Parasitic Protozoa
2nd Edition
Babesia and Plasmodia
Updated and much expanded, the Second Edition of Parasitic Protozoa is designed to be useful to physicians, veterinarians, and research scientists concerned with diseases caused by protozoa in man, and in domestic and wild animals including fish, mollusks and insects, as well as the more commonly considered vertebrate animals. Each section contains information on disease pathogens, treatment, diagnosis, and epidemiology of the diseases caused by the various protozoans. The book is not limited to these medically-oriented subjects, but treats taxonomy, morphology, and metabolism of the organisms in such a way as to be of interest to scientists and graduate students working in the field of protozoology. The entire edition, published in ten volumes, is arranged so that subjects of common interest occupy individual volumes.
AUDIENCE: Researchers in parasitology, protozoology, medical microbiology, veterinary science, and epidemiology.
S.R. Telford III, A. Gorenflot, P. Brasseur, And A. Spielman, Babesial Infections in Man and Wildlife, F.E.G. Cox, Plasmodia in Rodents. W.E. Collins and M. Aikawa, Plasmodia of Nonhuman Primates. F.J. Lopez-Antunano and G.A. Schumins, Plasmodia of Man. D.N. Brown and M. Nelson, Anepholine Vectors of Human Plasmodia. References. Index. Contents of Future Volumes.
- 343
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 29th June 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780323139199
Julius Kreier
The Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.