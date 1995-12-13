Parasitic Protozoa
2nd Edition
Volume 10
Description
Updated and much expanded, the Second Edition of Parasitic Protozoa is designed to be useful to physicians, veterinarians, and research scientists concerned with diseases caused by protozoa in man, and in domestic and wild animals including fish, mollusks and insects, as well as the more commonly considered vertebrate animals. Each section contains information on disease pathogens, treatment, diagnosis, and epidemiology of the diseases caused by the various protozoans. The book is not limited to these medically-oriented subjects, but treats taxonomy, morphology, and metabolism of the organisms in such a way as to be of interest to scientists and graduate students working in the field of protozoology. The entire edition, published in ten volumes, is arranged so that subjects of common interest occupy individual volumes.
Readership
Audience to come.
Table of Contents
Leishmania. The Kinetoplastid Hemoflagellates of Reptiles. Giardia in Man and in Animals. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 13th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288796
About the Editor
Julius Kreier
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.