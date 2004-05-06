Parallel Computational Fluid Dynamics 2003
1st Edition
Advanced Numerical Methods, Software and Applications
Description
The book is devoted to using of parallel multiprocessor computer systems for numerical simulation of the problems which can be described by the equations of continuum mechanics. Parallel algorithms and software, the problems of meta-computing are discussed in details, some results of high performance simulation of modern gas dynamic problems, combustion phenomena, plasma physics etc are presented.
Key Features
Readership
Scientists, engineers, students and Phd students.
Table of Contents
Contents Preface. Acknowledgements.
- Invited Papers
- Numerical Methods And Parallel Algorithms
- Turbulence And Acoustics Problems
- Combustions Problems
- Metacomputing And Grid Technologies
- Environment and Ecology Problems
- Plasma And Kinetics Problems
- Parallel Software
- Heat And Mass Transfer Problems
- Aerodynamic And Hydrodynamic Flows
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 6th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516121
About the Author
Boris Chetverushkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Mathematical Modelling Russian Academy of Science, Moscow, Russia.
Jacques Periaux
Affiliations and Expertise
Dassault-Aviation, Saint-Cloud, France
N. Satofuka
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto Institute of Technology, Matsugasaki, Sakuo-ku, Kyoto 606-8585, Japan
A. Ecer
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University Purdue, University Indianapolis, Purdue University School of Engineering, Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA