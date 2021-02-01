Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323718660

Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook

6th Edition

Authors: Myung Park Mehrdad Salamat
Paperback ISBN: 9780323718660
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 548
Description

Through five successful editions, Park’s The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook has been the go-to portable reference for fundamental and practical information on the diagnosis and management of children with congenital and acquired heart disease. In the fully updated 6th Edition, Dr. Myung K. Park is joined by new co-author Dr. Mehrdad Salamat in providing concise, authoritative guidance for pediatricians, cardiology fellows, family practitioners, medical students, and more. Designed as a companion to Dr. Park's larger text, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized resource features useful diagrams, summary tables, helpful images, and clear descriptions of disorders—perfect for healthcare professionals in practice or in training. 

Table of Contents

Frequently Used Abbreviations

Part I: Basic Tools in Evaluation of Cardiac Patients

Chapter 1 History and Physical Examination

Chapter 2 Electrocardiography

Chapter 3 Chest Roentgenography

Part II: Special Tools Used in Cardiac Evaluation

Chapter 4 Noninvasive Imaging Tools

Chapter 5 Other Noninvasive Tools

Chapter 6 Invasive Procedures

Part III: Congenital Heart Defects

Chapter 7 Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions

Chapter 8 Obstructive Lesions

Chapter 9 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects

Chapter 10 Miscellaneous Congenital Heart Diseases

Part IV: Acquired Heart Diseases

Chapter 11 Primary Myocardial Diseases (Cardiomyopathy)

Chapter 12 Cardiovascular Infections and Related Conditions

Chapter 13 Valvular Heart Disease

Chapter 14 Cardiac Tumors

Chapter 15 Cardiovascular Involvement in Systemic Diseases

Part V: Arrhythmias and Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances

Chapter 16 Cardiac Arrhythmias

Chapter 17 Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances

Chapter 18 Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Part VI: Special Problems

Chapter 19 Congestive Heart Failure

Chapter 20 Child with Chest Pain

Chapter 21 Syncope

Chapter 22 Palpitation

Chapter 23 Systemic Hypertension

Chapter 24 Pulmonary Hypertension

Chapter 25 Athletes with Cardiac Problems

Chapter 26 Dyslipidemias

Chapter 27 Preventive Cardiology

Part VII: Cardiac Surgical Patients

Chapter 28 Pre- and Postoperative Management

Chapter 29 Selected Postoperative Complications

Appendices

Appendix A. Miscellaneous

Appendix B. Blood Pressure Standards

Appendix C. Cardiovascular Risk Factors

Appendix D. Normal Echocardiographic Values

Appendix E. Dosages of Drugs Used in Pediatric Cardiology

Index

Myung Park

Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

Mehrdad Salamat

Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Texas A&M University College of Medicine, Bryan, Texas

