Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook
6th Edition
Description
Through five successful editions, Park’s The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook has been the go-to portable reference for fundamental and practical information on the diagnosis and management of children with congenital and acquired heart disease. In the fully updated 6th Edition, Dr. Myung K. Park is joined by new co-author Dr. Mehrdad Salamat in providing concise, authoritative guidance for pediatricians, cardiology fellows, family practitioners, medical students, and more. Designed as a companion to Dr. Park's larger text, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized resource features useful diagrams, summary tables, helpful images, and clear descriptions of disorders—perfect for healthcare professionals in practice or in training.
Table of Contents
Frequently Used Abbreviations
Part I: Basic Tools in Evaluation of Cardiac Patients
Chapter 1 History and Physical Examination
Chapter 2 Electrocardiography
Chapter 3 Chest Roentgenography
Part II: Special Tools Used in Cardiac Evaluation
Chapter 4 Noninvasive Imaging Tools
Chapter 5 Other Noninvasive Tools
Chapter 6 Invasive Procedures
Part III: Congenital Heart Defects
Chapter 7 Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions
Chapter 8 Obstructive Lesions
Chapter 9 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects
Chapter 10 Miscellaneous Congenital Heart Diseases
Part IV: Acquired Heart Diseases
Chapter 11 Primary Myocardial Diseases (Cardiomyopathy)
Chapter 12 Cardiovascular Infections and Related Conditions
Chapter 13 Valvular Heart Disease
Chapter 14 Cardiac Tumors
Chapter 15 Cardiovascular Involvement in Systemic Diseases
Part V: Arrhythmias and Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances
Chapter 16 Cardiac Arrhythmias
Chapter 17 Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances
Chapter 18 Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Part VI: Special Problems
Chapter 19 Congestive Heart Failure
Chapter 20 Child with Chest Pain
Chapter 21 Syncope
Chapter 22 Palpitation
Chapter 23 Systemic Hypertension
Chapter 24 Pulmonary Hypertension
Chapter 25 Athletes with Cardiac Problems
Chapter 26 Dyslipidemias
Chapter 27 Preventive Cardiology
Part VII: Cardiac Surgical Patients
Chapter 28 Pre- and Postoperative Management
Chapter 29 Selected Postoperative Complications
Appendices
Appendix A. Miscellaneous
Appendix B. Blood Pressure Standards
Appendix C. Cardiovascular Risk Factors
Appendix D. Normal Echocardiographic Values
Appendix E. Dosages of Drugs Used in Pediatric Cardiology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323718660
About the Authors
Myung Park
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
Mehrdad Salamat
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Texas A&M University College of Medicine, Bryan, Texas
