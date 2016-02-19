Parasitic Protozoa - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124260153, 9780323139199

Parasitic Protozoa

2nd Edition

Babesia and Plasmodia

Series Editors: Julius Kreier
eBook ISBN: 9780323139199
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th June 1993
Page Count: 343
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
219.04
186.18
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Updated and much expanded, the Second Edition of Parasitic Protozoa is designed to be useful to physicians, veterinarians, and research scientists concerned with diseases caused by protozoa in man, and in domestic and wild animals including fish, mollusks and insects, as well as the more commonly considered vertebrate animals. Each section contains information on disease pathogens, treatment, diagnosis, and epidemiology of the diseases caused by the various protozoans. The book is not limited to these medically-oriented subjects, but treats taxonomy, morphology, and metabolism of the organisms in such a way as to be of interest to scientists and graduate students working in the field of protozoology. The entire edition, published in ten volumes, is arranged so that subjects of common interest occupy individual volumes.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Researchers in parasitology, protozoology, medical microbiology, veterinary science, and epidemiology.

Table of Contents

S.R. Telford III, A. Gorenflot, P. Brasseur, And A. Spielman, Babesial Infections in Man and Wildlife, F.E.G. Cox, Plasmodia in Rodents. W.E. Collins and M. Aikawa, Plasmodia of Nonhuman Primates. F.J. Lopez-Antunano and G.A. Schumins, Plasmodia of Man. D.N. Brown and M. Nelson, Anepholine Vectors of Human Plasmodia. References. Index. Contents of Future Volumes.

Details

No. of pages:
343
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139199

About the Series Editor

Julius Kreier

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.