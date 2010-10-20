Parson's Diseases of the Eye with Web Access
21st Edition
Description
Parsons' Diseases of the Eye has been a trusted textbook for undergraduate students for more than 100 years! It also caters to the basic needs of postgraduate students and practitioners who need to refer to this book for a quick review of basic concepts.
The book was first published in 1907, and on account of its clear and friendly presentation style as well as its authoritative coverage of ocular disorders, it quickly became a fundamental text for students. Since then the book has maintained its popularity with students through regular revisions and updates.
The 19th edition of this book has been specially adapted to the context of Indian subcontinent and is also relevant to other South Asian countries with a special mention about the infections that occur predominantly in this region. The present 21st edition continues this trend by presenting unparalleled guidance on nearly every ophthalmic condition and procedure, including the latest advances in the field, making the book more comprehensive and contemporary.
Key Features
- Updated for a new generation of readers with online material including full text, downloadable images, video surgeries, OSCE and self-assessment tools
- Line illustrations and photographs highlighting anatomic details and common ophthalmic tests
- Selected references for each chapter facilitating further study of any given topic
Highlights of the 21st edition
- Updated section on refractive and corneal surgery
- Introduction of optical coherence tomography
- Section on anti-VEGF agents
- Updated information on infectious crystalline keratopathy
- New classification of corneal dystrophies
- Recent advances on medical therapy in retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration
- Review of intraocular designs and materials
Table of Contents
Section I: Anatomy and Physiology
1. Embryology and Anatomy
2. Physiology of the Eye
3. The Physiology of Vision
4. The Neurology of Vision
Section II: Ophthalmic Optics and Refraction
5. Elementary Optics
6. Elementary Physiological Optics
7. Refraction
8. Refractive Errors of the Eye
Section III: Ocular Examination Techniques and Ocular Therapeutics
9. Ocular Symptomatology
10. Assessment of Visual Function
11. Examination of the Anterior Segment
12. Examination of the Posterior Segment and Orbit
13. Ocular Therapeutics
Section IV: Diseases of the Eye
14. Diseases of the Conjunctiva
15. Diseases of the Cornea
16. Diseases of the Sclera
17. Diseases of the Uveal Tract
18. The Lens
19. The Glaucomas
20. Diseases of the Retina
21. Diseases of the Vitreous
22. Diseases of the Optic Nerve
23. Intraocular Tumours
24. Injuries to the Eye
Section V: Disorders of Motility
25. Anatomy and Physiology of the Motor Mechanism
26. Comitant Strabismus
27. Incomitant Strabismus
Section VI: Diseases of the Adnexa
28. Diseases of the Lids
29. Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus
30. Diseases of the Orbit
Section VII: Systemic Ophthalmology
31. Diseases of the Nervous System with Ocular Manifestations
32. Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disorders
Section VIII: Preventive Ophthalmology
33. Genetics in Ophthalmology
34. The Causes and Prevention of Blindness
Section IX: Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmology
35. Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmology
Appendices
I. Local Anaesthesia in Ophthalmology
II. Lasers in Ophthalmology
III. IOL Designs and Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 20th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131225547
About the Author
Radhika Tandon
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institue of Medical Sciences, India