Parameter Identification and Monitoring of Mechanical Systems Under Nonlinear Vibration
1st Edition
Description
Development of new sensors and digital processors has provided opportunity for identification of nonlinear systems. Vibration measurements have become standard for predicting and monitoring machinery in industry. Parameter Identification and Monitoring of Mechanical Systems under Nonlinear Vibration focusses on methods for the identification of nonlinearities in mechanical systems, giving description and examples of practical application. Chapters cover nonlinear dynamics; nonlinear vibrations; signal processing; parameter identification; application of signal processing to mechanical systems; practical experience and industrial applications; and synchronization of nonlinear systems.
Key Features
- Covers the most recent advances in machinery monitoring
- Describes the basis for nonlinear dynamics
- Presents advantages of applying modern signal processing to mechanical systems
Readership
Aerospace and Automobile Engineering graduate students, Researchers and Professors
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- About the author
- Introduction
- Abstract
- Dynamics
- 1: Linear vibrations
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Single degree of freedom
- 1.3 Multiple degrees of freedom
- 2: Nonlinear vibrations
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Jump phenomena
- 2.3 Self-excited vibrations
- 3: Signal processing
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Convolution theorem
- 3.3 Fourier Transform
- 3.4 Short Time Fourier Transform (STFT)
- 3.5 Wavelet Transform
- 3.6 Discrete Wavelet Transform
- 3.7 Phase diagram
- 3.8 Approximate entropy
- 4: Parameter identification
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Time domain analysis
- 4.3 Frequency domain analysis
- 5: Application of signal processing to mechanical systems
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Roller bearings
- 5.3 Gears
- 5.4 Friction
- 6: Practical experience and industrial applications
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Test procedure
- 6.3 Simulation analysis
- 7: Synchronization of nonlinear systems
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Synchronization
- 7.3 Kuramoto’s model
- 7.4 Synchronization of nonlinear pendulums
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 7th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782421665
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782421658
About the Author
Juan Carlos Jauregui Correa
Juan Carlos Jauregui works at CIATEQ, Advance Technology Centre, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is responsible for the design of automatic, tailor-made machines, installed in various industries. Carlos was responsible for design and construction of a parallel robot for positioning the secondary mirror of the Large Milimetric Telescope, and became Chief Engineer of the Large Milimeter Telescope. He has written more than 50 papers in international journals.
CIATEQ Advanced Technology Center, Mexico