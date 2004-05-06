Parallel Computational Fluid Dynamics 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516121, 9780080473673

Parallel Computational Fluid Dynamics 2003

1st Edition

Advanced Numerical Methods, Software and Applications

Authors: Boris Chetverushkin Jacques Periaux N. Satofuka A. Ecer
eBook ISBN: 9780080473673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516121
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th May 2004
Page Count: 558
Description

The book is devoted to using of parallel multiprocessor computer systems for numerical simulation of the problems which can be described by the equations of continuum mechanics. Parallel algorithms and software, the problems of meta-computing are discussed in details, some results of high performance simulation of modern gas dynamic problems, combustion phenomena, plasma physics etc are presented.

Key Features

· Parallel Algorithms for Multidisciplinary Studies

Readership

Scientists, engineers, students and Phd students.

Table of Contents

Contents Preface. Acknowledgements.

  1. Invited Papers
  2. Numerical Methods And Parallel Algorithms
  3. Turbulence And Acoustics Problems
  4. Combustions Problems
  5. Metacomputing And Grid Technologies
  6. Environment and Ecology Problems
  7. Plasma And Kinetics Problems
  8. Parallel Software
  9. Heat And Mass Transfer Problems
  10. Aerodynamic And Hydrodynamic Flows

Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080473673
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444516121

About the Author

Boris Chetverushkin

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Mathematical Modelling Russian Academy of Science, Moscow, Russia.

Jacques Periaux

Affiliations and Expertise

Dassault-Aviation, Saint-Cloud, France

N. Satofuka

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto Institute of Technology, Matsugasaki, Sakuo-ku, Kyoto 606-8585, Japan

A. Ecer

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University Purdue, University Indianapolis, Purdue University School of Engineering, Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA

