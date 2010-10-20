Parson's Diseases of the Eye with Web Access - 21st Edition - ISBN: 9788131225547

Parson's Diseases of the Eye with Web Access

21st Edition

Authors: Radhika Tandon
Paperback ISBN: 9788131225547
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th October 2010
Page Count: 608
Description

Parsons' Diseases of the Eye has been a trusted textbook for undergraduate students for more than 100 years! It also caters to the basic needs of postgraduate students and practitioners who need to refer to this book for a quick review of basic concepts.

The book was first published in 1907, and on account of its clear and friendly presentation style as well as its authoritative coverage of ocular disorders, it quickly became a fundamental text for students. Since then the book has maintained its popularity with students through regular revisions and updates.

The 19th edition of this book has been specially adapted to the context of Indian subcontinent and is also relevant to other South Asian countries with a special mention about the infections that occur predominantly in this region. The present 21st edition continues this trend by presenting unparalleled guidance on nearly every ophthalmic condition and procedure, including the latest advances in the field, making the book more comprehensive and contemporary.

Key Features

    • Updated for a new generation of readers with online material including full text, downloadable images, video surgeries, OSCE and self-assessment tools

    • Line illustrations and photographs highlighting anatomic details and common ophthalmic tests

    • Selected references for each chapter facilitating further study of any given topic

Highlights of the 21st edition

    • Updated section on refractive and corneal surgery

    • Introduction of optical coherence tomography

    • Section on anti-VEGF agents

    • Updated information on infectious crystalline keratopathy

    • New classification of corneal dystrophies

    • Recent advances on medical therapy in retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration

    • Review of intraocular designs and materials

Table of Contents

Section I: Anatomy and Physiology

1. Embryology and Anatomy

2. Physiology of the Eye

3. The Physiology of Vision

4. The Neurology of Vision

 

Section II: Ophthalmic Optics and Refraction
5. Elementary Optics

6. Elementary Physiological Optics

7. Refraction

8. Refractive Errors of the Eye

 

Section III: Ocular Examination Techniques and Ocular Therapeutics

9. Ocular Symptomatology

10. Assessment of Visual Function

11. Examination of the Anterior Segment

12. Examination of the Posterior Segment and Orbit

13. Ocular Therapeutics

 

Section IV: Diseases of the Eye

14. Diseases of the Conjunctiva

15. Diseases of the Cornea

16. Diseases of the Sclera

17. Diseases of the Uveal Tract

18. The Lens

19. The Glaucomas

20. Diseases of the Retina

21. Diseases of the Vitreous

22. Diseases of the Optic Nerve

23. Intraocular Tumours

24. Injuries to the Eye

 

Section V: Disorders of Motility

25. Anatomy and Physiology of the Motor Mechanism

26. Comitant Strabismus

27. Incomitant Strabismus

 

Section VI: Diseases of the Adnexa

28. Diseases of the Lids

29. Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus

30. Diseases of the Orbit

 

Section VII: Systemic Ophthalmology
31. Diseases of the Nervous System with Ocular Manifestations

32. Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disorders

 

Section VIII: Preventive Ophthalmology
33. Genetics in Ophthalmology

34. The Causes and Prevention of Blindness

 

Section IX: Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmology

35. Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmology

 

Appendices

I. Local Anaesthesia in Ophthalmology

II. Lasers in Ophthalmology

III. IOL Designs and Materials

 

 

About the Author

Radhika Tandon

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institue of Medical Sciences, India

