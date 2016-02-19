Parallels of Power: An Introduction to Some Individualists of Church and State is a 21-chapter text that covers the leading persons in Church and State in their respective periods of history.

In the early days of the Church the Christian fathers worked inside the framework of the Roman Empire and used its organization as the basis for the spreading Christian churches. By the 17th century then, the relations between Church and State had turned full circle, from the early days of struggle between them for supremacy, the Church had become the main support of the National State. Each chapter discusses the life story, influence, and the struggles of the leading religious figures, both in Church and State. Professional historians will find this book rewarding.