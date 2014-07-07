Parameter Identification and Monitoring of Mechanical Systems Under Nonlinear Vibration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421658, 9781782421665

Parameter Identification and Monitoring of Mechanical Systems Under Nonlinear Vibration

1st Edition

Authors: Juan Carlos Jauregui Correa
eBook ISBN: 9781782421665
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782421658
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 7th July 2014
Page Count: 220
Description

Development of new sensors and digital processors has provided opportunity for identification of nonlinear systems. Vibration measurements have become standard for predicting and monitoring machinery in industry. Parameter Identification and Monitoring of Mechanical Systems under Nonlinear Vibration focusses on methods for the identification of nonlinearities in mechanical systems, giving description and examples of practical application. Chapters cover nonlinear dynamics; nonlinear vibrations; signal processing; parameter identification; application of signal processing to mechanical systems; practical experience and industrial applications; and synchronization of nonlinear systems.

Key Features

  • Covers the most recent advances in machinery monitoring
  • Describes the basis for nonlinear dynamics
  • Presents advantages of applying modern signal processing to mechanical systems

Readership

Aerospace and Automobile Engineering graduate students, Researchers and Professors

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • List of figures
  • About the author
  • Introduction
    • Abstract
    • Dynamics
  • 1: Linear vibrations
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Single degree of freedom
    • 1.3 Multiple degrees of freedom
  • 2: Nonlinear vibrations
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 Jump phenomena
    • 2.3 Self-excited vibrations
  • 3: Signal processing
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Convolution theorem
    • 3.3 Fourier Transform
    • 3.4 Short Time Fourier Transform (STFT)
    • 3.5 Wavelet Transform
    • 3.6 Discrete Wavelet Transform
    • 3.7 Phase diagram
    • 3.8 Approximate entropy
  • 4: Parameter identification
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Time domain analysis
    • 4.3 Frequency domain analysis
  • 5: Application of signal processing to mechanical systems
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Introduction
    • 5.2 Roller bearings
    • 5.3 Gears
    • 5.4 Friction
  • 6: Practical experience and industrial applications
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Test procedure
    • 6.3 Simulation analysis
  • 7: Synchronization of nonlinear systems
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Introduction
    • 7.2 Synchronization
    • 7.3 Kuramoto’s model
    • 7.4 Synchronization of nonlinear pendulums
  • Bibliography
  • Index

About the Author

Juan Carlos Jauregui Correa

Juan Carlos Jauregui works at CIATEQ, Advance Technology Centre, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is responsible for the design of automatic, tailor-made machines, installed in various industries. Carlos was responsible for design and construction of a parallel robot for positioning the secondary mirror of the Large Milimetric Telescope, and became Chief Engineer of the Large Milimeter Telescope. He has written more than 50 papers in international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

CIATEQ Advanced Technology Center, Mexico

