isolated Particles – the Fokker-Planck and Smoluchowski Equations
4.4.4. Limiting Solutions of the Diffusion Equation for an Isolated Particle
4.5. Phenomenological Transport Equations
4.5.1. Limiting Forms – Transport Regimes
4.5.2. The Near Surface Transport
4.6. Solved Problems of Linear Transport to Interfaces
4.6.1. Diffusion Transport to Spherical and Planar Interfaces
4.6.2. Particle Adsorption Driven by External Forces
4.6.3. Convective Diffusion Transport to Various Interfaces
4.6.4. Exact Transport Equations
4.6.4.1. Exact Numerical Calculations of Particle Deposition Rates
List of Symbols
References
CHAPTER 5 NON – LINEAR TRANSPORT OF PARTICLES
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Reversible, two-dimensional Particle Systems
5.3. The Random Sequential Adsorption RSA model
5.3.1. The 2D Random Sequential Adsorption of Spherical Particles
5.3.2. Adsorption on Heterogeneous Surfaces
5.3.2.1. Adsorption on Pre-covered Surfaces
5.3.2.2. Adsorption on Random-site Surfaces
5.4. The RSA Model of Non-spherical Particles
5.4.1. The side-on Adsorption of Non-spherical Particles
5.4.2. The Unoriented Adsorption of Non-spherical Particles
5.5. Random Sequential Adsorption of Interacting Particles
5.5.1. The 3D RSA Models for Interacting Particles
5.6. Other RSA Models
5.7. The Generalized RSA Model
List of Symbols
References
CHAPTER 6 PARTICLE AND PROTEIN ADSORPTION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Particle Synthesis and Physicochemical Characteristics
6.2.1. Synthesis of Nanoparticles
6.2.2. Monodisperse Polymer Colloids
6.2.3. Composite Particles
6.2.4. Physicochemical Characteristics of Particles
6. 3. Experimental Methods
6.3.1. General Classification
6.3.2. Indirect Methods
6.3.3. Electrokinetic Methods
6.3.4. Direct Observation Methods
6.4. Particle Deposition Kinetics,
6.4.1. Diffusion-controlled Deposition of Particles
6.4.2. Self-Assembling Monolayers
6.4.3. Deposition under Flow
6.4.4. Deposition under Electrostatic and External Fields
6.4.5. Topology and Structure of Particle Monolayers and Multilayers
6.6. Protein Adsorption
6.6.1. Electrokinetic Characteristics of Proteins
6.6.2 Diffusion-controlled Adsorption Kinetics
6.6.3. Adsorption in Flowing Systems
6.6.4. Topology of Protein Mono-layers
6.6.5. Surface Antigen-antibody Interactions
6.6.6. Multilayers and Composite Coatings
References
Description
Particles and Interfaces: Interaction, Deposition, Structure, Volume 20, Second Edition unifies particle and protein adsorption phenomena by presenting recent developments in this growing field of nanoscience. While experimental data is available in vast quantities, there is a deficit in quality interpretation of that data. This title provides such information, emphasizing the basic physics behind practical problems, thus empowering the reader to estimate relevant effects. The book includes solved problems of particle transport under non-linear conditions and their relevance to predicting protein adsorption, including an entirely new chapter devoted to polyelectrolyte and protein adsorption at solid/liquid and solid/gas interfaces.
Key Features
- Unifies information from various fields, such as electrostatics, hydrodynamic, colloid science and biophysics
- Presents information in a user-friendly manner, including computer aided graphics and schematic drawings
- Applies a phenomenological approach to the content and provides readily accessible reference data
Readership
Chemists and chemical engineers, consultants etc. in the following industry branches: automotive, cosmetic, chemical, electronic, pharmaceutical, flotation, pulp and paper. Students enrolled in courses in chemical engineering, hydrodynamics, colloid science, physical chemistry, catalysis, surface science, biophysics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012697
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081012482
About the Authors
Zbigniew Adamczyk Author
The author, Zbigniew Adamczyk, PhD, DSc, Full professor at the J. Haber Institute of Catalysis and Surface Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, Kraków, Poland, is an experienced scientist, author of over 300 publications, 30 review papers, book chapters and books. His broad research interests comprise mechanisms and kinetics of adsorption of polyelectrolytes, nanoparticles and proteins, electrostatic interactions, electrokinetic phenomena, hydrodynamics of polyelectrolytes and proteins in the bulk and at interfaces, diffusion and transport of particles to surfaces. Highlights of his scientific activities, both in the theoretical and experimental domain, comprise elaboration of the convective diffusion theory, quantitative description of adsorption kinetics from multi-component mixtures, new hybrid model of protein adsorption and desorption, generalization of Langmuir isotherm, fluctuation theory of adsorption at heterogeneous surfaces, theoretical description of electrokinetics phenomena for particle and protein covered surfaces, developing the concept of electrostatically driven protein adsorption.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, J. Haber Institute of Catalysis and Surface Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, Kraków, Poland