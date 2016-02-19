Parallels of Power - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196688, 9781483221717

Parallels of Power

1st Edition

An Introduction to Some Individualists of Church and State

Authors: F. Richard Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483221717
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 258
Description

Parallels of Power: An Introduction to Some Individualists of Church and State is a 21-chapter text that covers the leading persons in Church and State in their respective periods of history.
In the early days of the Church the Christian fathers worked inside the framework of the Roman Empire and used its organization as the basis for the spreading Christian churches. By the 17th century then, the relations between Church and State had turned full circle, from the early days of struggle between them for supremacy, the Church had become the main support of the National State. Each chapter discusses the life story, influence, and the struggles of the leading religious figures, both in Church and State. Professional historians will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Saint Dunstan (909-88)

2. Archbishop Lanfranc (1005-88)

3. Hildebrand (Pope Gregory VII) (1025-85)

4. Thomas Becket (1118-70)

5. Stephen Langton (c. 1168-1228)

6. Pope Innocent III (1160-1216)

7. Cardinal Wolsey (1475-1530)

8. Martin Luther (1483-1546)

9. John Knox (1514-72)

10. Archbishop Laud (1573-1645)

11. Cardinal Richelieu (1585-1642)

12. John Wesley (1703-91)

13. Pope Pius VII (1740-1823)

14. Cardinal Manning (1808-92)

15. General William Booth (1829-1912)

16. Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1834-92)

17. Rasputin (1873-1916)

18. The Very Reverend Dr. Hewlett Johnson (1874- )

19. Archbishop Temple (1881-1944)

20. Archbishop Makarios (1913- )

21. The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King (1929- )

Epilogue

Index


Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483221717

